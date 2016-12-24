High School Sports

December 24, 2016 2:03 PM

The Telegraph All-Middle Georgia football team

By Michael A. Lough, Ron Seibel and Daniel Shirley

Player of the year: K’Hari Lane, Macon County

Coach of the year: Chance Jones, Tattnall Square

First-Team Offense

QB: K’Hari Lane, Macon County, Sr.

The GHSA Region 4-1A Player of the Year, Lane set the state single-season passing touchdown record with 56, eclipsing Hutson Mason’s mark en route to Macon County’s Class 1A public school championship. He completed 183-of-294 passes for 3,740 yards, getting intercepted only twice.

RB: Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor County, Jr.

The GHSA Region 4-1A Offensive Player of the Year, Dixon ran for 1,914 yards and 39 touchdowns.

RB: Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square, Sr.

The GHSA Region 7A-1A Offensive Player of the Year, Barron ran for 1,627 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to a Class 1A private school semifinal appearance.

WR: Nick Singleton, Jones County, Sr.

Singleton caught 81 passes for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR: Amari Colbert, Houston County, Sr.

Colbert, who has committed to Western Kentucky, caught 58 passes for 1,099 yards and 18 touchdowns.

TE: Mylek Jones, Dublin, Sr.

Jones caught nine passes for 277 yards and six touchdowns.

OL: Caleb Kelly, Northside, Sr.

Kelly, who has committed to Georgia Southern, graded out at 83 percent and had 15 pancake blocks for the GHSA Class 6A semifinalist Eagles.

OL: Trey Hill, Houston County, Jr.

Hill graded out at 79 percent and had 14 pancake blocks.

OL: Qua Pitts, Jones County, Sr.

Pitts graded out at 88 percent and had 48 pancake blocks.

OL: Caleb Etheridge, Mary Persons, Sr.

Etheridge, who has committed to Western Kentucky, was the top offensive lineman for the Class 4A semifinalist Bulldogs.

OL: Fletcher Hooks, Peach County, Sr.

Hooks graded out at 80 percent and had 24 pancacke blocks for the Class 3A semifinalist Trojans.

ATH: Tobias Oliver, Northside, Sr.

The GHSA Region 1-6A Offensive Player of the Year, Oliver, who has committed to Georgia Tech, was a dual threat at quarterback, picking up 3,136 all-purpose yards and accounting for 37 touchdowns.

PK: Mitchell Fineran, Peach County, Jr.

Fineran connected on 10-of-18 field goals, his longest coming from 52 yards, and he did not miss from inside of 49 yards. He made 56-of-57 extra-point attempts.

First-Team Defense

DL: Malik Herring, Mary Persons, Sr.

Herring, who has committed to Georgia, had 89 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and two forced fumbles.

DL: Christian Rodgers, Tattnall Square, Sr.

Rodgers, the vocal leader of the Tattnall defense, had 110 solo tackles, 40 assists, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

DL: B.J. Sharpe, Southwest, Sr.

The GHSA Region 3-2A Defensive Player of the Year, Sharpe, who has committed to Western Kentucky, had 89 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, 18 hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

DL: Tobe Umerah, Stratford, Jr.

The GHSA Region 7A-1A Defensive Player of the Year, Umerah had 86 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, eight hurries and two fumble recoveries.

LB: Kam Burnett, Northside, Sr.

Burnett had 76 solo tackles, 31 assists, 14 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five break-ups and two interceptions.

LB: Corleen Williams, Jones County, Jr.

Williams had 106 solo tackles, 60 assists, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three break-ups and two interceptions.

LB: Kentarius Felton, Macon County, Sr.

The GHSA Region 4-1A Defensive Player of the Year, Felton had 141 total tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries.

LB: Jaquez Jackson, Peach County, Jr.

Jackson had 128 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, one sack, five hurries, one break-up and an interception.

DB: Isaiah Nelson, Northside, Sr.

Nelson had 88 solo tackles, 24 assists, six tackles for loss, one sack, 11 break-ups, four interceptions and one pick-six.

DB: Tae Daley, Northside, Sr.

Daley, who has committed to Vanderbilt, had 65 solo tackles, 20 assists, four tackles for loss, eight break-ups and five interceptions.

DB: Willie Taylor, Bleckley County, Sr.

Taylor had 86 solo tackles, 46 assists, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 10 break-ups, five interceptions and two pick-sixes.

DB: Tyricus Danielly, Mary Persons, Sr.

Danielly had 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, nine break-ups and six interceptions.

P: Kalen Puckett, Upson-Lee, Sr.

Puckett averaged 41 yards per punt.

Second-Team Offense

QB: Jake Fromm, Houston County, Sr.

The GHSA Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Fromm has signed financial aid paperwork with Georgia and will enroll in January. Fromm completed 244-of-383 passes for 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns, finishing as the No. 2 all-time career passing yards leader in state history.

RB: Zach Harvey, Mary Persons, Sr.

Harvey ran for 1,495 yards and 26 touchdowns on 238 carries for the Class 4A semifinalist.

RB: Ja’mon Height, Twiggs County, Sr.

Height ran for 1,706 yards and 10 touchdowns on 240 carries.

WR: Trey Brown, Macon County, Jr.

Brown caught 47 passes for 1,005 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Class 1A public champion.

WR: Eli Watson, Houston County, Sr.

Watson, who is considering several Division I programs, caught 50 passes for 1,094 yards and 10 touchdowns.

TE: Jake Turner, Gatewood, Jr.

Turner caught 22 passes for 416 yards and four touchdowns for the GISA Class 3A runner-up Gators.

OL: Christian Meadows, Macon County, Jr.

Meadows, a Florida State commit, graded out at 87 percent with 72 pancake blocks.

OL: Xavier Wesley, Central, Jr.

Wesley graded out at 91 percent with 41 pancake blocks.

OL: Thomas McBride, FPD, Sr.

McBride graded out at 90 percent.

OL: Theron Cooper, Dodge County, Sr.

Cooper was the top lineman on an offense that averaged 6.9 yards per carry.

OL: Coleman Rumney, Tattnall Square, Sr.

Rumney graded out at 85 percent.

ATH: Jatori Sims, Mary Persons, Sr.

Between rushing, receiving and kickoff returns, Sims accounted for 1,528 yards and nine touchdowns.

PK: Josh Skinner, Jones County, Jr.

Skinner made 11-of-14 field goals with a long of 47 yards while going 40-of-43 on extra points.

Second-Team Defense

DL: Tre Howard, Mary Persons, Sr.

The GHSA Region 2-4A Defensive Player of the Year, Howard recorded 78 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks, forced three fumbles and broke up three passes.

DL: Marquell Jackson, Macon County, Sr.

Jackson had 78 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

DL: Trashon Owens, Northside, Sr.

Owens had 78 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 hurries and three forced fumbles.

DL: Malik Clark, Baldwin, Sr.

The GHSA Region 3-4A Defensive Player of the Year, Clark, who has committed to Louisville, had 57 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and four hurries.

LB: Randy Green, Southwest, Soph.

The GHSA Region 3-2A Player of the Year, Green had 83 solo tackles, 67 assists, three sacks, three hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

LB: Derick Smith, Crawford County, Sr.

Smith had 125 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

LB: Kevin Nixon, Peach County, Sr.

Nixon, who has committed to Troy, had 79 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks, four hurries and three break-ups.

LB: Preston Daniels, Washington County, Soph.

Daniels had 117 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

DB: Teldrick Ross, Jones County, Jr.

Ross had 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, 12 break-ups and two interceptions.

DB: Kyle Nixon, Peach County, Sr.

Like Kevin Nixon, Kyle Nixon has committed to Troy. He had 74 total tackles, seven break-ups and two interceptions.

DB: Austin Hogg, Washington County, Sr.

Hogg had 89 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three break-ups, four interceptions and a pick-six.

DB: Darius Johnson, Jones County, Sr.

Johnson had 55 solo tackles, 58 assists four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, eight break-ups and five interceptions.

P: Omar Cervantes, Peach County, Sr.

Cervantes averaged 37.6 yards per punt.

Honorable Mention

Central: RB Antonio Sanders Jr., Sr.

Crawford County: DL Adam Morris, Sr.; DL Keyshawn Prince, Sr.

Dodge County: RB R.J. Carr, Soph.; DL Jadin Johnson, Soph.; ATH Larry Johnson, Sr.

Dublin: OL Bruce Guyton, Jr.; RB Ramon Pittman, Sr.; DL Moses Simmons, Sr.

FPD: WR Titus Moore, Jr.

Gatewood: RB Brandon Belans, Jr.; LB Tyler Myers, Sr.; DB Reid Sasser, Jr.; P Matthew Weeks, Sr.

Hancock Central: DB Sammie Mayweather, Sr.

Houston County: DB Brandon Smith, Sr.

John Milledge: OL Cameron Brown, Jr.; LB Josh Chatman, Jr.; PK Riley Denton, Sr.; LB Dawson Huff, Sr.; ATH Noah Lavender, Sr.; DB Andrew Prestwood, Sr.; LB Jacob Prestwood, Soph.; DL Jacob Smith, Jr.

Jones County: QB Bradley Hunnicutt, Sr.

Lamar County: LB Rondez Fletcher, Jr.; DL Terry Grier, Sr.; DB Jaylund Harris, Jr.

Macon County: RB Jared Daniels, Sr.; DB Curt McDonald, Sr.; WR Keldric Thomas, Jr.

Mary Persons: TE Bryan Hunter, Sr.; DL Dan O’Neal, Sr.; PK Alexander Rivera, Jr.

Monticello: OL Glendon Graybill, Sr.

Peach County: QB Antonio Gilbert, Jr.; WR Devontae Howard, Sr.; WR Kearis Jackson, Jr.

Perry: ATH Damion Bagley, Sr.; PK Tyler Knowles, Jr.

Rutland: OL D.J. Coneway, Sr.

Southwest: DL Zaquan Baldwin, Sr.; OL Stacey Ivey, Sr.

Stratford: TE Nathan Hunt, Jr.; LB Tucker Massey, Jr.; LB Larson McDaniel, Jr.

Tattnall Square: DB Antoine Davis, Soph.

Taylor County: QB Gunnar Watson, Jr.

Trinity Christian: OL Jackson Brack, Sr.

Twiggs County: DB Javoris Smith, Jr.

Upson-Lee: OL Clark Daniel, Sr.; DL Trayvon Walker, Soph.

Veterans: WR Jeremy Horton, Jr.

Warner Robins: OL Tramontez Raybon, Sr.

Washington County: ATH Dyquan Bloodsaw, Soph.

West Laurens: RB Darius Bradford, Sr.; LB Dorian Gorham, Jr.; OL Joseph Horne, Jr.; DL Shundrekus Smith, Sr.

Westfield: OL John Garrett Pearson, Sr.

