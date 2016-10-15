Friday night’s Middle Georgia high school football scoreboard

1:35 Twiggs County gets things done against skilled Stratford defensive front Pause

0:46 Big ground effort from Height carries Twiggs County past Stratford

2:21 Houston County linemen Trey Hill and Malcolm Lawson face big task

3:14 Houston County head coach Von Lassiter gets set for region showdown

2:27 Northside takes advantage of Macon County mistakes

1:55 Macon County kept itself from challenging Northside

1:11 Interception, fumble recovery play role in Twiggs County win

1:30 Antavius Grier powers Jackson past Westside

0:42 Mark Farriba calls victory over Lincoln County 'a good team win'

1:22 Defensive line comes up big for Stratford in win over Lincoln County