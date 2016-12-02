Tucker defense ends Northside’s season

Tucker head coach Bryan Lamar was thrilled to be wrong.
He said earlier in the week that being down at halftime of a Tucker-Northside game was a good thing.
This time, it wasn’t. Tucker’s defense made sure Lamar was wrong.
The Tigers made a two-point halftime lead more than stand up, holding Northside to less than 100 yards total offense in the second half for a 22-7 win at Hallford Stadium in a GHSA Class 6A semifinal.
Unlike in the previous meetings, there was no major drama or memorable plays, only Tucker’s defense, which held the Eagles to 191 yards.
Tucker led 9-7 at halftime but came up with a huge play when the Eagles botched a pitchout, and Aaron Sterling grabbed it and went 42 yards for the touchdown with 3:09 left in the third quarter.
The conversion failed, but the Tigers’ lead was 15-7, which was a big margin for a Northside offense that couldn’t sustain much. Northside’s season ends at 11-3, while 13-1 Tucker advances to the Dec. 10 title game.
Tucker made Tobias Oliver’s final game a rough one with its pressure and coverage. Oliver was 10-for-23 for 69 yards and two interceptions, rushing for 99 yards on 19 tries.
Northside got off to a good start, forcing a punt after three plays and moving 69 yards in five plays. Oliver got 50 on the ground and then scored from the 1 at the 8:19 mark of the first quarter.
Tucker answered with a 12-play drive the ended with a 27-yard field goal, aided by a pass interference call that nullified an interception.
The Tigers’ defense started stepping up, and forced two three-and-outs, then got the ball back on Northside’s 28 when Oliver fumbled on the first play after Tucker took the lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Shephard to Joshua Vann with 4:11 left in the first half.
Northside, which watched Tucker miss the point-after kick, had only 108 yards of offense at the half, four fewer than the Tigers. Oliver had minus-6 yards passing, and 76 yards rushing.
