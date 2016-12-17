High School Sports

December 17, 2016 8:22 PM

Saturday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Ron Seibel

High Schools

Saturday’s Boys Basketball

Westside 83, Pike County 46

Pike County

7

17

12

10

46

Westside

25

21

22

15

83

Pike County: Xavier Storey 3, Jeremiah Cain 2, Omari Hamm 2, Marcus Watkins 8, Payton Barman 17, Grayson Childs 7, Arton Shirley 7.

Westside: Kentrevious Jones 19, Samone Reed 8, Terric Allen 4, Ishmael Hubbard 11, Trey Foster 14, Brenden Anderson 1, Terry Byrd 2, Mystikal Wilson 3, Khavon Moore 13, Greg Holloway 4, JaCaurie Nelson 4.

3-pointers: Pike County 5 (Barman 4, Storey 1); Westside 4 (Foster 2, Wilson 1, Moore 1).

Game notes: Jones scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for Westside.

Records: Pike County 3-7, 1-3 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 5-2, 4-1.

Next: Northside at Westside, 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Stratford 85, Landmark Christian 58

Landmark

15

12

14

17

58

Stratford

29

21

23

12

85

Landmark: Jacob Wetstein 2, Mitchell Riggs 15, Tyler Span 3, Walker Kessler 15, Micah McAllister 10, Wix Patton 11, Arron North 2.

Stratford: Noah Hill 3, Tyler Jordan 14, Trey Tharpe 2, Jaylan Hughes 2, Devin Butts 15, Nate Brooks 36, Jon Barron 4, Nathan Hunt 1, Christian Palmer 6, Will Baxley 2.

3-pointers: Landmark 8 (Riggs 5, McAllister 2, Kessler 1); Stratford 7 (Butts 5, Jordan 2).

Game notes: Brooks had 11 rebounds for Stratford.

Records: Stratford 2-3, Landmark 3-5.

Next: Stratford at Dooly County, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Mount de Sales 62, Pacelli 26

Mount de Sales

12

21

16

13

62

Pacelli

5

5

9

7

26

Mount de Sales: Adam Leverett 16, Jack Beers 5, Maxwell Meminger 6, Will Pounds 10, Josiah Cotton 4, Dante Moore 3, Michael Fountain 10, Reese Waters 8.

Pacelli: Josef Douglas 9, Bruce Huff 9, Matthew Lamb 6, Justin Jackson 2.

3-pointers: Mount de Sales 4 (Leverett 4); Pacelli 3 (Lamb 2, Huff 1).

Next: Brookstone at Mount de Sales, 4 p.m., Tuesday; Crawford County at Pacelli, Jan. 3.

Saturday’s Girls Basketball

Landmark Christian 43, Stratford 40

Landmark

9

14

10

10

43

Stratford

13

2

9

16

40

Landmark: Kyelin Knowles 5, Katelyn Lee 5, Joy Stucker 9, Elizabeth Gibbs 8, Page Aronhart 14, Julia Allen 2.

Stratford: Mary Elaine Mitchell 3, Aysha Roberts 1, Nadia Reese 11, Carey Woodcock 17, Drake Miscall 4, Evans McCook 4.

3-pointers: Landmark 5 (Stucker 2, Aronhart 2, Gibbs 1); Stratford 3 (Woodcock 2, Reese 1).

Game notes: Stucker’s putback with 2.5 seconds remaining won it for Landmark.

Records: Stratford 5-2.

Next: Stratford at Dooly County, 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Saturday’s Wrestling

Perry Invitational

Top Teams: 1. Perry, 2. Howard, 3. Houston County.

Weight Class Winners

106: Kyle Carroll (Perry).

113: Ameer Billingslea (Howard).

120: Wesley Melendez (Perry).

126: Cameron Mack (Dublin).

132: Nathan Campbell (Howard).

138: Reed Vincent (Houston County).

145: William Ford (Perry).

152: Licarvio Cannedy (Norcross).

160: Anthony Trim (Southwest).

170: Erick Sanchez (Rutland).

182: Caleb Battles (Perry).

195: Lavadrick Turner (Dublin).

220: Christian Rodgers (Tattnall).

285: Gabriel Howard (Howard).

