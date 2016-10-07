Missed opportunities sink Warner Robins against Thomas County Central

Missed opportunities and timely mistakes hurt Warner Robins at the most inopportune of moments as the Demons fell 33-22 to Thomas County Central on Friday night at McConnell-Talbert Stadium in the GHSA Region 1-5A opener for both programs.
The Demons seemingly moved the ball at will against the Yellow Jackets in the first half, only to stall inside Thomas County Central 10-yard line. Warner Robins settled for a trio of field goals early in the game, leaving points on the board that proved costly.
Thomas County Central turned a pair of Warner Robins turnovers into 13 points and took a 19-15 advantage to halftime, despite gaining just three first downs in the game's opening two quarters.
Comments