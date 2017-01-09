High School Sports

Hunnicutt gets one more chance to display his talents

Bradley Hunnicutt remembers the first time he met Justin Rogers, who arrived at Jones County three years ago to become the head coach of the Greyhounds.

Rogers went over to meet the ninth-grade class, and unlike previous head coach Dwight Jones, who ran the wing-T, Rogers talked about what he would be doing on the offensive side of the football.

“I had heard he was going to run the spread, but it was great to hear him say it,” said Hunnicutt, who admitted that he probably would have ended up being a defensive back if Jones had stayed with the program. “Coach Rogers coming to Jones County was probably the best thing that has ever happened to me because it has given me a chance to play college football. I don’t really think that would have happened for me as a defensive back.”

Hunnicutt will play his final game when he takes part in the Middle Georgia Football All-Star Game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Valley State.

Although Hunnicutt has made a 21 on the ACT, to go along with a 3.0 GPA, he currently has no offers from any NCAA Division I or Division II programs, but he has several offers from Division III programs.

“I guess that they see me as being a bit undersized to play at a higher level, and it is very frustrating for me, but it also motivates me because I feel like I can compete at any level,” said Hunnicutt, who is close to 6-foot. “I have several D-II schools that seem close to making offers, but they haven’t, so it’s another great reason to play in this game.

“After one practice I can tell that this game is full of talented players, and I am sure it will be a lot of fun.”

Hunnicutt threw for 7,826 yards and 60 touchdowns the past three seasons, leading the Greyhounds to the playoffs each season — a first for the program.

“I understand all of them are looking for someone a little bigger, but there are a lot of people that are missing out on Bradley,” Rogers said. “This is a kid who won’t blow you away with size, but he is a winner and a phenomenal decision-maker on the field. I guarantee you he is fully prepared to play college football, and they just cannot measure the size of this kid’s heart.

“I know that I will have a very nervous feeling when we start the season next year because I won’t have him.”

Hunnicutt and the Greyhounds finished 26-10 the past three seasons, including the program’s first 10-win season in 2014.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Hunnicutt said of his career. “The entire town was football crazy once they got that taste of winning, and everyone treated us so well and came to the games. It was very special, and hopefully I will represent my school in a great way on Saturday.”

Middle Georgia Football All-Star Game Rosters

Team Red

No. Name Position School

1 Ulysses Williams WR Monroe

2 Armaun Smith WR FPD

3 Jay Watkins RB Perry

4 JaQuez Jackson OLB Peach County

5 Desan Dinkins OLB/RB Northside

6 Darius Johnson FS Jones County

7 Keinijus King CB Perry

9 Vanden Vicsotka SS/FS Veterans

10 Curt McDonald DB Macon County

11 Jaquez Durham WR/DB Jones County

12 Cody J. Farr QB Covenant

13 Erick Sanchez K/P Rutland

14 Eli Watson WR Houston County

15 Tylan Morton QB Griffin

17 Savion Knowlton QB Westside

18 Jaylen Lowder TE/WR Veterans

21 Darius Bradford RB West Laurens

24 Armand Childs SS Northside

25 Robert Johnson FS FPD

26 Jabari Miller CB Warner Robins

34 Robert C. Ferguson OL/G Covenant

35 Kameron Tate LB Northside

38 Kor’Darius Melton DE Houston County

40 Landon Quarles FB/LB Veterans

46 Mataio Elvine DE/DL West Laurens

55 Ryan Rogers OL Skipstone

57 Keyshawn Prince DT/G Crawford County

65 Desmond King T/NG Rutland

69 Joey Knight OL West Laurens

76 Javius Johnson DT/NG Central

77 Kavontez Farrow OL/DT Bleckley County

78 Tez Raybon T Warner Robins

80 Rasheed Marshall WR Spalding

89 Jam’l Dillard DE Warner Robins

96 Elijah Thompson DT Warner Robins

97 Bobby Kelly DE Warner Robins

99 Dillon Bronstein G Warner Robins

Team Black

No. Name Position School

1 Javon West RB/WR Houston County

2 Mark Robinson RB Lee County

3 Michael Bradley CB Warner Robins

4 Amarrian Brown RB/SS Veterans

5 Curtis Harris RB/LB FPD

6 Jermall Lucas DT Veterans

7 Amari Colbert WR Houston County

8 Isiah Nelson SS Northside

9 Trashon Owens DE Northside

10 Adam Morris TE Crawford County

11 Jarius Hart RB Perry

12 Taykwan Northern DL Northside

13 Bradley Hunnicutt QB Jones County

15 Ethan Manns SS Peach County

16 Antonio Gilbert Jr. QB Peach County

20 Omar Cervantes K/P Peach County

21 Avery Vining CB/WR Howard

22 Andrew Brown CB Houston County

24 Kaiman Smith CB Veterans

26 Tavores Pearson CB Westside

32 Kam Burnett ILB Northside

51 Joseph Journey C Houston County

53 Terrynn Lyons DE Northeast

54 Tay Jarrell OLB/DE Mary Persons

55 Nathaniel Freeney DE Twiggs County

57 Fletcher Hooks LB Peach County

61 Josh Herring OL Northside Warner Robins

64 Willie Williams OL/DL Baldwin

69 Solomon Davis G Northeast

70 William Causey Jr. T/DT Northeast

71 Michael Jackson G Warner Robins

72 Jacolbey Davis OL Baldwin

74 Chandler Williams C Northside

78 Ashon Hayes DT Taylor County

80 Justin Fembro WR Northside

84 Tyson Harris WR Lowndes

86 Jhi’Marre Brown WR Perry

90 Antonio Addie Jr. C Crisp County

99 Jeffery Jones DT Twiggs County

