Peach County’s Kearis Jackson makes his college choice

Georgia’s strong recruiting week continued Saturday as Peach County wide receiver Kearis Jackson committed to the Bulldogs.
Jackson picked the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Florida State, Michigan and Ohio State, and the Crimson Tide appeared to be the Bulldogs’ biggest challengers.
In front of a large crowd of family and friends Saturday, Jackson said there is no reason for Bulldogs fans to be worried about other programs in the recruiting process.
“Georgia, it’s home,” he said. “ I love everything about Georgia. I love everything about it. It’s best for me. I did what’s best for my family. I’m just excited to be a Dog now.
“It’s all over. I’m fully committed, no decommit. I’m a Dog. I’m a Dog.”
Jackson, who was an an honorable mention All-Middle Georgia pick in 2016, is ranked as the No. 26 wide receiver in the nation by the 247Sports.com composite ratings. The Trojans open their 2017 season Friday at Houston County and are among the favorites to win the GHSA Class 3A title with a roster loaded with talent.
Jackson’s commitment punctuates a strong recruiting week for Georgia. On Tuesday, Georgia landed a commitment from four-star receiver Elijah Moore. That was followed by a commitment from four-star defensive end Azeez Ojulari on Thursday.
Georgia’s class began the week No. 59 nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. It jumped to No. 45 after Moore’s commitment and then to No. 30 when Ojulari committed. Jackson’s addition is expected to move the Bulldogs to No. 23.
Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class now has seven players considered a four-star or higher. The class, thus far, is headlined by Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina) five-star running back Zamir White.
Jackson, who said he made his decision after visiting Alabama, said Georgia’s class is going to continue to get stronger.
“We’re not done yet. We’re fixing to start it back up; 2017 had a class, and 2018, we’re about to step our class up,” Jackson said.
Jackson will join two other area players with the Bulldogs. Former Houston County standout quarterback Jake Fromm and former Mary Persons star defensive end Malik Herring are freshmen this season.
Comments