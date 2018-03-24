More Videos

NFL head coaches Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia led Georgia’s linebackers at Wednesday’s pro day. jbutt@macon.com
NFL head coaches Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia led Georgia's linebackers at Wednesday's pro day. jbutt@macon.com

UGA Football

Georgia freshman early enrollee announces he suffered a season-ending injury

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

March 24, 2018 08:14 PM

Athens

Georgia freshman defensive back Divaad Wilson announced he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday's practice.

Wilson made the announcement on his personal Twitter page. This injury will effectively rule him out for the 2018 season.

"Comeback Will Be Epic," Wilson wrote in his tweet.

Wilson, who played high school football at Miami Northwestern, was originally committed to Florida but decommitted in late November. He chose the Bulldogs on the first day of the early signing period and signed his national letter-of-intent. He enrolled in January and was someone who got off to a good start in winter workouts.

Smart said Wilson offers great size for the star position, which is where he was working at quite a bit through the first week of spring practice. Smart said the coaching staff liked what it saw after identifying him during the recruiting process.

"We’d watched him play. We had him in for camp over the summer and thought a lot of him," Smart said. "The biggest thing is he’s 190-195 pounds. He’s that (Maurice) Smith, that Aaron Davis, that star type body. He was picking things up well."

During his news conference Saturday, which was before Wilson's revelation, Smart said the team would need to move a player to the star position if Wilson was forced to miss time.

Thus far, Georgia has been rotating cornerbacks William Poole and Tyrique McGhee with Wilson at star. Smart also mentioned that linebackers Walter Grant, Keyon Brown and Jaden Hunter are getting a look at star too. But Wilson appeared to be someone who Smart thought of as promising for the position.

Wilson was someone Smart had been excited about through the early going of spring practice.

"That’s disheartening because he had three really good practices," Smart said. "I was really fired up about him."

