With who returns, Georgia’s defense will have high expectations in 2017

Georgia has a great chance of fielding an incredibly competitive defense in 2017.
When Jeremy Pruitt became Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2014, he began recruiting a ton of talent into the program. During his two seasons, Pruitt and the former staff helped develop those players to where many were able to perform well during the course of the 2016 campaign.
But now, Georgia loses only one starter on defense. Even that wasn’t expected, considering the few players who had a chance to enter the NFL draft.
Looking ahead to the 2017 season, Georgia’s defense will have mighty expectations placed upon it as it could be one of the best groups it has fielded in quite some time. And it’s coming off a season in which improvement was made throughout the course of the season, culminated in the Bulldogs finishing 16th in the nation in total defense at 327.5 yards per game.
Up front, the Bulldogs return defensive lineman Trenton Thompson, who won the Liberty Bowl’s MVP award. Thompson recorded 56 tackles and three sacks in 2016 and could be poised for a big junior season. Joining him up front are John Atkins, Julian Rochester, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, David Marshall, Tyler Clark and Michail Carter.
A lot of youth saw experience, including all four freshmen recruited in the class of 2016.
“We played a lot of guys up front and a lot of those guys were freshmen,” defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said. “We’re really proud of those guys for what they have done so far. Again, we are a work in progress, and we will continue to get better and improve each and every day.”
At inside linebacker, both Roquan Smith and Natrez Patrick return after becoming the top two leading tacklers in 2015. Smith totaled 13 tackles in the Liberty Bowl and amassed 95 for the season. Patrick missed three games due to a shoulder injury and still tallied 59 tackles.
Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker
Reggie Carter, who started eight games and played a major role in the rotation, will return after posting 45 tackles. Juwan Taylor, Tae Crowder and Jaleel Laguins will provide backup roles at the position.
At outside linebacker, Georgia received exceptional news in December when Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy announced they would return for their senior seasons. Combined between the two, Georgia will have two players who put up 95 tackles and 10 sacks back at its disposal.
“I think it’s always good that you have guys who are wanting to come back, and those guys are really good people,” Tucker said. “They’re excellent football players. They have room to grow, and we’re going to help them do that.”
While Chuks Amaechi has exhausted his eligibility, Georgia will still have D’Andre Walker, Keyon Brown and Chauncey Manac backing Carter and Bellamy up. It’s another position that brings both game and practice experience to the table.
In the secondary, Georgia loses nickel back Maurice Smith and safety Quincy Mauger. Smith transferred in from Alabama during the summer and started every game this season, compiling two interceptions and 50 tackles. His loss will be felt, although rising sophomore and Peach County product Tyrique McGhee could be someone to watch at that particular position moving forward.
Mauger wasn’t technically a starter but played a lot when Georgia was in nickel and dime defenses. His leadership was a valuable asset to Georgia, which will be missed.
But the Bulldogs will still have starting safeties Dominick Sanders and Aaron Davis to work with, along with cornerbacks Malkom Parrish and Deandre Baker. Incoming freshman Richard LeCounte III will fight for playing time at safety.
Given who will return, and also considering Georgia’s defenders will enter an offseason with the same head coach and defensive coordinator, expectations for Georgia’s defense will be at an all-time high.
And it’s a group that could, at minimum, keep Georgia in most of its games during the 2017 season.
“We know we have to have a better offseason and we have to come out with a bunch of guys who are coming back — a large portion of our team is coming back — and play well,” head coach Kirby Smart said.
