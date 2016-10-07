High School Sports

October 7, 2016 10:41 PM

Missed opportunities sink Warner Robins against Thomas County Central

By Ryan Jordan

sports@macon.com

Warner Robins

Missed opportunities and timely mistakes hurt Warner Robins at the most inopportune of moments as the Demons fell 33-22 to Thomas County Central on Friday night at McConnell-Talbert Stadium in the GHSA Region 1-5A opener for both programs.

The Demons seemingly moved the ball at will against the Yellow Jackets in the first half, only to stall inside Thomas County Central 10-yard line. Warner Robins settled for a trio of field goals early in the game, leaving points on the board that proved costly.

Thomas County Central turned a pair of Warner Robins turnovers into 13 points and took a 19-15 advantage to halftime, despite gaining just three first downs in the game's opening two quarters.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Houston County linemen Trey Hill and Malcolm Lawson face big task

View more video

Sports Videos