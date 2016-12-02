High School Sports

December 2, 2016 10:33 PM

Tucker defense ends Northside’s season

By Michael A. Lough

Tucker head coach Bryan Lamar was thrilled to be wrong.

He said earlier in the week that being down at halftime of a Tucker-Northside game was a good thing.

This time, it wasn’t. Tucker’s defense made sure Lamar was wrong.

The Tigers made a two-point halftime lead more than stand up, holding Northside to less than 100 yards total offense in the second half for a 22-7 win at Hallford Stadium in a GHSA Class 6A semifinal.

Unlike in the previous meetings, there was no major drama or memorable plays, only Tucker’s defense, which held the Eagles to 191 yards.

Tucker led 9-7 at halftime but came up with a huge play when the Eagles botched a pitchout, and Aaron Sterling grabbed it and went 42 yards for the touchdown with 3:09 left in the third quarter.

The conversion failed, but the Tigers’ lead was 15-7, which was a big margin for a Northside offense that couldn’t sustain much. Northside’s season ends at 11-3, while 13-1 Tucker advances to the Dec. 10 title game.

Tucker made Tobias Oliver’s final game a rough one with its pressure and coverage. Oliver was 10-for-23 for 69 yards and two interceptions, rushing for 99 yards on 19 tries.

Northside got off to a good start, forcing a punt after three plays and moving 69 yards in five plays. Oliver got 50 on the ground and then scored from the 1 at the 8:19 mark of the first quarter.

Tucker answered with a 12-play drive the ended with a 27-yard field goal, aided by a pass interference call that nullified an interception.

The Tigers’ defense started stepping up, and forced two three-and-outs, then got the ball back on Northside’s 28 when Oliver fumbled on the first play after Tucker took the lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Shephard to Joshua Vann with 4:11 left in the first half.

Northside, which watched Tucker miss the point-after kick, had only 108 yards of offense at the half, four fewer than the Tigers. Oliver had minus-6 yards passing, and 76 yards rushing.

