GMC, Mary Persons claim top softball seeds

Kate McGhee homered twice and Taylor Scott struck out nine as GMC defeated FPD 4-1 on Thursday in the GHSA Region 7-1A softball championship game at FPD.
Also Thursday, Mary Persons scored in the bottom of the seventh to defeat West Laurens 2-1 for the Region 2-4A title.
GMC and Mary Persons join Houston County and Dodge County as Middle Georgia teams winning region championships.
Scott’s solo homer in the fifth tied things at 1, and her two-run shot in the sixth helped put things away. Kaleigh Stackpole scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a two-out passed ball.
FPD pitchers Carli Sutton and Karsen Ochs combined for 13 strikeouts.
GMC (22-3) earns a bye into the second round of the Class 1A public school playoffs, scheduled for Oct. 19-20. FPD (25-4) started the week in first place in the Class 1A private school power ratings and likely will get a first-round bye, as well. The Class 1A brackets, based on power ratings, will be released Tuesday, with first-round play scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
No other information was provided to The Telegraph regarding Mary Persons’ Region 2-4A victory. The Bulldogs (23-6) will host Salem on Wednesday and Thursday in the first round, while West Laurens (18-11) entertains Luella. No. 3 seed Upson-Lee (10-15) heads to Woodward Academy, while fourth-seeded Perry (12-16) will travel to Eastside.
In other regions involving Middle Georgia teams:
Region 1-6A: Houston County (21-6) rolled to the region title Wednesday, beating Coffee 10-2 and 20-2 to sweep a best-of-three series. The Bears will host Evans in a first-round series Wednesday and Thursday. Northside (10-17) qualified as the No. 4 seed and travels to Heritage-Conyers.
Region 1-5A: Veterans (10-13) finished third in its region tournament and travels to Starr’s Mill.
Region 4-5A: Jones County (21-10) advanced as a No. 3 seed and will play at the No. 2 seed from Region 2-5A, the loser of Monday’s South Effingham-Wayne County game.
Region 4-3A: Rutland (14-16), which lost 5-1 to Pike County on Thursday in the region championship game, will host Brantley County. No. 3 seed Peach County (12-14) heads to Appling County.
Region 3-2A: Dodge County defeated Bleckley County 8-3 on Wednesday for the region title. Dodge County (20-6) will host Early County, while Bleckley County (19-10) hosts Fitzgerald. No. 3 seed Dublin (12-11) heads to Thomasville, while fourth-seeded East Laurens (10-13) travels to Berrien County.
Region 8-2A: Monticello (16-8) finished third and will travel to Coretta Scott King.
Pairings were still incomplete before Friday afternoon action.
The first round begins Oct. 12, and the state tournament in Columbus is Oct. 27-29
