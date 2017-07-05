Three keys for Georgia with SEC Media Days on the horizon

The unofficial kickoff to Kirby Smart’s second season as Georgia’s head coach is looming.
Smart will address the media along with three Georgia players — running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel and linebacker Roquan Smith — on Tuesday at SEC Media Days.
Counting down to the annual event in Hoover, Alabama, Bulldogs fans can look for three major story lines.
1. Plan to replace McKenzie
Georgia had several star players return for their senior campaigns, but offensive coordinator Jim Chaney faces a sizable void after the Bulldogs’ leading receiver opted to enter the NFL draft.
Isaiah McKenzie, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round, had 633 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2016 and was a go-to receiver at times last season.
With the 5-foot-11 slot weapon no longer available for the Bulldogs, there is more of a by-committee approach by the coaching staff.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve got a go-to guy,” Smart said after Georgia’s G-Day spring game in April. “I don’t know if we’ve got a dominant wideout. I’ll say this, what y’all saw was the best showing they’ve had as a unit from the 15 practices this spring.”
As preseason practice nears, some questions arise with the group showcasing upperclassmen in Terry Godwin and Javon Wims and youngsters Jeremiah Holloman and Mecole Hardman.
Despite moving on, McKenzie has confidence in how the group will work with wide receivers coach James Coley.
“They’re going to do well, and I’m praying that they have an impact in every game,” McKenzie said shortly after announcing his decision to forgo his senior season. “I expect Terry Godwin and Riley Ridley to step up and take charge in that receiving room.”
2. Offensive line’s growth
Chubb immediately burst onto the scene after returning from injury last season with a 222-yard performance against North Carolina. As the season progressed, that didn’t hold up as inconsistent production from the Bulldogs’ offensive line slowed the running game.
Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman dealt with plenty of uncertainty at the position in his first season with the program. Georgia signed six linemen — all four or five-star prospects — in its 2017 class, and Pittman likely will be counting on all of them.
“You’re probably going to need freshmen contributing,” said Matt Stinchcomb, an SEC Network analyst and a four-year tackle for the Bulldogs. “That’s asking a lot because there aren’t many guys that walk out of high school and play well in (the SEC).”
The young players likely will be asked to help fill the void left by three departing seniors — Tyler Catalina, Greg Pyke and Brandon Kublanow — and how the line grows will be key to the offense’s growth under second-year quarterback Jacob Eason.
“Having quality offensive line play opens up a lot of things, and it’s not just the run game,” Stinchcomb said. “As a playcaller, if you can trust your protection and run blocking, you have options. But if you have to call plays around your protection, then you’re really limited, and you’re neutralizing your talent at skill positions, which Georgia should certainly have. (Chubb and Michel) are the two most-proven backs in all of college football, but if you can’t block, then that won’t help much.”
One question has been answered, and that is its left tackle. Isaiah Wynn is slated to replace Catalina, which could result in a new position for five-star recruit Isaiah Wilson.
“Isaiah Wynn isn’t ideal at the position in terms of body type,” Stinchcomb said. “But we’ve seen plenty of guys that don’t fit the mold and do a good job at the position before. I’m not concerned about left tackle, frankly, but the question will be whether they can sure up guard-to-guard. Last year, there was too much inside push, but I think Georgia has a chance to be better guard-to-guard, and that’s really where it needs to start.”
3. Focus on pass rush
The Bulldogs' pass rush had an uptick in production a year ago with 29 sacks. In an effort to enhance that further, Georgia got a couple of its most-efficient pass rushers to return for their senior campaigns and added some young talent, as well.
Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy opted to return, and both had breakthrough seasons in 2016, playing integral roles amongst Georgia's front seven. Tray Scott, the Bulldogs' first-year defensive line coach, will welcome those veteran talents in an area of need in the SEC.
In addition, Georgia added four-star pass rushers Robert Beal and Malik Herring, a former Mary Persons standout, to put more pressure on opposing signal-callers and provide depth.
Comments