LSU’s Guice explains Twitter exchange with UGA’s Hardman

Derrius Guice was never mad at Mecole Hardman. Guice said he found their social media situation funny.
In late April, a video was published of Guice squatting 583 pounds. Hardman took to Twitter and wrote, “lol Chubb doing that 10 times easy” over the clip — referring to Georgia running back Nick Chubb.
Guice quickly responded with a clever rebuttal at Hardman, who spent the majority of his freshman season on special teams.
“Haha I like that... but when you actually play and get some stats come back and try again,” Guice wrote.
Both Hardman and Guice deleted their tweets shortly after.
On Monday, Guice opened up about the exchange on Monday at SEC Media Days.
“To me, that was just funny. I would do the same thing for my teammate,” Guice said. “You can’t be mad at that. That’s football.”
Guice began last season as LSU’s backup running back behind Leonard Fournette. Due to injuries, Guice was pressed into action and impressed each time he hit the field. He finished his sophomore season with 1,387 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Guice has even garnered some early pub as a candidate for the 2017 Heisman Trophy.
Guice said that while Hardman was defending Chubb’s prowess in the weight room, the only thing that matters is how each back performs on Saturdays.
“Even on my team, whether I’m right or wrong, someone is going to back me up. That’s just how we look at it. He’s backing his brother up,” Guice said. “He is saying his brother can do more. All I can do is respect that. Our film speaks for each other, speaks for itself. It’s not how strong you are in the weight room, it’s about how your performance is on the field. I can be the strongest man in the world and still be sad on the field. It’s all about what your film shows, not about what your weight room statistics are. That means nothing on the field.”
Comments