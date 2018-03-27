Georgia welcomes a younger Fromm to take in Tuesday's practice

For some recruits attending Georgia's practice Tuesday, it is possible this marked the first time they ever saw Jake Fromm throw a football in person.
For one recruit on hand, this was the norm growing up.
Tyler Fromm, one of Jake Fromm's younger brothers, was on hand catching Tuesday's practice. While it couldn't be confirmed, it looked like the Warner Robins tight end/receiver was on hand as a recruit and not just as a visitor checking his brother practice.
Tyler, who will be a senior next season, has seen his recruitment take off over the last few months. According to 247Sports.com, he holds 13 offers. Among those are Auburn, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and USC. Georgia has yet to offer as of this story's publication.
Never miss a local story.
Keeping with this theme, the buzz about Tuesday's practice was more about who was there observing as opposed to what was happening on the field. In addition to Tyler Fromm, former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was at the practice with his son Max Johnson, a class of 2020 quarterback who attends Oconee County. Johnson is already considered one of the nation's top quarterbacks in the nation for his age.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, who has a home at Lake Oconee, was taking in the practice. Arians retired from coaching after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL regular season. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray was on hand watching practice as well.
Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was also observing practice with an up-close view of defensive line drills. Taylor, who played college football at Akron, was also wearing a Georgia hooded sweatshirt.
As for Georgia's players, there was no sign of cornerback Divaad Wilson, who announced he tore his ACL during last Saturday's practice.
Comments