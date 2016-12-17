Saturday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Saturday’s Boys Basketball
Westside 83, Pike County 46
Pike County
7
17
12
10
—
46
Westside
25
21
22
15
—
83
Pike County: Xavier Storey 3, Jeremiah Cain 2, Omari Hamm 2, Marcus Watkins 8, Payton Barman 17, Grayson Childs 7, Arton Shirley 7.
Westside: Kentrevious Jones 19, Samone Reed 8, Terric Allen 4, Ishmael Hubbard 11, Trey Foster 14, Brenden Anderson 1, Terry Byrd 2, Mystikal Wilson 3, Khavon Moore 13, Greg Holloway 4, JaCaurie Nelson 4.
3-pointers: Pike County 5 (Barman 4, Storey 1); Westside 4 (Foster 2, Wilson 1, Moore 1).
Game notes: Jones scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for Westside.
Records: Pike County 3-7, 1-3 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 5-2, 4-1.
Next: Northside at Westside, 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Stratford 85, Landmark Christian 58
Landmark
15
12
14
17
—
58
Stratford
29
21
23
12
—
85
Landmark: Jacob Wetstein 2, Mitchell Riggs 15, Tyler Span 3, Walker Kessler 15, Micah McAllister 10, Wix Patton 11, Arron North 2.
Stratford: Noah Hill 3, Tyler Jordan 14, Trey Tharpe 2, Jaylan Hughes 2, Devin Butts 15, Nate Brooks 36, Jon Barron 4, Nathan Hunt 1, Christian Palmer 6, Will Baxley 2.
3-pointers: Landmark 8 (Riggs 5, McAllister 2, Kessler 1); Stratford 7 (Butts 5, Jordan 2).
Game notes: Brooks had 11 rebounds for Stratford.
Records: Stratford 2-3, Landmark 3-5.
Next: Stratford at Dooly County, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Mount de Sales 62, Pacelli 26
Mount de Sales
12
21
16
13
—
62
Pacelli
5
5
9
7
—
26
Mount de Sales: Adam Leverett 16, Jack Beers 5, Maxwell Meminger 6, Will Pounds 10, Josiah Cotton 4, Dante Moore 3, Michael Fountain 10, Reese Waters 8.
Pacelli: Josef Douglas 9, Bruce Huff 9, Matthew Lamb 6, Justin Jackson 2.
3-pointers: Mount de Sales 4 (Leverett 4); Pacelli 3 (Lamb 2, Huff 1).
Next: Brookstone at Mount de Sales, 4 p.m., Tuesday; Crawford County at Pacelli, Jan. 3.
Saturday’s Girls Basketball
Landmark Christian 43, Stratford 40
Landmark
9
14
10
10
—
43
Stratford
13
2
9
16
—
40
Landmark: Kyelin Knowles 5, Katelyn Lee 5, Joy Stucker 9, Elizabeth Gibbs 8, Page Aronhart 14, Julia Allen 2.
Stratford: Mary Elaine Mitchell 3, Aysha Roberts 1, Nadia Reese 11, Carey Woodcock 17, Drake Miscall 4, Evans McCook 4.
3-pointers: Landmark 5 (Stucker 2, Aronhart 2, Gibbs 1); Stratford 3 (Woodcock 2, Reese 1).
Game notes: Stucker’s putback with 2.5 seconds remaining won it for Landmark.
Records: Stratford 5-2.
Next: Stratford at Dooly County, 5 p.m., Tuesday.
Saturday’s Wrestling
Perry Invitational
Top Teams: 1. Perry, 2. Howard, 3. Houston County.
Weight Class Winners
106: Kyle Carroll (Perry).
113: Ameer Billingslea (Howard).
120: Wesley Melendez (Perry).
126: Cameron Mack (Dublin).
132: Nathan Campbell (Howard).
138: Reed Vincent (Houston County).
145: William Ford (Perry).
152: Licarvio Cannedy (Norcross).
160: Anthony Trim (Southwest).
170: Erick Sanchez (Rutland).
182: Caleb Battles (Perry).
195: Lavadrick Turner (Dublin).
220: Christian Rodgers (Tattnall).
285: Gabriel Howard (Howard).
