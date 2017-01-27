Fromm getting accustomed to college life at Georgia

There was a routine the Fromm family became accustomed to every morning. Jake Fromm, the oldest of three boys, would wake up early and walk across the catwalk of their house. The footsteps would further wake his parents, Emerson and Lee Fromm, who would be in the process of beginning their days.
But with Jake being the first Fromm to start the morning, everyone else knew it was time to get up as well. Jake would head to the kitchen and cook eggs at the same time each day. A creature of habit, everything happened around the same time
With Jake off to college at Georgia, Jake’s footsteps aren’t heard making his way downstairs anymore.
"It’s a little bit quieter around the house," Lee said.
Jake graduated from Houston County in December, played in the U.S. Army All-American Game and then began classes at the University of Georgia in early January. It was a tough first week on campus as Lee said Jake admitted some overwhelming feelings at first. He’s since become in control of his academic and athletic workload.
The mother and son communicate almost every day over the phone or via text messaging. Emerson has taken a bit of a hands-off approach, he said, so that his son can settle in with his college life.
And so far, so good.
Jake has enjoyed the life of a student-athlete with the added responsibilities. He makes sure he’s in bed early every night because of the early-morning workouts he and his teammates are tasked with during the offseason strength and conditioning program.
"I don’t get as much sleep as I really want to," Jake said. "I’m still going to bed super early but they get me up really early. Everything has been awesome so far. The weight room has been great. People have been great. I couldn’t have asked for anything better."
Jake and his family were dressed up for a Touchdown Club of Atlanta banquet in Tucker to honor the former Houston County standout with the Mr. Georgia Football Award. Lee said it was the first she’s seen her son since he went off to college, although he’s expected to return home for the weekend to spend some quality time.
Jake had one of the best senior seasons in Georgia football history by throwing for 3,910 yards in GHSA Region 1 6A, which is one of the tougher divisions in the state. He also threw 41 touchdowns to only nine interceptions. The 247Sports.com composite lists Jake as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the nation. If not for a curiously low ranking from ESPN’s recruiting service, Jake would likely be a composite five-star prospect.
None of that matters to the freshman early-enrollee, however. He prefers his parents not to discuss his recruiting rankings or accolades with others because he hasn’t accomplished anything at Georgia yet.
"Honestly, he got pissed a lot of times if he heard us talking about it on the phone with somebody," Emerson said.
Jake said he’s certainly thankful for being considered among the best prospects in the nation. At the same time, he has to earn his keep on the field.
"That was a projection," Jake said. "Now I just gotta go do it."
Jake has earned a reputation for having a fiery competitive spirit on the football field. He’s very much looking forward to suiting up with his teammates for spring practice.
"I’m really ready to get on a field and throw a football around, especially in pads," Jake said. "I’m taking it slow and steady and taking advantage of every little opportunity. Otherwise it’s been great. I’m having fun with it."
But for the first time in a long time Jake has some competing to do. He’s attacking the spring not as a backup but as if he’s pushing for the starting quarterback job. His primary competition will be Jacob Eason, the former five-star recruit who started 12 of Georgia’s 13 games during the 2016 season.
As a three-year starter at Houston County, Jake hasn’t had that kind of competition at practice.
"It’s different. It’s something I wanted," Jake said. "It’s something I knew I was getting into when I signed my name. I’m excited about it. It’s going to make me better. It’s going to make him better. It’s going to make the university better."
Comments