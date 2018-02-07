Georgia snags another commitment, this time from the Lone Star State

Georgia added a second receiver to its recruiting class of 2018.
Tommy Bush, a 6-foot-5 target from Schertz, Texas, announced that he will sign with the Bulldogs. Bush joins Peach County receiver Kearis Jackson as part of two-receiver group in this class. Bush chose Georgia over Baylor, Mississippi, Michigan State and Texas.
Bush made his announcement during a televised appearance on ESPN2. He used his niece, who was wearing a Georgia shirt, to reveal his college destination. Bush said he came to his conclusion in Georgia last week.
Bush offers size and speed at the receiver position. Clocked in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash, Bush is a tall target at 6-foot-5. He joins redshirt freshman Matt Landers in being the two tallest wideouts on the roster at 6-foot-5.
Bush visited Georgia in December and said he enjoyed the "competitive environment" displayed around the team facility. He said the Georgia coaching staff told him he would be used similarly to how Javon Wims was used this past season.
"It was cool when I was driven into the practice field in an SUV that had my number on the side of it," Bush told The Telegraph following the December visit. "I loved meeting with (Georgia head coach Kirby) Smart and watching the hype video of this season. It was awesome."
Georgia also scored some recruiting points back then by helping him out during a power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. When trying to fly back home to Texas, Bush was stuck when the power failed. The Georgia coaches caught wind of this and checked in on him throughout the day.
"It meant a lot to us, because we were stuck," Bush said. "They could have just rescued us and moved on, but they kept checking on us. They even made sure we had eaten and that we had found a place to sleep."
