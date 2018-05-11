Georgia defensive back who missed spring practice could return to workouts soon

Georgia defensive back Deangelo Gibbs might be rejoining his teammates for summer workouts soon.
A university official confirmed Friday that Gibbs is enrolled at Georgia for summer classes. Gibbs, a rising sophomore athletically, was not enrolled at the university during the spring semester. Since Gibbs was not enrolled in school, he was unable to participate at the G-Day spring football game.
While Gibbs, who was also dealing with a left shoulder injury, wasn't with the team during the spring, head coach Kirby Smart previously stated his optimism that he would be for the preseason.
"He’s doing very well with rehab," Smart said in March. "We anticipate a full return in the fall."
Gibbs was a key member of the recruiting class of 2017, which finished third in the nation in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Gibbs, who attended high school at Grayson, chose Georgia over Alabama and made his decision on Jan. 1, 2017. He was an early enrollee with the program and arrived on campus only four days later.
After appearing in the season opener against Appalachian State, Gibbs didn't see too much playing time throughout the remainder of the season. He did appear in six total games and accounted for three tackles. Gibbs, however, was moved down to the scout team for Georgia's regular season finale against Georgia Tech and did not travel to the SEC Championship, Rose Bowl or College Football Playoff National Championship.
If Gibbs is able to compete with the team this upcoming season, he would likely jump back into the competition at the star position. Gibbs played mostly with the second team at star during practice during the 2017 season. With Aaron Davis and Malkom Parrish graduating, the starting star spot is open for the 2018 season.
Coming out of the spring, the favorite for the star position has been Tyrique McGhee, who has also been competing at outside cornerback. William Poole also saw a lot of reps this spring at star. Freshman early enrollee Divaad Wilson was beginning to see significant time at star until he suffered an ACL injury that could force him to miss the 2018 season.
