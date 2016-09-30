High School Sports

September 30, 2016 12:13 PM

Middle Georgia high school football leaders

By Michael A. Lough and Ron Seibel

sports@macon.com

Rushing

Att.

Yards

TDs

Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor County

66

766

12

Zach Harvey, Mary Persons

90

664

6

Ja’mon Height, Twiggs County

94

655

3

Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

81

564

3

Jared Daniels, Macon County

58

563

6

Antonio Sanders Jr., Central

94

549

11

Jaeven West, Houston County

68

501

3

Drake Bolus, Jones County

55

493

5

Nick Cummings, Dodge County

71

443

7

Tobias Oliver, Northside

61

420

9

Javoris Smith, Twiggs County

50

416

5

Daniel Neal, Northside

48

401

5

Gunner Roberts, John Milledge

59

400

2

Darius Bradford, West Laurens

60

372

3

Ramon Pittman, Dublin

45

371

6

R.J. Carr, Dodge County

58

349

1

Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square

27

336

3

Isaiah Morman, West Laurens

68

326

5

Javian Bradford-Jackson, Warner Robins

56

325

3

Amarrian Brown, Veterans

65

317

3

Adrian Hardwick, Mount de Sales

31

313

4

De’Sean Dinkins, Northside

42

309

5

Nolan Ussery, Northeast

58

307

4

Noah Lavender, John Milledge

21

294

6

Jatori Sims, Mary Persons

18

288

1

Quen Wilson, Mary Persons

39

281

2

Chris Gibson, Peach County

49

270

4

Raekwon Holmes, Howard

59

260

1

Aukeeveous Mclendon, Macon County

24

259

1

Jarius Burnette, Warner Robins

49

254

3

C.J. Harris, FPD

37

250

4

Passing

C

A

I

Yards

TDs

Jake Fromm, Houston County

148

217

3

2,548

28

K’Hari Lane, Macon County

64

105

0

1,272

19

Bradley Hunnicutt, Jones County

69

103

5

1,127

8

Dalton Cox, FPD

69

100

0

889

5

Leyton Pinckney, Veterans

58

129

2

799

3

Trevor Evans, John Milledge

55

80

3

797

14

Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

65

112

3

794

6

Dalton Hedden, Warner Robins

73

151

11

726

4

Gunnar Watson, Taylor County

37

60

2

626

9

Tobias Oliver, Northside

51

83

2

577

7

Pinkney Gilchrist, Mount de Sales

40

73

3

532

7

Receiving

No.

Yards

TDs

Eli Watson, Houston County

29

757

8

Amari Colbert, Houston County

37

658

12

Nick Singleton, Jones County

23

441

1

Trey Brown, Macon County

20

405

11

Rochelle Dinkins, Veterans

25

404

2

Tyler Fromm, Houston County

22

389

3

Jaeven West, Houston County

22

344

2

Dre Butts, Jones County

11

284

2

Trey Brown, Macon County

17

280

8

Mike Francis, John Milledge

16

279

5

Tra Mathis, Macon County

10

263

2

Maurice Gordon, FPD

11

260

2

Titus Moore, FPD

17

254

2

Jeremy Horton, Veterans

21

226

0

Michael Bradley, Warner Robins

22

226

2

Kimar Robinson, Houston County

21

239

1

Jackson Knight, Taylor County

7

218

3

Jaylan Sandifer, Northside

18

201

3

Note: Information is from schools responding to solicitation for stats and what is updated on Maxpreps. Teams can update stats by sending information to sports@macon.com by 6 p.m. on Wednesday to run on Friday.

