‘It’s a whole new world’ for Eason as he prepares for second season

0:19 Mecole Hardman switches jerseys from defense to offense Pause

0:52 Dustin Johnson wins the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont

0:32 World number one golfer Dustin Johnson withdraws from the Masters

2:55 Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says

2:40 Trial set for summer for man charged in deputy's 2016 death

3:20 The conversation continues this Thursday

2:42 Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

1:00 $50 million downtown project