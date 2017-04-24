Three takeaways now that Georgia has finished spring practice

The conclusion of G-Day meant the end of Georgia’s spring season.
The Bulldogs are now entering the third phase of their offseason, which involves completing final exams, beginning the academic “Maymester” and focusing on getting stronger in the weight room.
As the Bulldogs look toward this next step, a lot has been learned about where the team is coming out of the spring.
Here are three takeaways from Georgia this spring:
Godwin becoming a top target in passing game
Of Georgia’s offensive players, no one had a bigger G-Day than receiver Terry Godwin. Godwin caught five passes for 130 yards with a long of 40. The 40-yard grab came on a play quarterback Jacob Eason extended that saw Godwin lose his man and wind up wide open near the left sideline down the field.
Godwin was a productive receiver this spring and someone head coach Kirby Smart has lauded throughout. Godwin primarily has been a slot receiver and is the top option to take over for the role utilized by Isaiah McKenzie last season. Godwin displayed a great ability to run after the catch at G-Day and could emerge as one of the top options in the passing game this fall.
In 2016, Godwin caught 38 passes for 397 yards and zero touchdowns. He will certainly look to improve upon those numbers and be much more of a statistical factor as a junior.
Smart did state his team doesn’t have a “go-to” receiver at the moment. But it sure looks like Godwin could be well on his way to becoming one. Smart has noted how much Godwin has improved all spring and it clearly showed at G-Day.
Front seven looks bigger, stronger
With his past run-ins with the law behind him, Jonathan Ledbetter could be in for a big junior season.
Ledbetter has transformed his body to become a more explosive 3-4 defensive end in pass-rush situations. Granted that the first-team defense knew ahead of time that the offense would throw the ball a lot at G-Day, Ledbetter was a handful for the tackles to block off of the edge and was able to record a sack.
In addition, senior John Atkins has bulked up too and looked like quite the formidable force inside. Georgia’s first-team defense recorded five sacks at G-Day and that was without defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (shoulder) and inside linebacker Roquan Smith (upper body) available for the intrasquad scrimmage.
Multiple times during the spring Smart stated that the offensive line got the best of the defense up front. That wasn’t the case Saturday, with the front seven answering the call and looking very much like the veteran unit it is.
Competition, sure, but no quarterback controversy
It’s only a competition at quarterback because that’s how Smart approaches each position.
On top of that, not too many people are going to out-work quarterback Jake Fromm. But coming out of the spring, it’s quite clear Eason is the No. 1 quarterback on Georgia’s roster. It should be expected that, barring injury, Eason is the starter for Georgia’s season opener against Appalachian State.
Sometimes the backup quarterback is the most popular player on a football team. Fromm had a great game against the second team, throwing for 277 yards and two scores on 14-of-23 passing. But Eason brings valuable experience and has answered each call presented to him throughout the spring.
Eason admitted that Fromm has pushed him throughout the spring, with Smart saying Fromm has done so during team meetings with his study habits and note taking.
But coming out of the spring, one thing is quite clear: This is Eason’s team.
