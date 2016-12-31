Fromm, Lane and Copeland headline GSWA all-state team

Quarterbacks Jake Fromm of Houston County and K’Hari Lane of Macon County, along with Macon County head coach Dexter Copeland, were among the top honorees on the Georgia Sports Writers All-State team released Saturday morning.
Fromm was named the Class 6A offensive player of the year while Lane took the same honors in Class 1A. Copeland, who along with Lane led the Bulldogs to the GHSA Class 1A public school championship, was the Class 1A coach of the year.
Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the all-class player of the year. Region 1-6A also had the top defensive player, Aubrey Solomon of Lee County, and top coach, Valdosta’s Alan Rodemaker, a former head coach at Peach County.
Fromm was joined on the 6A first team by Northside’s Tobias Oliver at athlete, Northside linebacker Kam Burnett and Northside defensive back Tae Daley. Houston County receiver Amari Colbert, offensive linemen Caleb Kelly of Northside and Trey Hill of Houston County and Northside defensive back Isaiah Nelson made the second team.
Region 1-6A had 13 first-teamers and six second-teamers.
Jones County receiver Nick Singleton made the Class 5A first team with the Greyhounds’ Teldrick Ross a second-team defensive back and Qua Pitts a second-team offensive lineman.
Mary Persons had first-teamers in Class 4A with running back Zach Harvey, offensive lineman Caleb Etheridge, defensive linemen Malik Herring and Tre Howard, and defensive back Tyricus Danielly. Upson-Lee offensive lineman Clark Daniel and Baldwin linebacker Malik Clark were also first-team picks. Linebackers Doriyah Gorham of West Laurens and Tay Jarrell of Mary Persons made the second team.
Peach County had Class 3A first-teamers with receiver Devontae Howard, place-kicker Mitchell Fineran, defensive back Shamarcus Redding and returner Kearis Jackson. The Trojans’ Jaquez Jackson at linebacker and Kyle Nixon at defensive back and Central offensive lineman Xavier Wesley were second-team selections.
Southwest defensive lineman B.J. Sharpe and linebacker Randy Green joined Dodge County kicker Peyton Bush on the Class 2A first team, with Monticello offensive lineman Glendon Graybill and athlete Jay Johnson on the second team.
Seven Middle Georgia players joined Lane on the Class 1A first team: Taylor County running back Lyn-J Dixon, Tattnall Square defensive lineman Christian Rodgers and Macon County receiver Trey Brown, offensive lineman Christian Meadows, defensive lineman Marquel Jackson, linebacker Kentarius Felton and defensive back Curt McDonald.
Tattnall Square running back Ahmad Barron and FPD offensive lineman Thomas McBride made the second team.
Several Middle Georgia players earned honorable mention honors.
