Georgia is closing in on yet another historic recruiting class

When Georgia finalizes its 2018 recruiting class Wednesday, it will likely be the best it has ever signed in the modern era.
The Bulldogs already have six five-star prospects who signed national letters-of-intent in December. And the Bulldogs will be anxiously awaiting American Heritage (Miami) five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell's decision Wednesday morning. If Campbell signs with Georgia, the Bulldogs will end this class with seven five-star players, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
The most five-star prospects Georgia landed in a class previously was four, in 2012.
Georgia is already in elite company by becoming the fifth program since 2000 to sign six five-star players in one class. USC (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007), Alabama (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017), Florida State (2002, 2012) and Florida (2003) are the only other programs to do so. If Campbell signs with Georgia, it will be the first program during this time span to ink seven 247Sports.com composite five-star recruits in the same class.
Never miss a local story.
The thing is, last year's class was previously considered the best in Georgia program history. And that one featured key 2017 contributors Jake Fromm, Andrew Thomas and D'Andre Swift. Based on the recruiting experts' assessment, this Georgia class is even better.
In addition to the 20 prospects signed during the early period, here are the final few players the Bulldogs are vying for Wednesday, as well as when they are scheduled to announce:
Campbell (9:30 a.m.): Campbell is a big cornerback, at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, who would likely step in and compete for immediate playing time. Considered the No. 2 cornerback in the country, Campbell played alongside the nation's top-ranked cornerback in Patrick Surtain at American Heritage. Campbell is down to Alabama, Georgia and Miami. ESPNU is televising his announcement. Campbell and Surtain (Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Miami) are doing their announcements together.
Lee County outside linebacker/safety Otis Reese (10 a.m.): Reese, a four-star prospect, committed to Michigan last summer and hasn't officially backed off. But Georgia has been in heavy pursuit and apparently made up enough ground for Reese to hold a signing day ceremony. Reese has the local tie to Georgia but also has a friendly face in former Lee County teammate Aubrey Solomon at Michigan.
Crisp County outside linebacker Quay Walker (11 a.m.): Walker is technically still committed to Alabama but started looking at other schools after deciding not to sign a national letter-of-intent in December. Walker, a four-star prospect, is down to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.
Samuel Clemens (Schertz, Texas) receiver Tommy Bush (noon): Considered a four-star, Bush is a tall receiver at 6-foot-5 who has been timed in the 4.4.-second range in the 40-yard dash. With Javon Wims graduating, the Bulldogs would love another big target at the position. Bush is deciding between Baylor, Georgia, Michigan State and Mississippi.
Concord (North Carolina) defensive tackle Rick Sandidge (2:30 p.m.): Head coach Kirby Smart visited Sandidge last week and would obviously like to add depth to his defensive line with a commitment. Sandidge is considering Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
In addition to these five prospects yet to decide, Georgia is also set to sign Mallard Creek (Charlotte, North Carolina) defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Liberty County defensive tackle Tramel Walthour.
When it is all said and done, Georgia will be competing for the No. 1 class in the country, something it has never obtained in the online age. While the Bulldogs were No. 1 following the early signing period, Ohio State has since jumped the Bulldogs.
For Georgia, this has the makings of its most significant recruiting class in recent memory. Given the national stage Georgia put itself on by appearing in the national championship, this could only be the beginning, too.
Comments