Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school basketball boxes

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball
Westside 93, FPD 50
FPD
15
14
10
11
—
50
Westside
25
27
24
17
—
93
FPD: Armaun Smith 19, Maurice Gordon 14, Titus Moore 7, Caleb Kelly 6, Milton Johnson 2, Stephen Summerow 2.
Westside: Kentrevious Jones 15, Khavon Moore 14, Samone Reed 13, Trey Foster 10, Terric Allen 9, Brenden Anderson 8, Gregory Holloway 7, Ishmael Hubbard 6, Mystikal Wilson 4, Desmon Foston 3, Omar Jones 2, JaCaurie Nelson 2.
3-pointers: FPD 3 (Moore, Gordon); Westside 11 (Allen 3, Reed 2, Anderson 2, Foston, Foster, Moore, Holloway).
Game notes: Moore, among the nation’s more highly recruited players, was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th point, which came in the season opener agaisnt Norcross at the Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holly Innocents’.
Records: FPD 0-1, Westside 1-1.
Next: Mt. Pisgah at FPD, 8 p.m., Friday; Westside at Pike County, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
Northside 65, Mary Persons 38
Mary Persons
12
3
12
11
—
38
Northside
17
22
16
10
—
65
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 2, Kver Shannon 14, McKenzi Lyons 1, Olympia High 9, Carmen Ralls 6, Abigail Hightower 4, Auyonis Avery 2.
Home: Alexia Galloway 16, Tikarra Benoit 7, K. Little 16, Tamia Sapp 9, Jaliyah Lynch 5, Q. Dunnom 10, A. Hinton 2.
3-pointers: MP 5 (Shannon 3, High 2); N 5 (Galloway 2, Lynch 1, Dunnom 2).
Records: Mary Persons 3-1, Northside 1-3.
Next: Mary Persons at FPD, 4 p.m., Saturday; Northside at Spalding, 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Wilcox County 42, Mount de Sales 30
Wilcox County
10
12
14
6
—
42
Mount de Sales
9
3
7
11
—
30
Wilcox County: LeAunna Mahogue 8, Tiera Davis 2, Asia Montgomery 5, Jasmine Tisdol 2, Jamerical Marshall 7, Marquetta Griffin 5, Trajata Colbert 13.
MdS: Carson Edwards 1, Jolie Clark 2, Melia Cunningham 10, Summer Mayfield 6, Alanna Byrne 4, Donzalae Hollis 8.
3-pointers: Wilcox Co. 3 (Mahogue 2, Griffin 1); Mount de Sales 2 (Cunningham 2).
Records: Wilcox Co. 2-0, Mount de Sales 1-1.
Next: Mount de sales at Lake Oconee Academy, 6 p.m., Friday; Wilcox County at Echols County, 6 p.m., Friday.
FPD 33, Westside 32
FPD
6
11
10
6
—
33
Westside
4
8
9
11
—
32
FPD: Kate Patterson 17, Emma Lako 7, Bailey Ruble 4, Sadie Frame 3, Molly Lee 2.
Westside: NiAira Dawson 9, Jaliyah Spencer 8, Diamond Davis 6, Jamesia Holliman 3, Naya Coraham 3, Acacia Ricks 2, Brooklyn Talton 1.
3-pointers: Westside 4 (Dawson 3, Holliman 1).
Game notes: Patterson had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for FPD ... Ruble had nine rebounds for FPD ... Frame had eight rebounds and three assists for FPD, which had 40 rebounds.
Records: FPD 2-1, Westside 0-1.
Next: Mount Pisgah at FPD, 6:30 p.m., Friday; Westside at Tattnall Square, 3 p.m., Saturday.
Stratford 65, GMC 29
GMC
14
6
5
4
—
29
Stratford
10
18
20
17
—
65
GMC: Kennedy-Page Davis 3, Sara Bloodworth 2, Cire’ Foston 8, Annalynne Lawson 6, Cecilia Maldonado 2, Kate McGhee 3, JuNiah Bel 4, Mary Elizabeth Jones 1.
Home: Elizabeth Sellers 4, Molly Garud 2, Aysha Roberts 16, Mary Elaine Mithcell 4, Ellie Peterson 2, Nadia Reese 6, Sara Kate Durkee 2, Drake Miscall 7, Evans McCook 22.
3-pointers: GMC 2 (Lawson 2); Stratford 6 (McCook 6).
Game notes: McCook’s six 3-pointers tied her for second on the single-game list at Stratford.
Records: GMC 0-3, Stratford 3-0.
Next: North Cobb Christian at Stratford, 5:30 p.m., Friday
Perry 73, Veterans 41
Perry
22
14
21
16
—
73
Veterans
12
8
8
13
—
41
Perry: Alaycic Williams 2, Lashandria Mallard 9, Shaylon Saunders 9, KK Smith 16, Davina Brown 2, Asjah Harrell 22, Tatyona Owens 13.
Veterans: Carrington kee 16, Chandler Shepherd 10, Sydney Lambert 3, Nyanni Ward 2, Mackenzie Rucker 3, Stacie Jones 3, Tamia Lucky 4.
3-pointers: Perry 4 (Smith 2, Harrell 2); Veterans 6 (Kee 4, Shepherd 2).
Records: Veterans 1-2.
Landmark Christian 54, Tattnall Square 44
Tattnall
8
17
5
14
—
44
Landmark
19
7
12
16
—
54
Tattnall: I'Uana Slaughter 7, Abby Rouse 19, Ivey Whetsel 2, Allie Gordon 16
Landmark: Knowles 4, Stucker 4, Gibbs 25, Aronnatt 19, Allen 2
3-pointers: Tattnall 1 (Slaughter 1); Landmark 3 (Aronnatt 3).
Game notes: Gordon had 11 rebounds and Rouse 10 for Tattnall.
Records: Tattnall 2-1.
