October 15, 2016 12:46 AM

Friday night’s Middle Georgia high school football scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

Friday’s Scores

Alexander 23, Hughes 19

Allatoona 42, Sprayberry 10

Americus-Sumter 22, Shaw 14

Armuchee 43, Gordon Central 3

Athens Academy 42, Providence Christian 10

Athens Christian 32, Towns County 0

Banks County 35, Oglethorpe County 3

Banneker 6, Decatur 0

Benedictine Military 42, Toombs County 13

Bleckley County 28, East Laurens 23

Blessed Trinity 42, Chestatee 6

Bremen 31, Haralson County 0

Brentwood 69, Monsignor Donovan 6

Briarwood 34, Thomas Jefferson 28

Brooks County 42, Albany 0

Brookwood 55, Central Gwinnett 45

Buford 56, Cedar Shoals 14

Burke County 54, Richmond Academy 3

Cairo 35, Carver-Columbus 28

Cambridge 28, Northview 7

Carrollton 37, Hiram 24

Cartersville 35, Sandy Creek 21

Carver-Atlanta 37, Riverwood 26

Cedar Grove 49, Pace Academy 0

Centennial 55, North Atlanta 7

Chapel Hill 28, Central-Carrollton 7

Charlton County 40, Wilcox County 7

Chattahoochee County 22, Calhoun County 14

Chattooga 31, Model 7

Clarke Central 52, Johnson-Gainesville 14

Clarkston 42, Cross Keys 0

Clinch County 66, Turner County 20

Coffee 42, Houston County 35

Colquitt County 56, Camden County 10

Columbus 40, Westover 29

Commerce 38, Riverside Military Academy 0

Community Christian 35, King’s Academy 7

Cook 29, Dougherty 20

Coosa 21, Dade County 7

Creekview 37, River Ridge 7

Crisp County 28, Monroe 14

Dacula 25, Gainesville 20

Dalton 49, Sequoyah 21

Darlington 31, Trion 7

Dawson County 52, Fannin County 0

East Coweta 27, Wheeler 24

East Paulding 28, Woodland Cartersville 15

Evans 26, Grovetown 24

Fellowship Christian School 42, Pinecrest 28

Fitzgerald 42, Berrien 0

Flint River 59, Windsor 26

Franklin County 49, East Jackson 21

Grady 54, North Springs 6

Grayson 38, Archer 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Lumpkin County 21

Griffin 42, Fayette County 35

Hapeville 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 12

Hardaway 25, Northside-Columbus 21

Harrison 54, South Cobb 0

Heritage-Conyers 35, Greenbrier 7

Hillgrove 30, Marietta 7

Irwin County 66, Lanier County 12

Jackson 40, Central 18

Jackson County 18, Hart County 14

Jefferson 42, North Oconee 14

Jefferson County 44, Butler 8

Jenkins 44, Groves 6

John Milledge 31, Augusta Prep 12

Johns Creek 20, Alpharetta 14

Jones County 43, Union Grove 16

Jonesboro 21, MLK Jr. 14

Kell 50, Villa Rica 0

King’s Ridge 22, St. Francis 6

Lamar County 39, Jordan 7

Lambert 48, North Forsyth 40

Lanier 31, Habersham Central 9

Liberty County 44, Appling County 20

Lincoln County 34, Warren County 6

Loganville 42, Flowery Branch 0

Loganville Christian 49, Holy Spirit 13

Lovett 46, Redan 26

Lowndes 38, Tift County 17

Macon County 41, Schley County 7

Manchester 55, Brookstone 7

Marion County 38, Central-Talbotton 0

Marist 43, West Hall 3

Maynard Jackson 48, Lithia Springs 20

McEachern 43, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Mill Creek 31, Peachtree Ridge 12

Miller County 35, Sneads, Fla. 13

Monticello 14, Putnam County 13

Morgan County 28, Monroe Area 0

Mountain View 24, Collins Hill 21

Mt. Paran Christian 52, Whitefield Academy 7

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 24, Bowdon 12

Murray County 38, Coahulla Creek 0

Newnan 39, Campbell 6

Norcross 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 10

North Cobb 42, North Paulding 10

North Gwinnett 45, Duluth 14

Northside 26, Lee County 7

Northwest Whitfield 50, Pickens 41

Oconee County 20, St. Pius X 16

Ola 20, Locust Grove 16

Parkview 48, Berkmar 12

Peach County 45, Rutland 0

Pelham 50, Randolph-Clay 38

Pepperell 31, Rockmart 10

Pike County 23, Kendrick 7

Pope 49, Dunwoody 7

Prince Avenue Christian 48, Hebron Christian Academy 17

Rabun County 65, Social Circle 7

Richmond Hill 28, Bradwell Institute 6

Ridgeland 56, Heritage-Catoosa 14

Ringgold 27, North Murray 21

Rome 42, Cass 7

Roswell 55, Walton 10

Salem 50, Henry County 26

Savannah 33, Southeast Bulloch 16

Screven County 40, Westside-Augusta 0

Shiloh 28, Rockdale County 7

Sonoraville 35, Adairsville 0

South Forsyth 35, Milton 14

South Paulding 40, New Manchester 28

Southeast Whitfield 13, Gilmer 0

Southwest DeKalb 40, Miller Grove 0

Spartanburg Christian, S.C. 24, Augusta Christian 21

Spencer 32, Temple 0

Starr’s Mill 28, McIntosh 7

Stephenson 49, Drew 14

Stewart County 28, Baconton 20

Stockbridge 34, Eagle’s Landing 6

Stratford 28, FPD 0

Swainsboro 30, Bacon County 29

Telfair County 42, Atkinson County 12

Terrell Academy 54, Southwest Georgia Academy 6

Thomasville 44, Early County 0

Thomson 45, Baldwin 0

Troup County 37, LaGrange 26

Tucker 29, Lovejoy 26

Union County 35, North Hall 32

Upson-Lee 31, Perry 7

Veterans 33, Thomas County Central 28

Vidalia 42, Jeff Davis 7

Ware County 29, Statesboro 0

Warner Robins 31, Harris County 3

Washington County 18, Dodge County 14

Washington-Wilkes 35, Hancock Central 14

West Forsyth 24, Forsyth Central 7

Westlake 10, Pebblebrook 7

Westminster 55, McNair 6

Wheeler County 21, Jenkins County 14

Windsor Forest 47, Johnson-Savannah 6

Woodland Stockbridge 38, Dutchtown 6

Woodstock 34, Lassiter 23

Woodward Academy 44, Eastside 6

Friday’s Middle Georgia Boxes

Northside 26, Lee County 7

Lee County

0

0

0

7

7

Northside

0

13

7

6

26

Second quarter

N: Jaylan Sandifer 11 pass from Tobias Oliver (run failed)

N: Oliver 84 run (Alex Gelter kick)

Third quarter

N: Isaiah Nelson 50 interception return (Gelter kick)

Fourth quarter

LC: Jase Orndorff 16 run (Dylan Brendel kick)

N: Oliver 34 run (pass failed)

LC

N

First downs

11

11

Rushes-yards

20-28

41-197

Passing yards

178

60

Comp-Att-Int

19-35-4

8-14-0

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

2-0

0-0

Penalties-yards

4-20

4-35

Individual leaders

Rushing: Lee County: Mark Robinson 12-26; Orndorff 3(-5); Kareen Wilson 2-4; Northside: De’Sean Dinkins 12-24; Oliver 20-150; Marcus Jolly 9-23.

Passing: Lee County: Orndorff 19-35-4 178; Northside: Oliver 7-13-0 34.

Receiving: Lee County: Terrian Wester 6-44; Drequan Garmon 4-68; Northside: Sandifer 3-16; Marquaevious Williams 2-16; Jolly 2-2.

Stratford 28, FPD 0

Stratford

0

14

0

0

28

FPD

0

0

7

0

0

Second quarter

S: Tyler Jordan 21 run (Jake Jamison kick)

S: Jordan 10 run (Jamison kick)

Third quarter

S: Jordan 11 run (Jamison kick)

Fourth quarter

S: Jordan 6 run (Jamison kick)

S

FPD

First downs

22

8

Rushes-yards

57-370

12-(-29)

Passing yards

18

124

Comp-Att-Int

1-3-0

14-26-1

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

2-1

0-0

Penalties-yards

1-15

1-5

Individual leaders

Rushing: Stratford: Russell Mole 14-110, Kasey Sanders 12-64, Jordan 18-113, Noah Hill 6-45, Deondre Duehart 5-35.

Passing: Stratford: Hill 1-3-0 18; FPD: Dalton Cox 14-26-1 124.

Receiving: Stratford: Nathan Hunt 1-18; FPD: Titus Moore 5-52, Armaun Smith 4-44, CJ Harris 3-24.

Tattnall Square 34, Twiggs County 27

Twiggs County

0

0

7

20

27

Tattnall Square

7

6

7

14

34

First quarter

TS: Ahmad Barron 19 pass from Jimmy Marshall (Bryce Pruitt kick)

Second quarter

TS: Barron 8 run (run failed)

Third quarter

TS: Barron 5 run (Pruitt kick)

TC: Javoris Smith 22 pass from Calvin Stephens (Baylor Butcher kick)

Fourth quarter

TS: Antoine Davis 32 run (Pruitt kick)

TC: Smith 92 kickoff return (run failed)

TS: Vasco Sanders Jr. 11 run (Pruitt kick)

TC: Musa Muhammad 30 pass from Stephens (Ja’mon Height run)

TC: Smith 10 pass from Stephens (kick blocked)

TC

TS

First downs

15

18

Rushes-yards

26-99

52-373

Passing yards

133

25

Comp-Att-Int

9-15-1

2-6-0

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-1

1-1

Penalties-yards

5-25

11-140

Individual leaders

Rushing: Twiggs County: Height 16-91; Tattnall Square: Barron 21-196, Davis 14-109, Destin Mack 6-37, Sanders 11-31.

Passing: Twiggs County: Stephens 9-14-1 133; Tattnall Square: Marshall 1-1-0 19, Miles Morris 1-5-0 6.

Receiving: Twiggs County: Tyrese Blackshear 3-47, Smith 3-47, Muhammad 1-30; Tattnall Square: Barron 1-19.

Washington 18, Dodge County 14

Washington County

12

6

0

0

18

Dodge County

7

7

0

0

14

First quarter

WC: Darius Tucker 8 run (kick failed)

WC: Dadrain Lyman 22 pass from Jake Halton (kick failed)

DC: R.J. Carr 6 run (Peyton Bush kick)

Second quarter

DC: Nick Cummings 41 run (Bush kick)

WC: Tucker 1 run (run failed)

WC

DC

First downs

19

13

Rushes-yards

56-281

39-252

Passing yards

74

31

Comp-Att-Int

5-9-0

2-9-3

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-yards

12-95

11-80

Individual leaders

Rushing: Washington County: Tucker 23-139, Corteveyas Mitchell 16-68, Halton 14-67; Dodge County: Carr 18-123, Cumming 17-103.

Passing: Washington County: Halton 5-9-1 74; Dodge County: Cummings 2-7-3 31.

Receiving: Washington County: Kyman 3-56; Dodge County: Larry Johnson 2-31.

Upson-Lee 31, Perry 7

Upson-Lee

14

3

14

0

31

Perry

0

0

0

7

7

First quarter

U-L: Markevious Robinson 17 run (Rich Stewart kick)

U-L: Travon Walker 21 pass from Kalen Puckett (Stewart kick)

Second quarter

U-L: Stewart 34 field goal

Third quarter

U-L: Robinson 25 run (Stewart kick)

U-L: Robinson 6 run (Stewart kick)

Fourth quarter

P: Jay Watkins 66 run (Tyler Knowles kick)

U-L

P

First downs

17

7

Rushes-yards

27-294

16-160

Passing yards

90

19

Comp-Att-Int

11-15-1

2-9-0

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

0-0

0-0

Penalties-yards

7-55

4-25

Individual leaders

Rushing: Upson-Lee: Robinson 14-114, Puckett 9-103, Quay Battle 4-53; Perry: Bagley 9-79, Watkins 5-69.

Passing: Upson-Lee: Puckett 11-15-1 90; Perry: Bagley 2-9-0 19.

Receiving: Upson-Lee: Walker 2-45, Richardson 4-25, Thomas 2-10; Perry: Alexander 1-11, Brown 1-8.

Jackson 40, Central 18

Jackson

7

13

13

7

40

Central

0

6

6

6

18

First quarter

J: Antavius Grier 26 run (Dallas Goodin kick)

Second quarter

C: Cameron Collier 5 fumble return (run failed)

J: Daryan Ingram 52 pass from Shaderious Crowder (Goodin kick)

J : Grier 1 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

J: Andrew Barnes 22 blocked punt return (Goodin kick)

C: Kendarius Murphy 80 pass from Donald Lamb (pass failed)

J: Ingram 27 pass from Crowder (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

J: Antavius Grier 15 run (Goodin kick)

C: Kanuri Williams 12 pass from Lamb

J

C

First downs

15

10

Rushes-yards

33-198

37-110

Passing yards

85

160

Comp-Att-Int

3-10-1

7-17-2

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-1

0-0

Individual leaders

Rushing: Jackson: Grier 18-159; Central: Kameron Adkins 9-49.

Passing: Jackson: Crowder 3-10-1 85; Central: Lamb 7-17-2 160.

Receiving: Jackson: Ingram 3-80; Central: Williams 2-44, Jakwanis Singleton 2-14, Murphy 1-80.

Wilkinson County 31, Mount de Sales 10

Mount de Sales

0

7

3

0

10

Wilkinson County

0

12

6

13

31

Second quarter

WC: Brandon Mays 41 pass from Tylan Grable (kick failed)

MDS: Adrian Hardwick 46 run (Ryan Murphey kick)

WC: Grable 1 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

MDS: Murphey 32 field goal

WC: Mays 45 pass from Grable (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

WC: Akeem Jackson 1 run (Deandre Fordham kick)

WC: Mays 58 pass from Grable (kick failed)

MDS

WC

First downs

9

13

Rushes-yards

32-131

28-85

Passing yards

53

302

Comp-Att-Int

5-20-2

14-26-2

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-0

1-1

Penalties-yards

6-40

7-55

Individual leaders

Rushing: Mount de Sales: Hardwick 19-114; Wilkinson County: Jackson 16-56.

Passing: Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 5-20-2 53; Wilkinson County: Grable 13-25-2 282.

Receiving: Mount de Sales: Hardwick 2-13, Chad Larkin 3-40; Wilkinson County: Mays 10-159.

Tiftarea 41, Westfield 37

Westfield

3

7

7

13

37

Tiftarea

7

7

13

14

41

First quarter

W: Josh Kinnebrew 21 field goal

T: Logan Carswell 1 run (McKinley Morehead kick)

Second quarter

W: Craven Malcolm 2 run (Kinnebrew kick)

T: Carswell 16 run (Morehead kick)

Third quarter

T: Spence Massey 54 run (kick failed)

W: Wyatt Young 62 run (Kinnebrew kick)

W: Young 6 run (Kinnebrew kick)

T: Massey 52 run (Morehead kick)

Fourth quarter

T: Massey 37 run (Morehead kick)

W: Payton Black 48 run (Kinnebrew kick)

T: Massey 5 run (Morehead kick)

W: Alec Smith 41 pass from Black

W

T

First downs

17

15

Rushes-yards

49-349

36-401

Passing yards

110

18

Comp-Att-Int

4-9-0

4-9-0

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

0-0

0-0

Individual leaders

Rushing: Westfield: Young 15-124, Black 13-1116, Craven Malcolm 17-100

Passing: Westfield: Black 4-9-0 110

Receiving: Westfield: Smith 2-66.

Jones County 43, Union Grove 16

Jones County

8

22

6

7

43

Union Grove

2

0

14

0

16

First quarter

JC: Bolus 14 run (run good)

UG: Safety, blocked punt

Second quarter

JC: Johnson 16 blocked punt return (run good)

JC: Bolus 45 run (Skinner kick)

JC: Bolus 3 run (Skinner kick)

Third quarter

JC: Bolus 48 run (kick failed)

UG: Tumlin 24 run (kick good)

UG: Brown 20 fumble return (kick good)

Fourth quarter

JC: Bolus 2 run (Skinner kic)

JC

UG

First downs

12

12

Rushes-yards

25-259

40-136

Passing yards

105

99

Comp-Att-Int

8-16-1

9-24-0

Penalties-yards

11-60

5-40

Individual leaders

Rushing: Jones County: Bolus 16-228; Union Grove: Johnson 25-106.

Passing: Jones County: Bradley Hunnicutt 7-11-1 101; Union Grove: Moss 7-18-0 87.

John Milledge 31, Augusta Prep 12

John Milledge

7

14

7

3

31

Augusta Prep

0

0

0

12

12

First quarter

JM: Dawson Huff 1 run (Riley Denton kick)

Second quarter

JM: Noah Lavender 20 run (Denton kick)

JM: Lavender 8 run (Denton kick)

Third quarter

JM: Cole Wilson fumble return (Denton kick)

Fourth quarter

AP: 4 run (kick failed)

JM: Denton 36 field goal

AP: 85 kickoff return (run failed)

JM

AP

First downs

12

13

Rushing yards

171

158

Passing yards

85

45

Comp-Att-Int

7-12-0

5-6-1

Individual leaders

Rushing: John Milledge: Dawson Huff 69

Passing: John Milledge: Evans 7-12-0 85.

