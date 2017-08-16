More Videos

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Pause
Kendall Baker on emerging as a starter 2:09

Kendall Baker on emerging as a starter

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss 1:26

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss

'They don't make them like the used to.' 1:35

"They don't make them like the used to."

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

One dead in East Macon shooting 1:16

One dead in East Macon shooting

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

Cop Shop Podcast: Women fight over heater 3:34

Cop Shop Podcast: Women fight over heater

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

  • Michael Chigbu looking for improvement in 2017

    Georgia receiver Michael Chigbu spoke with reporters following Wednesday's practice.

Georgia receiver Michael Chigbu spoke with reporters following Wednesday's practice. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia receiver Michael Chigbu spoke with reporters following Wednesday's practice. Jason Butt The Telegraph

UGA Football

Chigbu expects to ‘add more value’ in upcoming season

By Wilson Alexander

sports@macon.com

August 16, 2017 08:48 PM

UPDATED August 16, 2017 08:54 PM

Athens

Georgia receiver Michael Chigbu knows his 2016 season wasn’t close to meeting the expectations he had when it began. Chigbu started the season opener. He ended it watching from the sidelines, unable to play with a knee injury that required a surgical procedure.

“Personally, I got to do better,” Chigbu said. “I came this year to do better.”

Halfway through preseason practice and just more than two weeks before the Bulldogs’ first game, Chigbu, a junior out of New Orleans, has mixed in with the first-team offense. For Chigbu, a former four-star recruit, this season could be a year to affirm his high school ranking. He has yet to score a collegiate touchdown.

After catching at least one pass and seeing significant playing time in each of the first four games last season, Chigbu recorded two receptions for 20 yards over the remainder of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

His final catch came against Vanderbilt — a game in which he was unable to corral a pass from quarterback Jacob Eason that would have given the Bulldogs a first down with less than a minute to play. The pass was behind Chigbu, but at the time he blamed himself. The next snap, Vanderbilt stopped Georgia on fourth-and-1 to win the game.

“I try not to think about it,” Chigbu said of the drops he recorded last season. “You have to move on. If you keep looking back on it, it's just going to haunt you. One thing that pushes out regret or things that happen in the past is to work hard. When you work hard, you feel happy.”

Chigbu, who missed the final three games of the 2016 season due to his knee injury, finished the year with nine catches for 88 yards. Tight end Charlie Woerner said Chigbu was hampered by the knee injury last year.

Chigbu spent the offseason participating in player-organized 7-on-7 activities, working out, running drills and using a JUGS machine to catch passes at high speeds. Chigbu has personal goals he wants to accomplish this season, although he prefers to keep those to himself.

It remains to be seen if Chigbu will begin the 2017 season in the starting lineup. But he certainly will contribute, if nothing else, as a blocker. For what it’s worth, Woerner hasn’t seen Chigbu drop a pass during the preseason.

“I'm going to add more value to the team than I did in previous years,” Chigbu said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Pause
Kendall Baker on emerging as a starter 2:09

Kendall Baker on emerging as a starter

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss 1:26

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss

'They don't make them like the used to.' 1:35

"They don't make them like the used to."

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

One dead in East Macon shooting 1:16

One dead in East Macon shooting

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

Cop Shop Podcast: Women fight over heater 3:34

Cop Shop Podcast: Women fight over heater

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

  • Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

    Photograph slide show from Georgia's 24-10 victory over South Carolina Saturday in Athens.

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

View More Video