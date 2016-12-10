Lane’s record-setting day leads Macon County to state title

K’Hari Lane didn’t have an overly sharp day overall by his standard, but he returned home to Montezuma with a state record and and a state championship nonetheless.
The Macon County quarterback threw for four touchdowns to break Hutson Mason’s mark of 54 touchdown passes in a season, and the Bulldogs’ defense was big in Macon County’s 35-0 win Saturday in the GHSA Class 1A public school championship game at the Georgia Dome.
Lane broke the record he floated around the pocket and found Trey Brown for a 21-yarder with 4:04 left in the game. Macon County finished 12-2, while McIntosh County Academy finished 10-3. It is Macon County’s second state title, going with the one the Bulldogs took two decades ago, in 1996.
The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead on Jared Daniels’ 13-yard touchdown catch from Lane. That drive was boosted by four MCA penalites, including two that gave Macon County a first down.
MCA blew a chance to tie it after two big plays covered 43 yards and got the Buccaneers to the 11. But quarterback Major Robinson never got the snap on first-and-goal at the 1, and Robtavious Manning recovered with 9:51 left in the half.
Macon County just missed a touchdown on a fourth-and-6 when a wide open Brown couldn’t get control of the pass in the end zone. The Bulldogs had a 115-78 advantage in total offense at halftime.
Lane, pressured hard all day, tied the touchdown mark with 20 seconds left in the third quarter when he hooked up with Brown for a 28-yard touchdown, with Abisai Gutierrez’s kick making it 14-0.
MCA’s third fumble of the day came on the Macon County side of the field, but it gave the Bulldogs the ball on the Buccaneers’ 32. Six plays later, Daniels went in from 19 yards out The kick put Macon County on top 21-0 with 9:20 left in the game.
MCA was shut out for the first time since losing 42-0 to Benedictine on Oct. 30 of last season. It was Macon County’s third shutout of this season.
