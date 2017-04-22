Fromm, Bulldogs put on a show at G-Day game

It didn’t seem like much to ask Jake Fromm.
Facing a fourth-and-12 with less than two minutes to go in the annual G-Day spring football game, Fromm looked at his primary read and launched a pass down the right sideline. The ball perfectly landed in rising sophomore receiver Mecole Hardman’s hands and in between safeties Jarvis Wilson and Deangelo Gibbs. The play went for 38 yards and put his Red team in field-goal position.
With 1:07 left to play, place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship hit a 28-yard field goal to give the Red team, consisting of the first-team defense and second-team offense, a 25-22 lead and eventual win.
Fromm put on a show for the Georgia fans in attendance, which was released at 66,133. The freshman early enrollee from Houston County completed 14-of-23 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. His go-to targets were Hardman (three catches, 62 yards), J.J. Holloman (three catches, 77 yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Simmons (five catches, 114 yards, one touchdown).
More so than Fromm’s performance, however, the Red team’s first-team defense got the better of the Black team’s first-team offense, even if quarterback Jacob Eason’s yardage total signified otherwise. In a pass-happy intrasquad scrimmage, the Red team tallied six sacks and an interception. Eason passed for 311 yards but completed only 44 percent of his passes. While he threw for two touchdowns, his interception was overthrown into the hands of safety Aaron Davis after facing a heavy rush.
While the offense had its moments, Georgia’s defense looked like the group returning 10 starters to its 2017 season. While the game-plan wasn’t to run much, the Black team totaled -2 rushing yards on 20 attempts, although six of those came on sacks.
The G-Day spring game concludes Georgia’s spring. It will resume practice in August, with its first regular-season game on Sept. 2 against Appalachian State at Sanford Stadium.
