Georgia's Nick Chubb selected early in second round of NFL draft

Nick Chubb didn’t have to wait long Friday evening.
In the second round, with the 35th overall pick of the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Chubb. The Browns took Chubb after passing on running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks Thursday.
Instead, the Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the top selection. It’s likely that Mayfield and Chubb could form a backfield duo sooner than later in Cleveland’s offense.
The Browns struggled in 2017 when it came to rushing the football. Isaiah Crowell, who was the team’s top back last season, ran for 853 yards and two touchdowns a year ago. Crowell, who actually began his collegiate career with Georgia before his dismissal led him to Alabama State, is now with the New York Jets.
Cleveland also has Duke Johnson at running back, although he is primarily a pass-catching option out of the backfield.
The Browns were looking to upgrade the running back position with this pick and ended up with one of the most successful running backs in Georgia football history. Prior to taking Chubb, the Browns took Nevada offensive guard Austin Corbett with the 33rd overall pick in the second round.
In four years, Chubb totaled 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns, which ranks second all-time in the program annals. Only Herschel Walker, who ran for 5,259 yards and 49 touchdowns from 1980-82, ranks higher than Chubb.
Chubb became the fourth player selected in this year’s draft class for Georgia. Linebacker Roquan Smith (eighth overall, Chicago Bears), offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (23rd overall, New England Patriots) and running back Sony Michel (31st overall, New England Patriots) were selected Thursday, marking the first time Georgia landed three players in the first round of an NFL draft.
Chubb’s career at Georgia, which went from 2014-17, has been well-documented. As a freshman, Chubb began his time with the Bulldogs as a fourth-string running back. Injuries to Michel and Keith Marshall, as well as a four-game suspension to Todd Gurley, propelled Chubb into a starring role.
Chubb impressed with 1,547 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman and had some Heisman hype entering his sophomore campaign. Chubb, however, would suffer a season-ending knee injury against Tennessee that derailed his season and cut it short.
Chubb was able to rehab his injury to be ready for the season-opener against North Carolina in 2016. He finished his third year with 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns.
Putting the NFL on hold, Chubb came back for his senior season and spent more of a timeshare with Michel. He played every game and totaled 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns. In the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, Chubb gashed the Sooners for 145 yards and two scores.
