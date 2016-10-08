Key contests this week start Thursday with Dublin at Southwest

Dublin at Southwest (Thursday at Henderson Stadium)
With sixth-ranked Dublin losing to Dodge County, a win for Southwest would put the Patriots in the driver’s seat for a first-round home game, not to mention set up a head-to-head showdown Oct. 21 at Washington County for first place in GHSA Region 3-2A. Dublin, meanwhile, still has a path to the region championship should it win win its final three games.
Houston County at Coffee
Coffee was off and got to see what worked for Lee County in its blowout win of the Bears, who haven’t faced this kind of adversity recently. Coffee can really make Region 1-6A interesting with a win.
Lee County at Northside
Another old school, in-the-trenches battle. Northside’s offense did everything but score against Valdosta and played superb defense. Lee County is now atop the region mountain, and McConnell-Talbert should be mighty amped.
Upson-Lee at Perry
It was only one win, but now Perry can go a long way toward a playoff spot with a win over Upson-Lee, which has now been shut out at home by Mary Persons two straight times. Can Perry show some consistency with two good weeks in a row?
Jackson at Central (Henderson Stadium)
Central tries to claim a piece of the Region 4-3A playoff picture following losses to Pike County and Peach County. A win for Jackson all but guarantees that the Red Devils’ Nov. 4 game at Peach County will be for the region championship.
Washington County at Dodge County
Dodge County can go from just making the playoffs to a shot at the region title with a win, but the Golden Hawks are looking strong again as they are on a four-game winning streak.
Twiggs County at Tattnall Square
Both teams finished below .500 last year. They’re now competing for first place in Region 7A-1A, with Tattnall unbeaten and Twiggs County’s only loss coming to a ranked team from Florida.
Stratford at FPD
The hotly contested private school rivalry takes place for the 41st time. Stratford leads the series 20-19-1.
Taylor County at Hawkinsville
Taylor County was only 14th in last week’s Class 1A public school power ratings and should move up, but the Vikings still need all the wins they can get, and Dooly County, next week’s lower-rated opponent, is on a roll.
Dooly County at Crawford County
The Eagles are down, thanks to a two-game losing streak and being outscored 97-16 in the process, but Crawford County is still in the playoff hunt, and this is a must-win to stay alive.
John Milledge at Augusta Prep
The game of the year in GISA, with two undefeated teams that have pretty much been in control each week. But John Milledge has put up more points and kept opponents from doing so, having allowed 43 points all season.
