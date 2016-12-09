Friday’s Middle Georgia basketball scoreboard

Friday’s Boys Basketball
Taylor County 65, Crawford County 53
Taylor County
18
12
20
15
—
65
Crawford County
9
12
9
23
—
53
Taylor County: Ellison 6, Dixon 15, Jones 18, Daniels 15, Corbin 2, Dugger 1.
Crawford County: Saffold 12, Jackon 2, Bluford 19, Miller 3, Knolton 14, Henton 3.
3-pointers: Taylor County 6 (Dixon 2, Jones 4); Crawford County 6 (Saffold 1, Bluford 5).
Athens Academy 63, Mount de Sales 49
Mount de Sales
9
15
11
14
—
49
Athens Academy
15
15
22
11
—
63
Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 3, Dexter Williams 2, Adam Leverett 22, Jack Beers 9, Will Pounds 2, Josiah Cotton 1, Michael Fountain 6, Reese Waters 4.
Athens Academy: Matt Moseley 12, Jack Murray 24, Payton Bowles 6, Connor Hatch 6, Rolf Reynolds 3, Asa Hill 5, Wes Wilson 1.
3-pointers: Mount de Sales 3 (Leverett 3); Athens Academy 11 (Moseley 2, Murrah 6, Bowles 1, Reynolds 1,Wilson 1).
Mary Persons 75, Howard 40
Howard
11
10
11
8
—
40
Mary Persons
28
18
21
8
—
75
Howard: Eric Scott 3, Channing Thompson 9, Tyler Holloway 3, Brandon Stewart 4, Ron Hart 7, Jonathan Brooks 2, Tyeem Mason 8, Chrishawn Monroe 4.
Mary Persons: Ray-Kay Weaver 7, Tre Edge 6, Dee Morton 5, Roger Aikens 2, Jaterian Hinsford 4, Donovan Hogan 4, Clay Moore 7, Dalton Edge 2, Cam Holden 27, Andre Theistt 2, Howard 9.
3-pointers: Howard 3 (Scott 1, Holloway 1, Hart 1); Mary Persons 2 (Edge 1, Morton 1).
Records: Howard 0-6, Mary Persons 3-2.
Warner Robins 65, Houston County 49
Warner Robins
17
12
13
23
—
65
Houston County
16
8
9
16
—
49
Warner Robins: JaColbey Owens 21, Jaylen Dawson 6, Nelson Phillips 26, Jaron Zanders 5, Jaydon Norman 3, TyJaah Coleman 2.
Houston County: Hill 2, K. Singleton 3, Z. Johnson 3, A. Brown 3, A. Colbert 13, M. Wallace 5, J. Nelson 12, X. Duncan 2.
Friday’s Girls Basketball
Howard 46, Mary Persons 32
Howard
13
11
7
15
—
46
Mary Persons
12
6
6
8
—
32
Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Kaneisha Sanders 2, Amija Causey 4, Brittany Reeves 8, Keleia Murray 3, Chasidy Coleman 4, Ciriaha Parchment 16, Briyana Manson 5.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 9, Olympia High 7, Ateria McDowell 11, Abigail Hightower 5.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 3 (Buffington 1, High 1, Hightower 1).
Records: Howard 2-4, Mary Persons 3-4.
Tattnall Square 37, Eagle’s Landing Christian 30
Tattnall Square
5
9
10
13
—
37
ELCA
9
10
7
4
—
30
Tattnall Square: I'uana Slaughter 14, Blair Back 3, Abby Rouse 9, Breonna Glover 1, Allie Gordon 10.
ELCA: Warren 4, Darson 8, Vallamy 10, Thompson 2, Craig 2, Thurston 4.
3-pointers: Tattnall Square 1 (Slaughter 1 ).
Records: Tattnall Square 4-2.
Veterans 33, Lee County 29
Veterans
13
5
4
11
—
33
Lee County
9
8
2
10
—
29
Veterans: Carrington Kee 9, Alleyah Ingraham 9, Chandler Shepherd 11, Madison Perez 2, Stacie Jones 2.
Lee County: Kelley 4, Edney 2, Tabor 2, Bamer 6, Thomas 13, McFarland 2.
3-pointers: Veterans 3 (Shepherd 3); Lee County 2 (Thomas 2).
Game notes: Kee, Ingraham and Jones each had six rebounds.
CFCA 47, Calvary Christian 26
Calvary Christian
3
4
4
7
—
26
CFCA
6
15
16
10
—
47
Calvary Christian: Flake 7, Osborne 5, Sizemore 3, Newman 3.
CFCA: Hannah Duncan 12, Delana Smith 11, Marilyn Nesmith 9, Emily Clements 9, Lonah Sarazine 4, Dana Oni 2.
3-pointers: CFCA 1 (Clements 1).
Records: CFCA 1-0.
Taylor County 88, Crawford County 47
Taylor County
19
36
26
7
—
88
Crawford County
15
8
13
11
—
47
Taylor County: Kenyonna McClain 3, T. Green 9, D. Mathis 29, Kennese McClain 16, M. Greene 11, T. Gibson 21.
Crawford County: Kearis Ivey 2, Kamore Ivey 2, S. Ellison 6, T. Smith 2 K. Prather 27, T. Murchison 2, J. Andrews 6.
3-pointers: Taylor County 9 (Keny. McClain 1, Mathis 5, Kenn. McClain 3); Crawford County 2 (Ellison 1, Murchinson 1).
Perry 57, Spalding 54
Spalding
12
11
17
14
—
54
Perry
9
13
16
19
—
57
Spalding: Kayla Milner 2, Andrews 6, Kirah Milner 3, Banks 23, Evans 15, Davis 6.
Perry: Mallard 10, Tucker 3, Smith 18, Brown 6, Harrell 20.
3-pointers: Spalding 1 (Ki. Milner 1); Perry 4 (Smith 2, Harrell 2).
Game notes: Mallard had 12 rebounds.
John Milledge 38, Monsignor Donovan 25
Monsignor Donovan
4
5
2
14
—
25
John Milledge
12
7
15
4
—
38
Monsignor Donovan: O. Battia 2, A. Moore 11, J. Lopez 4, E. Tranovich 4, K. Lusk 4.
Donovan: R. Clements 23, M. Chambers 6, G. Mitcham 3, J. Dyer 2, S. Eady 2, M. Brown 1, M. Leslie 1.
3-pointers: Monsignor Donovan 2 (Moore 2).
Records: John Milledge 6-1.
Comments