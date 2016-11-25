Missed field goal sends Mary Persons to semifinals

After making all four of his field goal attempts earlier, Brooks Hosea was all set to deliver a GHSA Class 4A quarterfinal victory to Blessed Trinity.
Hosea, who has received an appointment to West Point and has plans to kick for the Cadets, was successful from 44, 47, 26 and 38 yards. But after two Mary Persons timeouts, Hosea's attempt from 28 yards with three seconds remaining went wide right, giving Mary Persons a 28-27 victory Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium.
The Bulldogs advance to face Cartersville. a 26-15 winner over Woodward Academy. The game site will be determined overnight, when coaches and administrators meet to flip a coin and exchange game information.
Comments