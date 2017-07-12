Michel, aka Flyguy2stackz, releases new UGA Anthem for ‘fans to enjoy’

It began at a middle school lunch table.
Sony Michel and his friends would rap to each other during their lunch break at school, imitating their favorite rappers while exchanging verses.
Through the years, rapping became a hobby. It has since developed into a passion.
A friend of Michel’s set up a small studio, and Michel started recording his raps. He posted some of the songs to a Soundcloud account, a spot fans can still check his music out.
After committing to Georgia, he recorded “UGA Anthem,” a song that has since received over 146,000 listens online. On July 4, Michel released the “UGA Anthem (Remix),” which features a guest appearance from rapper Rich Homie Quan. It’s a follow-up to the original with more timely references, including Kirby Smart being Georgia’s head coach.
There was no fee involved to land the “Type of Way” rapper. Michel and Rich Homie Quan have a mutual friend. Michel recorded his verse and sent the track to the famous rapper to do his.
Just like that, Georgia picked up a new anthem. And while the first “UGA Anthem” was played before games at Sanford Stadium, it’s unknown if the remix will make its way to the loudspeakers. Michel wouldn’t mind if it did.
“It would be fun, unique for the guys to listen to,” Michel said. “I put out the song for the fans to enjoy.”
Michel, whose rap name is Flyguy2stackz because he is a “fly guy” who hopes to rush for 2,000 yards one day, said rapping is something he does for fun. He’s pretty good at it, as evidenced by the clicks he has received on his Soundcloud account, to go with his standout non-UGA related track “Triple Double.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is among the fans of Michel’s music.
“He has just as many talents off the field as he has on, and a lot of the media got to witness that with his recent work with his music,” Smart said.
But rapping is just for fun. In music, Michel is more interested in mixing and mastering, which began when he first saw a friend put songs together. Michel now has a small studio set up at the home he shares with running back Nick Chubb.
When Michel finishes a track, Chubb usually gets an immediate listen.
“I’m probably the first one to ever hear it,” Chubb said. “He’ll bring me down, and I’ll tell him what I like about it.”
Michel now has another outlet to express his musical aspirations with. Georgia installed a DJ booth in the football locker room over the summer, which allows teammates to not only play music but do some other musically-related activities.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who go in there and rap, do some rapping in there,” Michel said. “Just playing around.”
Football is first for Michel, who decided to return for his senior season at Georgia. He is coming off of a season in which he ran for 840 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 149 yards and a score as a receiver.
While Michel continues to improve as an all-around football player, Smart is very much in support of Michel’s pursuits in music.
“I think Coach Smart does a great job in being involved,” Michel said. “He knows I do music, he knew I put out a song. We got good feedback from him. That was a positive. When Coach is involved it makes a player want to do more.”
Comments