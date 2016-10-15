Friday night’s Middle Georgia high school football scoreboard

Friday’s Scores
Alexander 23, Hughes 19
Allatoona 42, Sprayberry 10
Americus-Sumter 22, Shaw 14
Armuchee 43, Gordon Central 3
Athens Academy 42, Providence Christian 10
Athens Christian 32, Towns County 0
Banks County 35, Oglethorpe County 3
Banneker 6, Decatur 0
Benedictine Military 42, Toombs County 13
Bleckley County 28, East Laurens 23
Blessed Trinity 42, Chestatee 6
Bremen 31, Haralson County 0
Brentwood 69, Monsignor Donovan 6
Briarwood 34, Thomas Jefferson 28
Brooks County 42, Albany 0
Brookwood 55, Central Gwinnett 45
Buford 56, Cedar Shoals 14
Burke County 54, Richmond Academy 3
Cairo 35, Carver-Columbus 28
Cambridge 28, Northview 7
Carrollton 37, Hiram 24
Cartersville 35, Sandy Creek 21
Carver-Atlanta 37, Riverwood 26
Cedar Grove 49, Pace Academy 0
Centennial 55, North Atlanta 7
Chapel Hill 28, Central-Carrollton 7
Charlton County 40, Wilcox County 7
Chattahoochee County 22, Calhoun County 14
Chattooga 31, Model 7
Clarke Central 52, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Clarkston 42, Cross Keys 0
Clinch County 66, Turner County 20
Coffee 42, Houston County 35
Colquitt County 56, Camden County 10
Columbus 40, Westover 29
Commerce 38, Riverside Military Academy 0
Community Christian 35, King’s Academy 7
Cook 29, Dougherty 20
Coosa 21, Dade County 7
Creekview 37, River Ridge 7
Crisp County 28, Monroe 14
Dacula 25, Gainesville 20
Dalton 49, Sequoyah 21
Darlington 31, Trion 7
Dawson County 52, Fannin County 0
East Coweta 27, Wheeler 24
East Paulding 28, Woodland Cartersville 15
Evans 26, Grovetown 24
Fellowship Christian School 42, Pinecrest 28
Fitzgerald 42, Berrien 0
Flint River 59, Windsor 26
Franklin County 49, East Jackson 21
Grady 54, North Springs 6
Grayson 38, Archer 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Lumpkin County 21
Griffin 42, Fayette County 35
Hapeville 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 12
Hardaway 25, Northside-Columbus 21
Harrison 54, South Cobb 0
Heritage-Conyers 35, Greenbrier 7
Hillgrove 30, Marietta 7
Irwin County 66, Lanier County 12
Jackson 40, Central 18
Jackson County 18, Hart County 14
Jefferson 42, North Oconee 14
Jefferson County 44, Butler 8
Jenkins 44, Groves 6
John Milledge 31, Augusta Prep 12
Johns Creek 20, Alpharetta 14
Jones County 43, Union Grove 16
Jonesboro 21, MLK Jr. 14
Kell 50, Villa Rica 0
King’s Ridge 22, St. Francis 6
Lamar County 39, Jordan 7
Lambert 48, North Forsyth 40
Lanier 31, Habersham Central 9
Liberty County 44, Appling County 20
Lincoln County 34, Warren County 6
Loganville 42, Flowery Branch 0
Loganville Christian 49, Holy Spirit 13
Lovett 46, Redan 26
Lowndes 38, Tift County 17
Macon County 41, Schley County 7
Manchester 55, Brookstone 7
Marion County 38, Central-Talbotton 0
Marist 43, West Hall 3
Maynard Jackson 48, Lithia Springs 20
McEachern 43, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Mill Creek 31, Peachtree Ridge 12
Miller County 35, Sneads, Fla. 13
Monticello 14, Putnam County 13
Morgan County 28, Monroe Area 0
Mountain View 24, Collins Hill 21
Mt. Paran Christian 52, Whitefield Academy 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 24, Bowdon 12
Murray County 38, Coahulla Creek 0
Newnan 39, Campbell 6
Norcross 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 10
North Cobb 42, North Paulding 10
North Gwinnett 45, Duluth 14
Northside 26, Lee County 7
Northwest Whitfield 50, Pickens 41
Oconee County 20, St. Pius X 16
Ola 20, Locust Grove 16
Parkview 48, Berkmar 12
Peach County 45, Rutland 0
Pelham 50, Randolph-Clay 38
Pepperell 31, Rockmart 10
Pike County 23, Kendrick 7
Pope 49, Dunwoody 7
Prince Avenue Christian 48, Hebron Christian Academy 17
Rabun County 65, Social Circle 7
Richmond Hill 28, Bradwell Institute 6
Ridgeland 56, Heritage-Catoosa 14
Ringgold 27, North Murray 21
Rome 42, Cass 7
Roswell 55, Walton 10
Salem 50, Henry County 26
Savannah 33, Southeast Bulloch 16
Screven County 40, Westside-Augusta 0
Shiloh 28, Rockdale County 7
Sonoraville 35, Adairsville 0
South Forsyth 35, Milton 14
South Paulding 40, New Manchester 28
Southeast Whitfield 13, Gilmer 0
Southwest DeKalb 40, Miller Grove 0
Spartanburg Christian, S.C. 24, Augusta Christian 21
Spencer 32, Temple 0
Starr’s Mill 28, McIntosh 7
Stephenson 49, Drew 14
Stewart County 28, Baconton 20
Stockbridge 34, Eagle’s Landing 6
Stratford 28, FPD 0
Swainsboro 30, Bacon County 29
Telfair County 42, Atkinson County 12
Terrell Academy 54, Southwest Georgia Academy 6
Thomasville 44, Early County 0
Thomson 45, Baldwin 0
Troup County 37, LaGrange 26
Tucker 29, Lovejoy 26
Union County 35, North Hall 32
Upson-Lee 31, Perry 7
Veterans 33, Thomas County Central 28
Vidalia 42, Jeff Davis 7
Ware County 29, Statesboro 0
Warner Robins 31, Harris County 3
Washington County 18, Dodge County 14
Washington-Wilkes 35, Hancock Central 14
West Forsyth 24, Forsyth Central 7
Westlake 10, Pebblebrook 7
Westminster 55, McNair 6
Wheeler County 21, Jenkins County 14
Windsor Forest 47, Johnson-Savannah 6
Woodland Stockbridge 38, Dutchtown 6
Woodstock 34, Lassiter 23
Woodward Academy 44, Eastside 6
Friday’s Middle Georgia Boxes
Northside 26, Lee County 7
Lee County
0
0
0
7
—
7
Northside
0
13
7
6
—
26
Second quarter
N: Jaylan Sandifer 11 pass from Tobias Oliver (run failed)
N: Oliver 84 run (Alex Gelter kick)
Third quarter
N: Isaiah Nelson 50 interception return (Gelter kick)
Fourth quarter
LC: Jase Orndorff 16 run (Dylan Brendel kick)
N: Oliver 34 run (pass failed)
LC
N
First downs
11
11
Rushes-yards
20-28
41-197
Passing yards
178
60
Comp-Att-Int
19-35-4
8-14-0
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
2-0
0-0
Penalties-yards
4-20
4-35
Individual leaders
Rushing: Lee County: Mark Robinson 12-26; Orndorff 3(-5); Kareen Wilson 2-4; Northside: De’Sean Dinkins 12-24; Oliver 20-150; Marcus Jolly 9-23.
Passing: Lee County: Orndorff 19-35-4 178; Northside: Oliver 7-13-0 34.
Receiving: Lee County: Terrian Wester 6-44; Drequan Garmon 4-68; Northside: Sandifer 3-16; Marquaevious Williams 2-16; Jolly 2-2.
Stratford 28, FPD 0
Stratford
0
14
0
0
—
28
FPD
0
0
7
0
—
0
Second quarter
S: Tyler Jordan 21 run (Jake Jamison kick)
S: Jordan 10 run (Jamison kick)
Third quarter
S: Jordan 11 run (Jamison kick)
Fourth quarter
S: Jordan 6 run (Jamison kick)
S
FPD
First downs
22
8
Rushes-yards
57-370
12-(-29)
Passing yards
18
124
Comp-Att-Int
1-3-0
14-26-1
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
2-1
0-0
Penalties-yards
1-15
1-5
Individual leaders
Rushing: Stratford: Russell Mole 14-110, Kasey Sanders 12-64, Jordan 18-113, Noah Hill 6-45, Deondre Duehart 5-35.
Passing: Stratford: Hill 1-3-0 18; FPD: Dalton Cox 14-26-1 124.
Receiving: Stratford: Nathan Hunt 1-18; FPD: Titus Moore 5-52, Armaun Smith 4-44, CJ Harris 3-24.
Tattnall Square 34, Twiggs County 27
Twiggs County
0
0
7
20
—
27
Tattnall Square
7
6
7
14
—
34
First quarter
TS: Ahmad Barron 19 pass from Jimmy Marshall (Bryce Pruitt kick)
Second quarter
TS: Barron 8 run (run failed)
Third quarter
TS: Barron 5 run (Pruitt kick)
TC: Javoris Smith 22 pass from Calvin Stephens (Baylor Butcher kick)
Fourth quarter
TS: Antoine Davis 32 run (Pruitt kick)
TC: Smith 92 kickoff return (run failed)
TS: Vasco Sanders Jr. 11 run (Pruitt kick)
TC: Musa Muhammad 30 pass from Stephens (Ja’mon Height run)
TC: Smith 10 pass from Stephens (kick blocked)
TC
TS
First downs
15
18
Rushes-yards
26-99
52-373
Passing yards
133
25
Comp-Att-Int
9-15-1
2-6-0
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-1
1-1
Penalties-yards
5-25
11-140
Individual leaders
Rushing: Twiggs County: Height 16-91; Tattnall Square: Barron 21-196, Davis 14-109, Destin Mack 6-37, Sanders 11-31.
Passing: Twiggs County: Stephens 9-14-1 133; Tattnall Square: Marshall 1-1-0 19, Miles Morris 1-5-0 6.
Receiving: Twiggs County: Tyrese Blackshear 3-47, Smith 3-47, Muhammad 1-30; Tattnall Square: Barron 1-19.
Washington 18, Dodge County 14
Washington County
12
6
0
0
—
18
Dodge County
7
7
0
0
—
14
First quarter
WC: Darius Tucker 8 run (kick failed)
WC: Dadrain Lyman 22 pass from Jake Halton (kick failed)
DC: R.J. Carr 6 run (Peyton Bush kick)
Second quarter
DC: Nick Cummings 41 run (Bush kick)
WC: Tucker 1 run (run failed)
WC
DC
First downs
19
13
Rushes-yards
56-281
39-252
Passing yards
74
31
Comp-Att-Int
5-9-0
2-9-3
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-1
0-0
Penalties-yards
12-95
11-80
Individual leaders
Rushing: Washington County: Tucker 23-139, Corteveyas Mitchell 16-68, Halton 14-67; Dodge County: Carr 18-123, Cumming 17-103.
Passing: Washington County: Halton 5-9-1 74; Dodge County: Cummings 2-7-3 31.
Receiving: Washington County: Kyman 3-56; Dodge County: Larry Johnson 2-31.
Upson-Lee 31, Perry 7
Upson-Lee
14
3
14
0
—
31
Perry
0
0
0
7
—
7
First quarter
U-L: Markevious Robinson 17 run (Rich Stewart kick)
U-L: Travon Walker 21 pass from Kalen Puckett (Stewart kick)
Second quarter
U-L: Stewart 34 field goal
Third quarter
U-L: Robinson 25 run (Stewart kick)
U-L: Robinson 6 run (Stewart kick)
Fourth quarter
P: Jay Watkins 66 run (Tyler Knowles kick)
U-L
P
First downs
17
7
Rushes-yards
27-294
16-160
Passing yards
90
19
Comp-Att-Int
11-15-1
2-9-0
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
0-0
0-0
Penalties-yards
7-55
4-25
Individual leaders
Rushing: Upson-Lee: Robinson 14-114, Puckett 9-103, Quay Battle 4-53; Perry: Bagley 9-79, Watkins 5-69.
Passing: Upson-Lee: Puckett 11-15-1 90; Perry: Bagley 2-9-0 19.
Receiving: Upson-Lee: Walker 2-45, Richardson 4-25, Thomas 2-10; Perry: Alexander 1-11, Brown 1-8.
Jackson 40, Central 18
Jackson
7
13
13
7
—
40
Central
0
6
6
6
—
18
First quarter
J: Antavius Grier 26 run (Dallas Goodin kick)
Second quarter
C: Cameron Collier 5 fumble return (run failed)
J: Daryan Ingram 52 pass from Shaderious Crowder (Goodin kick)
J : Grier 1 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
J: Andrew Barnes 22 blocked punt return (Goodin kick)
C: Kendarius Murphy 80 pass from Donald Lamb (pass failed)
J: Ingram 27 pass from Crowder (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
J: Antavius Grier 15 run (Goodin kick)
C: Kanuri Williams 12 pass from Lamb
J
C
First downs
15
10
Rushes-yards
33-198
37-110
Passing yards
85
160
Comp-Att-Int
3-10-1
7-17-2
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-1
0-0
Individual leaders
Rushing: Jackson: Grier 18-159; Central: Kameron Adkins 9-49.
Passing: Jackson: Crowder 3-10-1 85; Central: Lamb 7-17-2 160.
Receiving: Jackson: Ingram 3-80; Central: Williams 2-44, Jakwanis Singleton 2-14, Murphy 1-80.
Wilkinson County 31, Mount de Sales 10
Mount de Sales
0
7
3
0
—
10
Wilkinson County
0
12
6
13
—
31
Second quarter
WC: Brandon Mays 41 pass from Tylan Grable (kick failed)
MDS: Adrian Hardwick 46 run (Ryan Murphey kick)
WC: Grable 1 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
MDS: Murphey 32 field goal
WC: Mays 45 pass from Grable (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
WC: Akeem Jackson 1 run (Deandre Fordham kick)
WC: Mays 58 pass from Grable (kick failed)
MDS
WC
First downs
9
13
Rushes-yards
32-131
28-85
Passing yards
53
302
Comp-Att-Int
5-20-2
14-26-2
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-0
1-1
Penalties-yards
6-40
7-55
Individual leaders
Rushing: Mount de Sales: Hardwick 19-114; Wilkinson County: Jackson 16-56.
Passing: Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 5-20-2 53; Wilkinson County: Grable 13-25-2 282.
Receiving: Mount de Sales: Hardwick 2-13, Chad Larkin 3-40; Wilkinson County: Mays 10-159.
Tiftarea 41, Westfield 37
Westfield
3
7
7
13
—
37
Tiftarea
7
7
13
14
—
41
First quarter
W: Josh Kinnebrew 21 field goal
T: Logan Carswell 1 run (McKinley Morehead kick)
Second quarter
W: Craven Malcolm 2 run (Kinnebrew kick)
T: Carswell 16 run (Morehead kick)
Third quarter
T: Spence Massey 54 run (kick failed)
W: Wyatt Young 62 run (Kinnebrew kick)
W: Young 6 run (Kinnebrew kick)
T: Massey 52 run (Morehead kick)
Fourth quarter
T: Massey 37 run (Morehead kick)
W: Payton Black 48 run (Kinnebrew kick)
T: Massey 5 run (Morehead kick)
W: Alec Smith 41 pass from Black
W
T
First downs
17
15
Rushes-yards
49-349
36-401
Passing yards
110
18
Comp-Att-Int
4-9-0
4-9-0
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
0-0
0-0
Individual leaders
Rushing: Westfield: Young 15-124, Black 13-1116, Craven Malcolm 17-100
Passing: Westfield: Black 4-9-0 110
Receiving: Westfield: Smith 2-66.
Jones County 43, Union Grove 16
Jones County
8
22
6
7
—
43
Union Grove
2
0
14
0
—
16
First quarter
JC: Bolus 14 run (run good)
UG: Safety, blocked punt
Second quarter
JC: Johnson 16 blocked punt return (run good)
JC: Bolus 45 run (Skinner kick)
JC: Bolus 3 run (Skinner kick)
Third quarter
JC: Bolus 48 run (kick failed)
UG: Tumlin 24 run (kick good)
UG: Brown 20 fumble return (kick good)
Fourth quarter
JC: Bolus 2 run (Skinner kic)
JC
UG
First downs
12
12
Rushes-yards
25-259
40-136
Passing yards
105
99
Comp-Att-Int
8-16-1
9-24-0
Penalties-yards
11-60
5-40
Individual leaders
Rushing: Jones County: Bolus 16-228; Union Grove: Johnson 25-106.
Passing: Jones County: Bradley Hunnicutt 7-11-1 101; Union Grove: Moss 7-18-0 87.
John Milledge 31, Augusta Prep 12
John Milledge
7
14
7
3
—
31
Augusta Prep
0
0
0
12
—
12
First quarter
JM: Dawson Huff 1 run (Riley Denton kick)
Second quarter
JM: Noah Lavender 20 run (Denton kick)
JM: Lavender 8 run (Denton kick)
Third quarter
JM: Cole Wilson fumble return (Denton kick)
Fourth quarter
AP: 4 run (kick failed)
JM: Denton 36 field goal
AP: 85 kickoff return (run failed)
JM
AP
First downs
12
13
Rushing yards
171
158
Passing yards
85
45
Comp-Att-Int
7-12-0
5-6-1
Individual leaders
Rushing: John Milledge: Dawson Huff 69
Passing: John Milledge: Evans 7-12-0 85.
