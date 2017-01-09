Hunnicutt gets one more chance to display his talents

Bradley Hunnicutt remembers the first time he met Justin Rogers, who arrived at Jones County three years ago to become the head coach of the Greyhounds.
Rogers went over to meet the ninth-grade class, and unlike previous head coach Dwight Jones, who ran the wing-T, Rogers talked about what he would be doing on the offensive side of the football.
“I had heard he was going to run the spread, but it was great to hear him say it,” said Hunnicutt, who admitted that he probably would have ended up being a defensive back if Jones had stayed with the program. “Coach Rogers coming to Jones County was probably the best thing that has ever happened to me because it has given me a chance to play college football. I don’t really think that would have happened for me as a defensive back.”
Hunnicutt will play his final game when he takes part in the Middle Georgia Football All-Star Game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Valley State.
Although Hunnicutt has made a 21 on the ACT, to go along with a 3.0 GPA, he currently has no offers from any NCAA Division I or Division II programs, but he has several offers from Division III programs.
“I guess that they see me as being a bit undersized to play at a higher level, and it is very frustrating for me, but it also motivates me because I feel like I can compete at any level,” said Hunnicutt, who is close to 6-foot. “I have several D-II schools that seem close to making offers, but they haven’t, so it’s another great reason to play in this game.
“After one practice I can tell that this game is full of talented players, and I am sure it will be a lot of fun.”
Hunnicutt threw for 7,826 yards and 60 touchdowns the past three seasons, leading the Greyhounds to the playoffs each season — a first for the program.
“I understand all of them are looking for someone a little bigger, but there are a lot of people that are missing out on Bradley,” Rogers said. “This is a kid who won’t blow you away with size, but he is a winner and a phenomenal decision-maker on the field. I guarantee you he is fully prepared to play college football, and they just cannot measure the size of this kid’s heart.
“I know that I will have a very nervous feeling when we start the season next year because I won’t have him.”
Hunnicutt and the Greyhounds finished 26-10 the past three seasons, including the program’s first 10-win season in 2014.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Hunnicutt said of his career. “The entire town was football crazy once they got that taste of winning, and everyone treated us so well and came to the games. It was very special, and hopefully I will represent my school in a great way on Saturday.”
Middle Georgia Football All-Star Game Rosters
Team Red
No. Name Position School
1 Ulysses Williams WR Monroe
2 Armaun Smith WR FPD
3 Jay Watkins RB Perry
4 JaQuez Jackson OLB Peach County
5 Desan Dinkins OLB/RB Northside
6 Darius Johnson FS Jones County
7 Keinijus King CB Perry
9 Vanden Vicsotka SS/FS Veterans
10 Curt McDonald DB Macon County
11 Jaquez Durham WR/DB Jones County
12 Cody J. Farr QB Covenant
13 Erick Sanchez K/P Rutland
14 Eli Watson WR Houston County
15 Tylan Morton QB Griffin
17 Savion Knowlton QB Westside
18 Jaylen Lowder TE/WR Veterans
21 Darius Bradford RB West Laurens
24 Armand Childs SS Northside
25 Robert Johnson FS FPD
26 Jabari Miller CB Warner Robins
34 Robert C. Ferguson OL/G Covenant
35 Kameron Tate LB Northside
38 Kor’Darius Melton DE Houston County
40 Landon Quarles FB/LB Veterans
46 Mataio Elvine DE/DL West Laurens
55 Ryan Rogers OL Skipstone
57 Keyshawn Prince DT/G Crawford County
65 Desmond King T/NG Rutland
69 Joey Knight OL West Laurens
76 Javius Johnson DT/NG Central
77 Kavontez Farrow OL/DT Bleckley County
78 Tez Raybon T Warner Robins
80 Rasheed Marshall WR Spalding
89 Jam’l Dillard DE Warner Robins
96 Elijah Thompson DT Warner Robins
97 Bobby Kelly DE Warner Robins
99 Dillon Bronstein G Warner Robins
Team Black
No. Name Position School
1 Javon West RB/WR Houston County
2 Mark Robinson RB Lee County
3 Michael Bradley CB Warner Robins
4 Amarrian Brown RB/SS Veterans
5 Curtis Harris RB/LB FPD
6 Jermall Lucas DT Veterans
7 Amari Colbert WR Houston County
8 Isiah Nelson SS Northside
9 Trashon Owens DE Northside
10 Adam Morris TE Crawford County
11 Jarius Hart RB Perry
12 Taykwan Northern DL Northside
13 Bradley Hunnicutt QB Jones County
15 Ethan Manns SS Peach County
16 Antonio Gilbert Jr. QB Peach County
20 Omar Cervantes K/P Peach County
21 Avery Vining CB/WR Howard
22 Andrew Brown CB Houston County
24 Kaiman Smith CB Veterans
26 Tavores Pearson CB Westside
32 Kam Burnett ILB Northside
51 Joseph Journey C Houston County
53 Terrynn Lyons DE Northeast
54 Tay Jarrell OLB/DE Mary Persons
55 Nathaniel Freeney DE Twiggs County
57 Fletcher Hooks LB Peach County
61 Josh Herring OL Northside Warner Robins
64 Willie Williams OL/DL Baldwin
69 Solomon Davis G Northeast
70 William Causey Jr. T/DT Northeast
71 Michael Jackson G Warner Robins
72 Jacolbey Davis OL Baldwin
74 Chandler Williams C Northside
78 Ashon Hayes DT Taylor County
80 Justin Fembro WR Northside
84 Tyson Harris WR Lowndes
86 Jhi’Marre Brown WR Perry
90 Antonio Addie Jr. C Crisp County
99 Jeffery Jones DT Twiggs County
