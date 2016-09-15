Another big night from Fromm sends Houston County to 5-0

Houston County received another big night from quarterback Jake Fromm and made key stops when it needed it the most as the Bears pulled away from Warner Robins for a 63-28 victory in GHSA non-region play Thursday night at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
Fromm had 300 yards at halftime as Houston County built a 35-13 advantage and went on to pass for six touchdowns in the contest. The Georgia commitment also had a 27-yard rushing score in the third quarter to end a quick bout of Demons momentum.
The Bears’ defense proved to be opportunists, as they forced four Warner Robins turnovers. Zay Hicks returned a poor Warner Robins snap 18 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Houston County improved to 5-0, while Warner Robins fell to 0-4.
Three who mattered
Fromm: The Demons held Fromm to fewer than 400 yards for the first time this season (394), but they couldn’t keep him out of the end zone as he ran his passing touchdown total for the season to 25.
Javian Bradford-Jackson: The tailback for Warner Robins had a big night rushing, as he tallied 130 yards on 21 carries, including a pair of touchdowns.
Tyler Fromm: Jake Fromm turned to his brother on a pair of fourth downs in the second quarter, and Tyler Fromm took each pass to the end zone. Fromm scored on a 15-yard strike to build a two-score advantage and then reached the end zone from 38 yards out on Houston County’s next possession. Tyler Fromm finished the game with five catches for 80 yards.
Observations
Passing fancy: Houston County did not attempt a rushing play until Jake Fromm got loose for 15 yards on a designed quarterback draw to pick up a key first down on their second possession of the second quarter. Fromm had attempted 20 straight passes at that point.
Playing both ways: The Bears’ standout receiver, Amari Colbert, also saw extensive time at cornerback against the Demons as Houston County looks for answers to bolster a defense that has struggled against the pass this season.
They said it
Houston County head coach Von Lassiter on the improvement he has seen on tape from Warner Robins: “I praise God for these seniors to be 4-0 against (Warner Robins) and beat a well-coached football team that’s on the rise. Obviously (Warner Robins) is making strides, and every week they’re getting better. For us to win, much less play the way we did, is a blessing.”
Lassiter on dropped passes that hurt the Bears at times: “When we play as many plays as we play and run as many plays as we run, you’re going to have drops. But it’s not our intention, and we’ve got to get better at that. That’s something we have to clean up. We can’t have drops, and I think if we can hold on to it we can end games earlier.”
Lassiter on Colbert’s defensive contributions: “Amari can do anything that Amari wants to do. He can go play defense, he can go return punts, and he can play wherever he wants to play. He dropped the ball some (on offense Thursday), but he went out there and made some plays on defense, so I’m proud of him.”
What’s next?
Houston County visits Spalding next Friday, while Warner Robins hosts West Laurens.
Houston County 63, Warner Robins 28
Houston County
14
21
14
14
—
63
Warner Robins
13
0
8
7
—
28
First quarter
HC: Amari Colbert 17 pass from Jake Fromm (Jon Ferraris kick)
WR: Javian Bradford-Jackson 1 run (kick failed)
HC: Eli Watson 90 pass from J. Fromm (Ferraris kick)
WR: Jarius Burnett 5 run (Eli Mashburn kick)
Second quarter
HC: Colbert 28 pass from Fromm (Ferraris kick)
HC: Tyler Fromm 15 pass from J. Fromm (Ferraris kick)
HC: T. Fromm 38 pass from J. Fromm (Ferraris kick)
Third quarter
WR: Bradford-Jackson 6 run (Dalton Hedden run)
HC: Eli Watson 47 pass from J. Fromm (Ferraris kick)
HC: J. Fromm 27 run (Ferraris kick)
Fourth quarter
HC: Zay Hicks 31 fumble return (Ferraris kick)
WR: Bradford-Jackson 8 run (Mashburn kick)
HC: Shelton Horton 1 run (Ferraris kick)
HC
WR
First downs
19
23
Rushes-yards
22-121
46-255
Passing yards
394
184
Comp-Att-Int
18-40-1
13-33-3
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
2-2
3-3
Penalties-yards
7-35
5-43
Individual leaders
Rushing: Houston County: Jaeven West 6-44, J. Fromm 4-34, Horton 10-27; Warner Robins: Bradford-Jackson 22-141, Burnett 8-55, Dalton Hedden 11-37.
Passing: Houston County: J. Fromm 18-40-1 394; Warner Robins: Hedden 13-33-3 184.
Receiving: Houston County: Watson 4-164, Colbert 4-81, Ke’Shaun Johnson 5-80, West 3-54; Warner Robins: Nelson Phillips 3-61, Michael Bradley 4-59, Robert Coleman 3-58.
