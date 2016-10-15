Unpredictability reigns all over Middle Georgia

The Region 1-6A rollercoaster continues
No. 1 in the state (Houston County) goes down 55-29 one week. New No. 1 (Lee County), that 55-29 winner a week ago, goes down 26-7 to No. 4 (Northside). The team considered the fifth team in the region (Coffee) beats the longtime No. 1 team (Houston County). Now, that original No. 1 team is in very serious danger of not making the playoffs in a season it was a state title game favorite. That’s how absurd this region is.
Something new for Southwest?
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website, Southwest has yet to win a region championship. But after the Patriots’ big 48-38 victory over Dublin on Thursday, they find themselves tied for first in GHSA Region 3-2A with Washington County. Southwest travels to Sandersville on Friday with the winner gaining the inside track for the region title. After scoring 34 points in their first four games combined, the Patriots have scored 26, 27 and 48 points in their past three games.
Still rolling in Milledgeville
It was a showdown between unbeatens, but it didn’t play that way. But John Milledge thumped host Augusta Prep 31-12 in a GISA battle. The Trojans had a three-quarter shutout and helped induce five turnovers.
Surprise, surprise, surprise
OK, two surprises, both in Houston County, with Veterans shocking Class 5A No. 7 Thomas County Central 33-28, and 1-win Warner Robins going on the road and rolling Harris County 31-3, the Tigers’ worst loss of the season. Thomas County’s previous losses were to Valdosta and Lee County. Notable: The Demons made a quarterback and (seeming) philosophy change, going to superb athlete Michael Bradley and going to a run-oriented offense. They ran 74 plays, and ran nearly 50 times for 326 yards.
Region 7A-1A not in the bag yet
Tattnall Square’s 34-27 victory over Twiggs County gave the Trojans sole possession of first place in Region 7A-1A. Getting to the end of the regular season, however, will be no easy task for the Trojans. They travel to FPD (5-2, 1-2 region) on Friday, and then they head to Stratford (5-2, 2-1) on Oct. 28. Winning both of those games gives Tattnall a spot in the region championship game, obviously, but a loss to Stratford likely will set up a three-way tie between the Trojans, the Eagles and Twiggs County.
