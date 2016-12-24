The Telegraph All-Middle Georgia football team

Player of the year: K’Hari Lane, Macon County
Coach of the year: Chance Jones, Tattnall Square
First-Team Offense
QB: K’Hari Lane, Macon County, Sr.
The GHSA Region 4-1A Player of the Year, Lane set the state single-season passing touchdown record with 56, eclipsing Hutson Mason’s mark en route to Macon County’s Class 1A public school championship. He completed 183-of-294 passes for 3,740 yards, getting intercepted only twice.
RB: Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor County, Jr.
The GHSA Region 4-1A Offensive Player of the Year, Dixon ran for 1,914 yards and 39 touchdowns.
RB: Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square, Sr.
The GHSA Region 7A-1A Offensive Player of the Year, Barron ran for 1,627 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to a Class 1A private school semifinal appearance.
WR: Nick Singleton, Jones County, Sr.
Singleton caught 81 passes for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns.
WR: Amari Colbert, Houston County, Sr.
Colbert, who has committed to Western Kentucky, caught 58 passes for 1,099 yards and 18 touchdowns.
TE: Mylek Jones, Dublin, Sr.
Jones caught nine passes for 277 yards and six touchdowns.
OL: Caleb Kelly, Northside, Sr.
Kelly, who has committed to Georgia Southern, graded out at 83 percent and had 15 pancake blocks for the GHSA Class 6A semifinalist Eagles.
OL: Trey Hill, Houston County, Jr.
Hill graded out at 79 percent and had 14 pancake blocks.
OL: Qua Pitts, Jones County, Sr.
Pitts graded out at 88 percent and had 48 pancake blocks.
OL: Caleb Etheridge, Mary Persons, Sr.
Etheridge, who has committed to Western Kentucky, was the top offensive lineman for the Class 4A semifinalist Bulldogs.
OL: Fletcher Hooks, Peach County, Sr.
Hooks graded out at 80 percent and had 24 pancacke blocks for the Class 3A semifinalist Trojans.
ATH: Tobias Oliver, Northside, Sr.
The GHSA Region 1-6A Offensive Player of the Year, Oliver, who has committed to Georgia Tech, was a dual threat at quarterback, picking up 3,136 all-purpose yards and accounting for 37 touchdowns.
PK: Mitchell Fineran, Peach County, Jr.
Fineran connected on 10-of-18 field goals, his longest coming from 52 yards, and he did not miss from inside of 49 yards. He made 56-of-57 extra-point attempts.
First-Team Defense
DL: Malik Herring, Mary Persons, Sr.
Herring, who has committed to Georgia, had 89 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and two forced fumbles.
DL: Christian Rodgers, Tattnall Square, Sr.
Rodgers, the vocal leader of the Tattnall defense, had 110 solo tackles, 40 assists, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
DL: B.J. Sharpe, Southwest, Sr.
The GHSA Region 3-2A Defensive Player of the Year, Sharpe, who has committed to Western Kentucky, had 89 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, 18 hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
DL: Tobe Umerah, Stratford, Jr.
The GHSA Region 7A-1A Defensive Player of the Year, Umerah had 86 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, eight hurries and two fumble recoveries.
LB: Kam Burnett, Northside, Sr.
Burnett had 76 solo tackles, 31 assists, 14 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five break-ups and two interceptions.
LB: Corleen Williams, Jones County, Jr.
Williams had 106 solo tackles, 60 assists, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three break-ups and two interceptions.
LB: Kentarius Felton, Macon County, Sr.
The GHSA Region 4-1A Defensive Player of the Year, Felton had 141 total tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries.
LB: Jaquez Jackson, Peach County, Jr.
Jackson had 128 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, one sack, five hurries, one break-up and an interception.
DB: Isaiah Nelson, Northside, Sr.
Nelson had 88 solo tackles, 24 assists, six tackles for loss, one sack, 11 break-ups, four interceptions and one pick-six.
DB: Tae Daley, Northside, Sr.
Daley, who has committed to Vanderbilt, had 65 solo tackles, 20 assists, four tackles for loss, eight break-ups and five interceptions.
DB: Willie Taylor, Bleckley County, Sr.
Taylor had 86 solo tackles, 46 assists, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 10 break-ups, five interceptions and two pick-sixes.
DB: Tyricus Danielly, Mary Persons, Sr.
Danielly had 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, nine break-ups and six interceptions.
P: Kalen Puckett, Upson-Lee, Sr.
Puckett averaged 41 yards per punt.
Second-Team Offense
QB: Jake Fromm, Houston County, Sr.
The GHSA Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Fromm has signed financial aid paperwork with Georgia and will enroll in January. Fromm completed 244-of-383 passes for 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns, finishing as the No. 2 all-time career passing yards leader in state history.
RB: Zach Harvey, Mary Persons, Sr.
Harvey ran for 1,495 yards and 26 touchdowns on 238 carries for the Class 4A semifinalist.
RB: Ja’mon Height, Twiggs County, Sr.
Height ran for 1,706 yards and 10 touchdowns on 240 carries.
WR: Trey Brown, Macon County, Jr.
Brown caught 47 passes for 1,005 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Class 1A public champion.
WR: Eli Watson, Houston County, Sr.
Watson, who is considering several Division I programs, caught 50 passes for 1,094 yards and 10 touchdowns.
TE: Jake Turner, Gatewood, Jr.
Turner caught 22 passes for 416 yards and four touchdowns for the GISA Class 3A runner-up Gators.
OL: Christian Meadows, Macon County, Jr.
Meadows, a Florida State commit, graded out at 87 percent with 72 pancake blocks.
OL: Xavier Wesley, Central, Jr.
Wesley graded out at 91 percent with 41 pancake blocks.
OL: Thomas McBride, FPD, Sr.
McBride graded out at 90 percent.
OL: Theron Cooper, Dodge County, Sr.
Cooper was the top lineman on an offense that averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
OL: Coleman Rumney, Tattnall Square, Sr.
Rumney graded out at 85 percent.
ATH: Jatori Sims, Mary Persons, Sr.
Between rushing, receiving and kickoff returns, Sims accounted for 1,528 yards and nine touchdowns.
PK: Josh Skinner, Jones County, Jr.
Skinner made 11-of-14 field goals with a long of 47 yards while going 40-of-43 on extra points.
Second-Team Defense
DL: Tre Howard, Mary Persons, Sr.
The GHSA Region 2-4A Defensive Player of the Year, Howard recorded 78 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks, forced three fumbles and broke up three passes.
DL: Marquell Jackson, Macon County, Sr.
Jackson had 78 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
DL: Trashon Owens, Northside, Sr.
Owens had 78 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 hurries and three forced fumbles.
DL: Malik Clark, Baldwin, Sr.
The GHSA Region 3-4A Defensive Player of the Year, Clark, who has committed to Louisville, had 57 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and four hurries.
LB: Randy Green, Southwest, Soph.
The GHSA Region 3-2A Player of the Year, Green had 83 solo tackles, 67 assists, three sacks, three hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
LB: Derick Smith, Crawford County, Sr.
Smith had 125 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.
LB: Kevin Nixon, Peach County, Sr.
Nixon, who has committed to Troy, had 79 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks, four hurries and three break-ups.
LB: Preston Daniels, Washington County, Soph.
Daniels had 117 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
DB: Teldrick Ross, Jones County, Jr.
Ross had 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, 12 break-ups and two interceptions.
DB: Kyle Nixon, Peach County, Sr.
Like Kevin Nixon, Kyle Nixon has committed to Troy. He had 74 total tackles, seven break-ups and two interceptions.
DB: Austin Hogg, Washington County, Sr.
Hogg had 89 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three break-ups, four interceptions and a pick-six.
DB: Darius Johnson, Jones County, Sr.
Johnson had 55 solo tackles, 58 assists four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, eight break-ups and five interceptions.
P: Omar Cervantes, Peach County, Sr.
Cervantes averaged 37.6 yards per punt.
Honorable Mention
Central: RB Antonio Sanders Jr., Sr.
Crawford County: DL Adam Morris, Sr.; DL Keyshawn Prince, Sr.
Dodge County: RB R.J. Carr, Soph.; DL Jadin Johnson, Soph.; ATH Larry Johnson, Sr.
Dublin: OL Bruce Guyton, Jr.; RB Ramon Pittman, Sr.; DL Moses Simmons, Sr.
FPD: WR Titus Moore, Jr.
Gatewood: RB Brandon Belans, Jr.; LB Tyler Myers, Sr.; DB Reid Sasser, Jr.; P Matthew Weeks, Sr.
Hancock Central: DB Sammie Mayweather, Sr.
Houston County: DB Brandon Smith, Sr.
John Milledge: OL Cameron Brown, Jr.; LB Josh Chatman, Jr.; PK Riley Denton, Sr.; LB Dawson Huff, Sr.; ATH Noah Lavender, Sr.; DB Andrew Prestwood, Sr.; LB Jacob Prestwood, Soph.; DL Jacob Smith, Jr.
Jones County: QB Bradley Hunnicutt, Sr.
Lamar County: LB Rondez Fletcher, Jr.; DL Terry Grier, Sr.; DB Jaylund Harris, Jr.
Macon County: RB Jared Daniels, Sr.; DB Curt McDonald, Sr.; WR Keldric Thomas, Jr.
Mary Persons: TE Bryan Hunter, Sr.; DL Dan O’Neal, Sr.; PK Alexander Rivera, Jr.
Monticello: OL Glendon Graybill, Sr.
Peach County: QB Antonio Gilbert, Jr.; WR Devontae Howard, Sr.; WR Kearis Jackson, Jr.
Perry: ATH Damion Bagley, Sr.; PK Tyler Knowles, Jr.
Rutland: OL D.J. Coneway, Sr.
Southwest: DL Zaquan Baldwin, Sr.; OL Stacey Ivey, Sr.
Stratford: TE Nathan Hunt, Jr.; LB Tucker Massey, Jr.; LB Larson McDaniel, Jr.
Tattnall Square: DB Antoine Davis, Soph.
Taylor County: QB Gunnar Watson, Jr.
Trinity Christian: OL Jackson Brack, Sr.
Twiggs County: DB Javoris Smith, Jr.
Upson-Lee: OL Clark Daniel, Sr.; DL Trayvon Walker, Soph.
Veterans: WR Jeremy Horton, Jr.
Warner Robins: OL Tramontez Raybon, Sr.
Washington County: ATH Dyquan Bloodsaw, Soph.
West Laurens: RB Darius Bradford, Sr.; LB Dorian Gorham, Jr.; OL Joseph Horne, Jr.; DL Shundrekus Smith, Sr.
Westfield: OL John Garrett Pearson, Sr.
