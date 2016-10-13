Mount de Sales volleyball pulls out thrilling first-round win

Junior Triniti Sims recorded her double-double of the season to lead Mount de Sales to a hard-fought five-set win over Darlington in the first round of the GHSA Class 1A volleyball playoffs.
The Cavaliers needed everything from Sims and her teammates, facing elimination after losing the second and third sets to the Tigers.
The hosts pulled out the fourth and fifth sets by two points each to advance.
Sims had 21 kills and 27 digs, while Erin Bunkers had 33 assists.
The Cavaliers, 26-7, are at home in the second round against Hebron Christian, which beat Our Lady of Mercy 3-0.
The night wasn’t good for most other Middle Georgia teams in softball and volleyball.
Northside, West Laurens, Mary Persons, Upson-Lee, Perry, FPD and Stratford were all beaten 3-0 in their respective volleyball classifications.
Lamar County’s softball team beat Pepperell 5-0 in Game 3 of their series to advance. The softball seasons ended for Jones County in Class 5A and Perry in Class 4A, with Perry losing in Game 3 of its series. Upson-Lee lost both games of its series with Woodward Academy 5-3.
On Wednesday, Monticello dominated C.S. King in a Class 2A softball series, rolling to 16-0 and 17-2 wins to advance.
