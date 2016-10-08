Friday night’s Middle Georgia high school football scoreboard

Friday’s State Scores
Alcovy 25, Evans 0
Alexander 43, Tri-Cities 13
Allatoona 35, Creekview 14
Alpharetta 41, Pope 24
Aquinas 20, Warren County 12
Arabia Mountain 44, Miller Grove 6
Archer 42, Newton 0
Athens Academy 21, Hebron Christian Academy 10
Bainbridge 31, Veterans 6
Blessed Trinity 34, White County 7
Bowdon 43, Christian Heritage 14
Briarwood 64, Monsignor Donovan 45
Brooks County 18, Early County 14
Brookwood 54, Meadowcreek 0
Buford 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Bulloch 8, Frederica 7
Calhoun 29, Adairsville 3
Calhoun County 29, Seminole County 3
Callaway 38, Lamar County 7
Cambridge 55, Dunwoody 27
Carrollton 42, Villa Rica 13
Cartersville 52, LaGrange 7
Cedar Grove 28, Towers 0
Cedartown 26, Central-Carrollton 6
Centennial 49, Northview 14
Central Gwinnett 69, Berkmar 0
Cherokee 55, Walton 27
Collins Hill 38, Duluth 18
Commerce 63, Providence Christian 0
Dacula 26, Apalachee 7
Dalton 40, River Ridge 14
Darlington 42, North Cobb Christian 7
Dawson County 57, Union County 26
Deerfield-Windsor 35, Tiftarea 13
Dodge County 28, Dublin 21
Dooly County 53, Hawkinsville 7
Douglass 42, Forest Park 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Our Lady of Mercy 0
East Coweta 27, Westlake 26
East Paulding 24, Cass 9
Eastside 42, Henry County 0
Elbert County 27, Oglethorpe County 6
Emanuel County Institute 55, Wheeler County 0
Fayette County 7, McIntosh 3
Fellowship Christian School 49, Whitefield Academy 0
FPD 35, Wilkinson County 17
Fitzgerald 48, Albany 7
Franklin County 21, Jackson County 14
Gainesville 24, Habersham Central 7
Gatewood 39, Westfield 7
George Walton 10, Athens Christian 7
Grayson 70, Shiloh 6
Greater Atlanta Christian 69, East Hall 12
Griffin 36, Morrow 6
Hapeville 34, Washington 0
Harrison 35, Sprayberry 7
Heritage-Conyers 45, Grovetown 28
Hillgrove 31, North Paulding 28
Holy Innocents’ 36, Strong Rock Christian 21
Hughes 55, South Paulding 7
Jackson 48, Pike County 12
John Milledge 44, GMC 10
Johns Creek 49, Chattahoochee 19
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 48, Coahulla Creek 12
Lambert 28, South Forsyth 20
Landmark Christian 54, Fulton Leadership 6
Lanier 34, Winder-Barrow 21
Lee County 55, Houston County 29
Lincoln County 34, Hancock Central 20
Lithonia 21, Columbia 7
Locust Grove 20, Dutchtown 16
Loganville 43, Clarke Central 37
Lovett 42, Stone Mountain 0
Luella 24, Druid Hills 0
Macon County 55, Crawford County 10
Manchester 50, Pacelli Catholic 0
Marietta 42, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Marion County 35, Brookstone 7
Mary Persons 24, Upson-Lee 0
Mays 55, Douglas County 0
McEachern 17, North Cobb 10
Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 7
Mill Creek 62, Discovery 0
Miller County 12, Chattahoochee County 0
Monroe Area 28, East Jackson 16
Monticello 27, Social Circle 0
Mountain View 21, Peachtree Ridge 20
Mt. Paran Christian 20, Walker 0
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Gordon Lee 7
Mundy’s Mill 34, Osborne 0
Murray County 45, Ringgold 40
North Forsyth 28, Forsyth Central 15
North Hall 28, Lumpkin County 20
North Springs 55, Cross Keys 0
Northgate 54, New Manchester 6
Northwest Whitfield 41, Heritage-Catoosa 34
Oconee County 55, North Oconee 14
Ola 51, Eagle’s Landing 50
Parkview 63, Lakeside-DeKalb 30
Paulding County 35, Woodland Cartersville 21
Peach County 48, Central 0
Pebblebrook 19, Campbell 14
Perry 27, Howard 0
Piedmont 38, Windsor 20
Pinecrest 34, King’s Ridge 6
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Lakeview Academy 0
Rabun County 57, Putnam County 0
Redan 72, McNair 2
Ridgeland 48, LaFayette 0
Rome 47, Hiram 0
Roswell 45, Lassiter 14
Sandy Creek 47, Chapel Hill 19
Sequoyah 35, South Cobb 13
Sonoraville 44, Haralson County 20
South Gwinnett 53, Rockdale County 21
Southwest DeKalb 49, Chamblee 12
Southwest 27, Northeast 6
Spencer 34, Jordan 14
St. Francis 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7
Stockbridge 26, Woodland Stockbridge 10
Tattnall Square 55, Mount de Sales 10
Taylor County 48, Schley County 7
Terrell County 43, Stewart County 8
Therrell 29, South Atlanta 27
Thomas County Central 33, Warner Robins 22
Thomasville 21, Berrien 10
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 34, Holy Spirit 15
Twiggs County 21, Stratford 0
Union Grove 19, Hampton 14
Valdosta 14, Northside 6
Valwood 24, Southland 20
Walnut Grove 41, Flowery Branch 7
Washington County 39, Bleckley County 7
Washington-Wilkes 35, Greene County 21
Wesleyan 34, Mount Vernon 0
West Forsyth 31, Milton 6
West Hall 35, Chestatee 28
West Laurens 35, Spalding 7
Westminster 49, Pace Academy 36
Westside 21, Rutland 7
Wheeler 19, Newnan 17
Whitewater 45, Starr’s Mill 37
Woodstock 35, Etowah 7
Woodward Academy 42, North Clayton 0
Worth County 37, Cook 30
Friday’s Middle Georgia Boxes
Twiggs County 21, Stratford 0
Stratford
0
0
0
0
—
0
Twiggs County
6
8
7
0
—
21
First quarter
TC: Javoris Smith 2 run (kick blocked)
Second quarter
TC: Smith 27 pass from Calvin Stephens (Ja’mon Height run)
Third quarter
TC: Height 23 run (Baylor Butcher kick)
S
TC
First downs
10
17
Rushes-yards
42-120
47-226
Passing yards
49
70
Comp-Att-Int
3-8-1
3-7-2
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
2-1
1-0
Penalties-yards
3-30
5-35
Individual leaders
Rushing: Stratford: Tyler Jordan 10-49, Kasey Sanders 10-33, Russell Mole 10-31; Twiggs County: Height 24-165, Smith 15-53.
Passing: Stratford: Noah Hill 3-8-1 49; Twiggs County: Stephens 3-7-2 70.
Receiving: Stratford: Nathan Hunt 2-36, Larson McDaniel 1-13; Twiggs County: Smith 2-60, Tyrese Blackshear 1-10.
Southwest 27, Northeast 6
Northeast
0
0
6
0
—
6
Southwest
7
7
6
7
—
27
First quarter
S: Ja’Quavius Solomon 43 pass from Jordan Slocum (Kick good)
Second quarter
S: Slocum 2 run (Kick good)
Third quarter
S: Ardallis Hollingshed 8 pass from Slocum (Kick failed)
N: Vincent McCarthy 8 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
S: JaQuavious Jones 11 run (kick good)
N
S
First downs
14
14
Rushes-yards
33-158
30-128
Passing yards
86
127
Comp-Att-Int
5-18-0
6-14-2
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-0
0-0
Individual leaders
Rushing: Northeast: McCarthy 18-91; Southwest: Jones 14-38, SeDeran Scott 6-35, Slocum 5-14.
Passing: Northeast: Ussery 1-5-0 16, McCarthy 4-12-0 70; Southwest: Slocum 6-14-2 127.
Receiving: Northeast: Chavis Rouse Jr. 4-45; Southwest: Solomon 2-48, Hollingshed 4-56.
Peach County 48, Central 0
Central
0
0
0
0
—
0
Peach County
7
10
31
0
—
48
First quarter
PC: Kyle Nixon 6 pass from Antonio Gilbert (Mitchell Fineran kick)
Second quarter
PC: Fineran 35 field goal
PC: Kendrick Johnson 9 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)
Third quarter
PC: Fineran 36 field goal
PC: Kearis Jackson 17 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)
PC: Justin Harris 22 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)
PC: Devontae Howard 61 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)
PC: Shamarcus Redding 38 interception return (Fineran kick)
C
PC
First downs
11
13
Rushes-yards
43-128
31-87
Passing yards
17
213
Comp-Att-Int
2-10-1
15-25-0
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
0-0
0-0
Penalties-yards
3-35
5-50
Individual leaders
Rushing: Central: Antonio Sanders 13-45; Kameron Adkins 11-42; Javares Simmons 6-20; Peach County: Chris Gibson 4-13; Gilbert 6-43.
Passing: Central: Stephon Jones 2-4-0 17; Peach County: Gilbert 15-25-0 213.
Receiving: Peach County: K. Jackson 3-30; Harris 4-51; Johnson 3-22; Howard 3-9.
Valdosta 14, Northside 6
Northside
0
3
0
3
—
6
Valdosta
0
14
0
0
—
14
Second quarter
V: 30 fumble return (Baldwin kick)
N: Alex Gelter 33 field goal
V: Hunter Holt 1 run (Baldwin kick)
Fourth quarter
Gelter 28 field goal
N
V
First downs
18
13
Rushes-yards
44-207
28-64
Passing yards
142
59
Comp-Att-Int
10-19-1
10-14-0
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-1
0-0
Penalties-yards
11-80
10-90
Individual leaders
Rushing: Northside: Tobias Oliver 20-109, Desean Dinkins 20-109.
Passing: Northside: Oliver 10-19-1 142.
Receiving: Northside: Jaylan Sandifer 4-93.
Dodge County 28, Dublin 21
Dodge County
14
0
7
7
—
28
Dublin
0
7
0
14
—
21
First quarter
DC: RJ Carr 12 run (kick good)
DC: Cameron Coleman 7 run (kick good)
Second quarter
D: Ramon Pittman 1 run (Brice Watson kick)
Third quarter
DC: Nick Cummings
Fourth quarter
D: Erik Roberson 23 run (Brice Watson kick)
D: Pittman 1 run (Watson kick)
DC: Carr 8 run (kick good)
DC
D
First downs
16
14
Rushes-yards
50-345
42-250
Passing yards
0
63
Comp-Att-Int
0-1-0
4-9-1
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
0-0
2-2
Penalties-yards
6-30
4-20
Individual leaders
Rushing: Dodge County: Carr 23-184, Larry Johnson 4-64, Cummings 14-55; Dublin: Pittman 19-138, Roberson 12-81.
Passing: Dodge County: Cummings 0-1-0 00; Dublin: Martin Rodridquez 4-9-1 63.
Receiving: Dublin: Holden Baisden 1-29, Mylek Jones 1-17, Tyler Strickland 1-15.
Thomas County Central 33, Warner Robins 22
TCC
7
12
14
0
—
33
Warner Robins
3
12
0
7
—
22
First quarter
WR: Mashburn 42 field goal
TCC: Williams 2 run (Pearson kick)
Second quarter
WR: Mashburn 22 field goal
WR: Mashburn 20 field goal
WR: Burnett 3 run (run failed)
TCC: Cloud 1 run (kick failed)
TCC: Williams 1 run (pass failed)
Third quarter
TCC: Williams 17 run (Pearson kick)
TCC: Cooksey 65 pass from Williams (Pearson kick)
Fourth quarter
WR: Burnett 19 run (Mashburn kick)
TCC
WR
First downs
11
16
Rushes-yards
39-183
42-159
Passing yards
172
133
Comp-Att-Int
8-13-1
11-26-1
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
0-0
1-1
Penalties-yards
10-85
8-44
Individual leaders
Rushing: Thomas County Central: Cloud 14-109; Warner Robins: Burnett 19-96.
Passing: Thomas County Central: Williams 8-131 172; Warner Robins: Hedden 10-25-1 122.
Receiving: Thomas County Central: Cooksey 4-98; Warner Robins: Bradford-Jackson 3-60.
Tattnall Square 55, Mount de Sales 10
Mount de Sales
10
0
0
0
—
100
Tattnall Square
7
21
20
7
—
55
First quarter
MDS: Dylan Mixon 1 run (Ryan Murphey kick)
TS: Antoine Davis 9 run (Bryce Pruitt kick)
MDS: Murphey 37 field goal
Second quarter
TS: Vasco Sanders 25 run (Pruitt kick)
TS: Ahmad Barron 4 run (Pruitt kick)
TS: Jimmy Marshall 31 pass from Miles Morris (Pruitt kick)
Third quarter
TS: Barron 43 run (kick failed)
TS: Destin Mack 1 run (Pruitt kick)
TS: Mack 14 run (Pruitt kick)
Fourth quarter
TS: Thomas Humphries 53 run (Pruitt kick)
MDS
TS
First downs
11
13
Rushes-yards
36-98
30-284
Passing yards
82
93
Comp-Att-Int
8-19-3
3-3-0
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-1
2-2
Penalties-yards
10-85
7-65
Individual leaders
Rushing: Mount de Sales: Adrian Hardwick 20-51, Dylan Mixon 9-26; Tattnall Square: Barron 9-122, Sanders 6-40, Humphries 2-55.
Passing: Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 6-15-2 58; Tattnall Square: Morris 3-3-0 93.
Receiving: Mount de Sales: Chase Rowland 2-30, Matthew Daniel 1-18, John Ingram 2-15, Coleman Roberts 2-15; Tattnall Square: Antoine Davis 1-53, Marshall 2-31.
Gatewood 39, Westfield 7
Gatewood
13
7
19
0
—
39
Westfield
0
7
0
0
—
7
First quarter
G: Brandon Belans 28 run (kick failed)
G: Reid Sasser 32 run (Matthew Weeks kick)
Second quarter
W: Alec Smith 27 pass from Wyatt Young (Josh Kinnebrew kick)
G: Reid Sasser 20 run (Weeks kick)
Third quarter
G: Reid Sasser 60 punt return (conversion failed)
G: Sean Dugan 61 fumble return (kick blocked)
G: Belans 2 run (Weeks kick)
G
W
First downs
10
10
Rushes-yards
27-233
32-177
Passing yards
0
30
Comp-Att-Int
0-1-1
2-4-1
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
1-0
3-2
Individual leaders
Rushing: Westfield: Craven Malcolm 16-73, Payton Black 14-43.
John Milledge 44, GMC 10
GMC
3
0
0
7
—
10
John Milledge
16
14
7
7
—
44
First quarter
JM: Gunner Roberts run 11 (run good)
JM: Dawson Huff run 1 (run good)
GMC: 43 field goal
Second quarter
JM: Noah Lavender 18 pass from Trevor Evans (Riley Denton kick)
JM: Jalen Beck 8 pass from Evans (Denton kick)
Third quarter
JM: Roberts 2 run (Denton kick)
Fourth quarter
GMC: Mike Shinener 44 run (kick good)
JM: Jacob Prestwood 72 run (Denton kick)
GMC
JM
First downs
7
13
Rushing yards
154
289
Passing yards
29
4-7-0
Comp-Att-Int
3-6-0
62
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
2-2
1-1
Individual leaders
Rushing: John Milledge: Roberts 99.
Passing: John Milledge: Evans 4-7-0 62.
Receiving: John Milledge: Keontay Miles 24.
