October 8, 2016 12:53 AM

Friday night’s Middle Georgia high school football scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

Friday’s State Scores

Alcovy 25, Evans 0

Alexander 43, Tri-Cities 13

Allatoona 35, Creekview 14

Alpharetta 41, Pope 24

Aquinas 20, Warren County 12

Arabia Mountain 44, Miller Grove 6

Archer 42, Newton 0

Athens Academy 21, Hebron Christian Academy 10

Bainbridge 31, Veterans 6

Blessed Trinity 34, White County 7

Bowdon 43, Christian Heritage 14

Briarwood 64, Monsignor Donovan 45

Brooks County 18, Early County 14

Brookwood 54, Meadowcreek 0

Buford 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Bulloch 8, Frederica 7

Calhoun 29, Adairsville 3

Calhoun County 29, Seminole County 3

Callaway 38, Lamar County 7

Cambridge 55, Dunwoody 27

Carrollton 42, Villa Rica 13

Cartersville 52, LaGrange 7

Cedar Grove 28, Towers 0

Cedartown 26, Central-Carrollton 6

Centennial 49, Northview 14

Central Gwinnett 69, Berkmar 0

Cherokee 55, Walton 27

Collins Hill 38, Duluth 18

Commerce 63, Providence Christian 0

Dacula 26, Apalachee 7

Dalton 40, River Ridge 14

Darlington 42, North Cobb Christian 7

Dawson County 57, Union County 26

Deerfield-Windsor 35, Tiftarea 13

Dodge County 28, Dublin 21

Dooly County 53, Hawkinsville 7

Douglass 42, Forest Park 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Our Lady of Mercy 0

East Coweta 27, Westlake 26

East Paulding 24, Cass 9

Eastside 42, Henry County 0

Elbert County 27, Oglethorpe County 6

Emanuel County Institute 55, Wheeler County 0

Fayette County 7, McIntosh 3

Fellowship Christian School 49, Whitefield Academy 0

FPD 35, Wilkinson County 17

Fitzgerald 48, Albany 7

Franklin County 21, Jackson County 14

Gainesville 24, Habersham Central 7

Gatewood 39, Westfield 7

George Walton 10, Athens Christian 7

Grayson 70, Shiloh 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 69, East Hall 12

Griffin 36, Morrow 6

Hapeville 34, Washington 0

Harrison 35, Sprayberry 7

Heritage-Conyers 45, Grovetown 28

Hillgrove 31, North Paulding 28

Holy Innocents’ 36, Strong Rock Christian 21

Hughes 55, South Paulding 7

Jackson 48, Pike County 12

John Milledge 44, GMC 10

Johns Creek 49, Chattahoochee 19

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 48, Coahulla Creek 12

Lambert 28, South Forsyth 20

Landmark Christian 54, Fulton Leadership 6

Lanier 34, Winder-Barrow 21

Lee County 55, Houston County 29

Lincoln County 34, Hancock Central 20

Lithonia 21, Columbia 7

Locust Grove 20, Dutchtown 16

Loganville 43, Clarke Central 37

Lovett 42, Stone Mountain 0

Luella 24, Druid Hills 0

Macon County 55, Crawford County 10

Manchester 50, Pacelli Catholic 0

Marietta 42, Kennesaw Mountain 7

Marion County 35, Brookstone 7

Mary Persons 24, Upson-Lee 0

Mays 55, Douglas County 0

McEachern 17, North Cobb 10

Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 7

Mill Creek 62, Discovery 0

Miller County 12, Chattahoochee County 0

Monroe Area 28, East Jackson 16

Monticello 27, Social Circle 0

Mountain View 21, Peachtree Ridge 20

Mt. Paran Christian 20, Walker 0

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Gordon Lee 7

Mundy’s Mill 34, Osborne 0

Murray County 45, Ringgold 40

North Forsyth 28, Forsyth Central 15

North Hall 28, Lumpkin County 20

North Springs 55, Cross Keys 0

Northgate 54, New Manchester 6

Northwest Whitfield 41, Heritage-Catoosa 34

Oconee County 55, North Oconee 14

Ola 51, Eagle’s Landing 50

Parkview 63, Lakeside-DeKalb 30

Paulding County 35, Woodland Cartersville 21

Peach County 48, Central 0

Pebblebrook 19, Campbell 14

Perry 27, Howard 0

Piedmont 38, Windsor 20

Pinecrest 34, King’s Ridge 6

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Lakeview Academy 0

Rabun County 57, Putnam County 0

Redan 72, McNair 2

Ridgeland 48, LaFayette 0

Rome 47, Hiram 0

Roswell 45, Lassiter 14

Sandy Creek 47, Chapel Hill 19

Sequoyah 35, South Cobb 13

Sonoraville 44, Haralson County 20

South Gwinnett 53, Rockdale County 21

Southwest DeKalb 49, Chamblee 12

Southwest 27, Northeast 6

Spencer 34, Jordan 14

St. Francis 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Stockbridge 26, Woodland Stockbridge 10

Tattnall Square 55, Mount de Sales 10

Taylor County 48, Schley County 7

Terrell County 43, Stewart County 8

Therrell 29, South Atlanta 27

Thomas County Central 33, Warner Robins 22

Thomasville 21, Berrien 10

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 34, Holy Spirit 15

Twiggs County 21, Stratford 0

Union Grove 19, Hampton 14

Valdosta 14, Northside 6

Valwood 24, Southland 20

Walnut Grove 41, Flowery Branch 7

Washington County 39, Bleckley County 7

Washington-Wilkes 35, Greene County 21

Wesleyan 34, Mount Vernon 0

West Forsyth 31, Milton 6

West Hall 35, Chestatee 28

West Laurens 35, Spalding 7

Westminster 49, Pace Academy 36

Westside 21, Rutland 7

Wheeler 19, Newnan 17

Whitewater 45, Starr’s Mill 37

Woodstock 35, Etowah 7

Woodward Academy 42, North Clayton 0

Worth County 37, Cook 30

Friday’s Middle Georgia Boxes

Twiggs County 21, Stratford 0

Stratford

0

0

0

0

0

Twiggs County

6

8

7

0

21

First quarter

TC: Javoris Smith 2 run (kick blocked)

Second quarter

TC: Smith 27 pass from Calvin Stephens (Ja’mon Height run)

Third quarter

TC: Height 23 run (Baylor Butcher kick)

S

TC

First downs

10

17

Rushes-yards

42-120

47-226

Passing yards

49

70

Comp-Att-Int

3-8-1

3-7-2

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

2-1

1-0

Penalties-yards

3-30

5-35

Individual leaders

Rushing: Stratford: Tyler Jordan 10-49, Kasey Sanders 10-33, Russell Mole 10-31; Twiggs County: Height 24-165, Smith 15-53.

Passing: Stratford: Noah Hill 3-8-1 49; Twiggs County: Stephens 3-7-2 70.

Receiving: Stratford: Nathan Hunt 2-36, Larson McDaniel 1-13; Twiggs County: Smith 2-60, Tyrese Blackshear 1-10.

Southwest 27, Northeast 6

Northeast

0

0

6

0

6

Southwest

7

7

6

7

27

First quarter

S: Ja’Quavius Solomon 43 pass from Jordan Slocum (Kick good)

Second quarter

S: Slocum 2 run (Kick good)

Third quarter

S: Ardallis Hollingshed 8 pass from Slocum (Kick failed)

N: Vincent McCarthy 8 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

S: JaQuavious Jones 11 run (kick good)

N

S

First downs

14

14

Rushes-yards

33-158

30-128

Passing yards

86

127

Comp-Att-Int

5-18-0

6-14-2

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-0

0-0

Individual leaders

Rushing: Northeast: McCarthy 18-91; Southwest: Jones 14-38, SeDeran Scott 6-35, Slocum 5-14.

Passing: Northeast: Ussery 1-5-0 16, McCarthy 4-12-0 70; Southwest: Slocum 6-14-2 127.

Receiving: Northeast: Chavis Rouse Jr. 4-45; Southwest: Solomon 2-48, Hollingshed 4-56.

Peach County 48, Central 0

Central

0

0

0

0

0

Peach County

7

10

31

0

48

First quarter

PC: Kyle Nixon 6 pass from Antonio Gilbert (Mitchell Fineran kick)

Second quarter

PC: Fineran 35 field goal

PC: Kendrick Johnson 9 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)

Third quarter

PC: Fineran 36 field goal

PC: Kearis Jackson 17 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)

PC: Justin Harris 22 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)

PC: Devontae Howard 61 pass from Gilbert (Fineran kick)

PC: Shamarcus Redding 38 interception return (Fineran kick)

C

PC

First downs

11

13

Rushes-yards

43-128

31-87

Passing yards

17

213

Comp-Att-Int

2-10-1

15-25-0

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

0-0

0-0

Penalties-yards

3-35

5-50

Individual leaders

Rushing: Central: Antonio Sanders 13-45; Kameron Adkins 11-42; Javares Simmons 6-20; Peach County: Chris Gibson 4-13; Gilbert 6-43.

Passing: Central: Stephon Jones 2-4-0 17; Peach County: Gilbert 15-25-0 213.

Receiving: Peach County: K. Jackson 3-30; Harris 4-51; Johnson 3-22; Howard 3-9.

Valdosta 14, Northside 6

Northside

0

3

0

3

6

Valdosta

0

14

0

0

14

Second quarter

V: 30 fumble return (Baldwin kick)

N: Alex Gelter 33 field goal

V: Hunter Holt 1 run (Baldwin kick)

Fourth quarter

Gelter 28 field goal

N

V

First downs

18

13

Rushes-yards

44-207

28-64

Passing yards

142

59

Comp-Att-Int

10-19-1

10-14-0

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-yards

11-80

10-90

Individual leaders

Rushing: Northside: Tobias Oliver 20-109, Desean Dinkins 20-109.

Passing: Northside: Oliver 10-19-1 142.

Receiving: Northside: Jaylan Sandifer 4-93.

Dodge County 28, Dublin 21

Dodge County

14

0

7

7

28

Dublin

0

7

0

14

21

First quarter

DC: RJ Carr 12 run (kick good)

DC: Cameron Coleman 7 run (kick good)

Second quarter

D: Ramon Pittman 1 run (Brice Watson kick)

Third quarter

DC: Nick Cummings

Fourth quarter

D: Erik Roberson 23 run (Brice Watson kick)

D: Pittman 1 run (Watson kick)

DC: Carr 8 run (kick good)

DC

D

First downs

16

14

Rushes-yards

50-345

42-250

Passing yards

0

63

Comp-Att-Int

0-1-0

4-9-1

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

0-0

2-2

Penalties-yards

6-30

4-20

Individual leaders

Rushing: Dodge County: Carr 23-184, Larry Johnson 4-64, Cummings 14-55; Dublin: Pittman 19-138, Roberson 12-81.

Passing: Dodge County: Cummings 0-1-0 00; Dublin: Martin Rodridquez 4-9-1 63.

Receiving: Dublin: Holden Baisden 1-29, Mylek Jones 1-17, Tyler Strickland 1-15.

Thomas County Central 33, Warner Robins 22

TCC

7

12

14

0

33

Warner Robins

3

12

0

7

22

First quarter

WR: Mashburn 42 field goal

TCC: Williams 2 run (Pearson kick)

Second quarter

WR: Mashburn 22 field goal

WR: Mashburn 20 field goal

WR: Burnett 3 run (run failed)

TCC: Cloud 1 run (kick failed)

TCC: Williams 1 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

TCC: Williams 17 run (Pearson kick)

TCC: Cooksey 65 pass from Williams (Pearson kick)

Fourth quarter

WR: Burnett 19 run (Mashburn kick)

TCC

WR

First downs

11

16

Rushes-yards

39-183

42-159

Passing yards

172

133

Comp-Att-Int

8-13-1

11-26-1

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

0-0

1-1

Penalties-yards

10-85

8-44

Individual leaders

Rushing: Thomas County Central: Cloud 14-109; Warner Robins: Burnett 19-96.

Passing: Thomas County Central: Williams 8-131 172; Warner Robins: Hedden 10-25-1 122.

Receiving: Thomas County Central: Cooksey 4-98; Warner Robins: Bradford-Jackson 3-60.

Tattnall Square 55, Mount de Sales 10

Mount de Sales

10

0

0

0

100

Tattnall Square

7

21

20

7

55

First quarter

MDS: Dylan Mixon 1 run (Ryan Murphey kick)

TS: Antoine Davis 9 run (Bryce Pruitt kick)

MDS: Murphey 37 field goal

Second quarter

TS: Vasco Sanders 25 run (Pruitt kick)

TS: Ahmad Barron 4 run (Pruitt kick)

TS: Jimmy Marshall 31 pass from Miles Morris (Pruitt kick)

Third quarter

TS: Barron 43 run (kick failed)

TS: Destin Mack 1 run (Pruitt kick)

TS: Mack 14 run (Pruitt kick)

Fourth quarter

TS: Thomas Humphries 53 run (Pruitt kick)

MDS

TS

First downs

11

13

Rushes-yards

36-98

30-284

Passing yards

82

93

Comp-Att-Int

8-19-3

3-3-0

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-1

2-2

Penalties-yards

10-85

7-65

Individual leaders

Rushing: Mount de Sales: Adrian Hardwick 20-51, Dylan Mixon 9-26; Tattnall Square: Barron 9-122, Sanders 6-40, Humphries 2-55.

Passing: Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 6-15-2 58; Tattnall Square: Morris 3-3-0 93.

Receiving: Mount de Sales: Chase Rowland 2-30, Matthew Daniel 1-18, John Ingram 2-15, Coleman Roberts 2-15; Tattnall Square: Antoine Davis 1-53, Marshall 2-31.

Gatewood 39, Westfield 7

Gatewood

13

7

19

0

39

Westfield

0

7

0

0

7

First quarter

G: Brandon Belans 28 run (kick failed)

G: Reid Sasser 32 run (Matthew Weeks kick)

Second quarter

W: Alec Smith 27 pass from Wyatt Young (Josh Kinnebrew kick)

G: Reid Sasser 20 run (Weeks kick)

Third quarter

G: Reid Sasser 60 punt return (conversion failed)

G: Sean Dugan 61 fumble return (kick blocked)

G: Belans 2 run (Weeks kick)

G

W

First downs

10

10

Rushes-yards

27-233

32-177

Passing yards

0

30

Comp-Att-Int

0-1-1

2-4-1

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

1-0

3-2

Individual leaders

Rushing: Westfield: Craven Malcolm 16-73, Payton Black 14-43.

John Milledge 44, GMC 10

GMC

3

0

0

7

10

John Milledge

16

14

7

7

44

First quarter

JM: Gunner Roberts run 11 (run good)

JM: Dawson Huff run 1 (run good)

GMC: 43 field goal

Second quarter

JM: Noah Lavender 18 pass from Trevor Evans (Riley Denton kick)

JM: Jalen Beck 8 pass from Evans (Denton kick)

Third quarter

JM: Roberts 2 run (Denton kick)

Fourth quarter

GMC: Mike Shinener 44 run (kick good)

JM: Jacob Prestwood 72 run (Denton kick)

GMC

JM

First downs

7

13

Rushing yards

154

289

Passing yards

29

4-7-0

Comp-Att-Int

3-6-0

62

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

2-2

1-1

Individual leaders

Rushing: John Milledge: Roberts 99.

Passing: John Milledge: Evans 4-7-0 62.

Receiving: John Milledge: Keontay Miles 24.

