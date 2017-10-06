Shurmur regarded as ‘best pure passing quarterback’ UGA has faced

Georgia hasn’t faced a quarterback such as Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur yet. Shurmur is of the traditional mode, a pocket passer who operates out of a pro-style offense. He has a quick release and will throw the ball out of a variety of formations.
On top of that, Shurmur’s development started taking off at the end of last season.
Over his past 10 games, Shurmur has averaged 230.5 passing yards per game. In last week’s loss to Florida, Shurmur threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
“First of all, he is very intelligent and does a great job with their offense,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He will be the best pure passing quarterback that we have played against. He does a really good job of putting them in the right play. You know he looks at the right things. He reads the coverages. He puts the ball where it is supposed to be thrown and does a really good job of doing that.”
When it comes to applying pressure on Shurmur, it would appear Georgia has an advantage with how its defense has played through five games. Then again, Shurmur has done a good job of getting rid of the ball quickly and evading sacks. Vanderbilt is tied for first in the SEC in sacks allowed with only three.
“He makes smart decisions, he makes fast choices,” Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “He does a good job controlling the offense and keeping everything going. It’s a coordinated pass rush to make sure we don’t let him step up and make his second read. We’re going to trust the game-plan, the coaches and get after him.”
Shurmur has been mostly mistake-free when passing the ball, too. He’s thrown for 985 yards and 11 touchdowns to only one interception.
That means Georgia can’t be too dicey with its pass rush without risking a big play from the Vanderbilt signal caller.
“We’re going to mix it up and bring it at him,” Carter said. “But it’s about how you play, how you trust the coaches, how we practice, how we prepare. I’m sure we’ll be prepared for anything they throw at us.”
Vanderbilt has relied a lot more on Shurmur in 2017. The run game hasn’t been able to get going, with the Commodores averaging only 2.9 yards per carry. Vanderbilt’s 79.2 rushing yards per game ranks 13th out of 14 in the SEC.
With the running game not as reliable, Shurmur has stepped up to aid the offense.
“He’s a good pro-style quarterback,” safety J.R. Reed said. “I know they throw the ball a little more this year. We have to be on our keys with good eyes, and play the ball. Hopefully we’ll get those picks.”
Cornerback Deandre Baker said the defensive backs will need to hone in on their fundamentals since Shurmur’s style isn’t what they’re accustomed to thus far.
“We haven’t seen many pocket passers this season,” Baker said. “He has a strong arm and a great football IQ. We have to focus on our keys and do everything right.”
While Shurmur presents a downfield challenge, Georgia has done quite well against the pass. The Bulldogs rank fourth in the SEC in pass defense at 153.6 yards through the air per game. The Bulldogs will hope for more of the same while recognizing the threat Shurmur presents.
“He puts the ball where it is supposed to be thrown and does a really good job of doing that,” Smart said. “So, it will be our biggest test from a quarterback standpoint defending the quarterback as far as a thrower.”
