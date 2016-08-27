Bulldogs to hold Saturday’s practice at Georgia Dome

Georgia will practice at the location it will begin its 2016 season at.
The Bulldogs will hold Saturday’s practice in the Georgia Dome, the site of next week’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against North Carolina, a team source told The Telegraph. Head coach Kirby Smart said earlier in the week that the program was looking into options of practicing indoors to not only escape the outside temperature, but to gain familiarity with playing on an indoors turf field.
“I’m trying to get their legs back and beat the heat,” Smart said Wednesday. “We’re still looking at some options and some different things that we’re weighing.”
With exactly one week to kickoff, Georgia will have its final chance to take a look at the quarterback position and name a starter. Being able to play in the exact venue of the season opener will give Georgia’s coaching staff the best opportunity to make the proper decision.
Throughout the week in practice, freshman Jacob Eason received the majority of the first-team reps during the media viewing period, with Greyson Lambert going second and Brice Ramsey being third. Ramsey was signaling in plays during 7-on-7 drills Friday, with Eason going first and Lambert rotating in.
From what was shown at practice, with Georgia now game-planning for North Carolina, it can be assumed that Eason in the leader of the quarterback competition, with Lambert still in the mix. Nonetheless, it seems as if it’s a two-man race for the position.
There is no media availability following Saturday’s practice. Smart will next address reporters before Monday’s practice at noon.
