Peach County cruises past Central

A touchdown late in the second quarter got Peach County rolling and the Trojans cruised to a 48-0 win Friday over Central in a GHSA Region 4-3A win.
Peach County was outgained on the ground, but quarterback Antonio Gilbert had a solid night, passing for 213 yards and five touchdowns as the Trojans recorded their first shutout since thumping Josey 42-0 in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
The third-ranked Trojans improved to 4-1 overall with their fourth straight win and to 2-0 in region play. Central dropped to 5-2 and 1-2.
