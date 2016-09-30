Middle Georgia high school football leaders

Rushing
Att.
Yards
TDs
Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor County
66
766
12
Zach Harvey, Mary Persons
90
664
6
Ja’mon Height, Twiggs County
94
655
3
Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee
81
564
3
Jared Daniels, Macon County
58
563
6
Antonio Sanders Jr., Central
94
549
11
Jaeven West, Houston County
68
501
3
Drake Bolus, Jones County
55
493
5
Nick Cummings, Dodge County
71
443
7
Tobias Oliver, Northside
61
420
9
Javoris Smith, Twiggs County
50
416
5
Daniel Neal, Northside
48
401
5
Gunner Roberts, John Milledge
59
400
2
Darius Bradford, West Laurens
60
372
3
Ramon Pittman, Dublin
45
371
6
R.J. Carr, Dodge County
58
349
1
Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square
27
336
3
Isaiah Morman, West Laurens
68
326
5
Javian Bradford-Jackson, Warner Robins
56
325
3
Amarrian Brown, Veterans
65
317
3
Adrian Hardwick, Mount de Sales
31
313
4
De’Sean Dinkins, Northside
42
309
5
Nolan Ussery, Northeast
58
307
4
Noah Lavender, John Milledge
21
294
6
Jatori Sims, Mary Persons
18
288
1
Quen Wilson, Mary Persons
39
281
2
Chris Gibson, Peach County
49
270
4
Raekwon Holmes, Howard
59
260
1
Aukeeveous Mclendon, Macon County
24
259
1
Jarius Burnette, Warner Robins
49
254
3
C.J. Harris, FPD
37
250
4
Passing
C
A
I
Yards
TDs
Jake Fromm, Houston County
148
217
3
2,548
28
K’Hari Lane, Macon County
64
105
0
1,272
19
Bradley Hunnicutt, Jones County
69
103
5
1,127
8
Dalton Cox, FPD
69
100
0
889
5
Leyton Pinckney, Veterans
58
129
2
799
3
Trevor Evans, John Milledge
55
80
3
797
14
Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
65
112
3
794
6
Dalton Hedden, Warner Robins
73
151
11
726
4
Gunnar Watson, Taylor County
37
60
2
626
9
Tobias Oliver, Northside
51
83
2
577
7
Pinkney Gilchrist, Mount de Sales
40
73
3
532
7
Receiving
No.
Yards
TDs
Eli Watson, Houston County
29
757
8
Amari Colbert, Houston County
37
658
12
Nick Singleton, Jones County
23
441
1
Trey Brown, Macon County
20
405
11
Rochelle Dinkins, Veterans
25
404
2
Tyler Fromm, Houston County
22
389
3
Jaeven West, Houston County
22
344
2
Dre Butts, Jones County
11
284
2
Trey Brown, Macon County
17
280
8
Mike Francis, John Milledge
16
279
5
Tra Mathis, Macon County
10
263
2
Maurice Gordon, FPD
11
260
2
Titus Moore, FPD
17
254
2
Jeremy Horton, Veterans
21
226
0
Michael Bradley, Warner Robins
22
226
2
Kimar Robinson, Houston County
21
239
1
Jackson Knight, Taylor County
7
218
3
Jaylan Sandifer, Northside
18
201
3
Note: Information is from schools responding to solicitation for stats and what is updated on Maxpreps. Teams can update stats by sending information to sports@macon.com by 6 p.m. on Wednesday to run on Friday.
