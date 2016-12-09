High School Sports

December 9, 2016 10:55 PM

Friday’s Middle Georgia basketball scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

Friday’s Boys Basketball

Taylor County 65, Crawford County 53

Taylor County

18

12

20

15

65

Crawford County

9

12

9

23

53

Taylor County: Ellison 6, Dixon 15, Jones 18, Daniels 15, Corbin 2, Dugger 1.

Crawford County: Saffold 12, Jackon 2, Bluford 19, Miller 3, Knolton 14, Henton 3.

3-pointers: Taylor County 6 (Dixon 2, Jones 4); Crawford County 6 (Saffold 1, Bluford 5).

Athens Academy 63, Mount de Sales 49

Mount de Sales

9

15

11

14

49

Athens Academy

15

15

22

11

63

Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 3, Dexter Williams 2, Adam Leverett 22, Jack Beers 9, Will Pounds 2, Josiah Cotton 1, Michael Fountain 6, Reese Waters 4.

Athens Academy: Matt Moseley 12, Jack Murray 24, Payton Bowles 6, Connor Hatch 6, Rolf Reynolds 3, Asa Hill 5, Wes Wilson 1.

3-pointers: Mount de Sales 3 (Leverett 3); Athens Academy 11 (Moseley 2, Murrah 6, Bowles 1, Reynolds 1,Wilson 1).

Mary Persons 75, Howard 40

Howard

11

10

11

8

40

Mary Persons

28

18

21

8

75

Howard: Eric Scott 3, Channing Thompson 9, Tyler Holloway 3, Brandon Stewart 4, Ron Hart 7, Jonathan Brooks 2, Tyeem Mason 8, Chrishawn Monroe 4.

Mary Persons: Ray-Kay Weaver 7, Tre Edge 6, Dee Morton 5, Roger Aikens 2, Jaterian Hinsford 4, Donovan Hogan 4, Clay Moore 7, Dalton Edge 2, Cam Holden 27, Andre Theistt 2, Howard 9.

3-pointers: Howard 3 (Scott 1, Holloway 1, Hart 1); Mary Persons 2 (Edge 1, Morton 1).

Records: Howard 0-6, Mary Persons 3-2.

Warner Robins 65, Houston County 49

Warner Robins

17

12

13

23

65

Houston County

16

8

9

16

49

Warner Robins: JaColbey Owens 21, Jaylen Dawson 6, Nelson Phillips 26, Jaron Zanders 5, Jaydon Norman 3, TyJaah Coleman 2.

Houston County: Hill 2, K. Singleton 3, Z. Johnson 3, A. Brown 3, A. Colbert 13, M. Wallace 5, J. Nelson 12, X. Duncan 2.

Friday’s Girls Basketball

Howard 46, Mary Persons 32

Howard

13

11

7

15

46

Mary Persons

12

6

6

8

32

Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Kaneisha Sanders 2, Amija Causey 4, Brittany Reeves 8, Keleia Murray 3, Chasidy Coleman 4, Ciriaha Parchment 16, Briyana Manson 5.

Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 9, Olympia High 7, Ateria McDowell 11, Abigail Hightower 5.

3-pointers: Mary Persons 3 (Buffington 1, High 1, Hightower 1).

Records: Howard 2-4, Mary Persons 3-4.

Tattnall Square 37, Eagle’s Landing Christian 30

Tattnall Square

5

9

10

13

37

ELCA

9

10

7

4

30

Tattnall Square: I'uana Slaughter 14, Blair Back 3, Abby Rouse 9, Breonna Glover 1, Allie Gordon 10.

ELCA: Warren 4, Darson 8, Vallamy 10, Thompson 2, Craig 2, Thurston 4.

3-pointers: Tattnall Square 1 (Slaughter 1 ).

Records: Tattnall Square 4-2.

Veterans 33, Lee County 29

Veterans

13

5

4

11

33

Lee County

9

8

2

10

29

Veterans: Carrington Kee 9, Alleyah Ingraham 9, Chandler Shepherd 11, Madison Perez 2, Stacie Jones 2.

Lee County: Kelley 4, Edney 2, Tabor 2, Bamer 6, Thomas 13, McFarland 2.

3-pointers: Veterans 3 (Shepherd 3); Lee County 2 (Thomas 2).

Game notes: Kee, Ingraham and Jones each had six rebounds.

CFCA 47, Calvary Christian 26

Calvary Christian

3

4

4

7

26

CFCA

6

15

16

10

47

Calvary Christian: Flake 7, Osborne 5, Sizemore 3, Newman 3.

CFCA: Hannah Duncan 12, Delana Smith 11, Marilyn Nesmith 9, Emily Clements 9, Lonah Sarazine 4, Dana Oni 2.

3-pointers: CFCA 1 (Clements 1).

Records: CFCA 1-0.

Taylor County 88, Crawford County 47

Taylor County

19

36

26

7

88

Crawford County

15

8

13

11

47

Taylor County: Kenyonna McClain 3, T. Green 9, D. Mathis 29, Kennese McClain 16, M. Greene 11, T. Gibson 21.

Crawford County: Kearis Ivey 2, Kamore Ivey 2, S. Ellison 6, T. Smith 2 K. Prather 27, T. Murchison 2, J. Andrews 6.

3-pointers: Taylor County 9 (Keny. McClain 1, Mathis 5, Kenn. McClain 3); Crawford County 2 (Ellison 1, Murchinson 1).

Perry 57, Spalding 54

Spalding

12

11

17

14

54

Perry

9

13

16

19

57

Spalding: Kayla Milner 2, Andrews 6, Kirah Milner 3, Banks 23, Evans 15, Davis 6.

Perry: Mallard 10, Tucker 3, Smith 18, Brown 6, Harrell 20.

3-pointers: Spalding 1 (Ki. Milner 1); Perry 4 (Smith 2, Harrell 2).

Game notes: Mallard had 12 rebounds.

John Milledge 38, Monsignor Donovan 25

Monsignor Donovan

4

5

2

14

25

John Milledge

12

7

15

4

38

Monsignor Donovan: O. Battia 2, A. Moore 11, J. Lopez 4, E. Tranovich 4, K. Lusk 4.

Donovan: R. Clements 23, M. Chambers 6, G. Mitcham 3, J. Dyer 2, S. Eady 2, M. Brown 1, M. Leslie 1.

3-pointers: Monsignor Donovan 2 (Moore 2).

Records: John Milledge 6-1.

