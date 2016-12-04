Georgia gets Liberty Bowl matchup with TCU

Georgia now knows where it's going bowling.
The Bulldogs received and accepted an invite to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. They will play TCU in the game, which will take place Dec. 30 at noon.
This marks Georgia's first trip to the Liberty Bowl since Dec. 10, 2010, when it lost to Central Florida 10-6. It will be the fourth time Georgia has played this game, with the Bulldogs holding a 1-2 record.
Georgia finished the 2016 regular season with a 7-5 record and closed it with a stunning 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech.
Before that end-of-season loss, the Bulldogs were riding a three-game winning streak that included a win over SEC rival Auburn.
Georgia holds a 29-19-3 all-time record in bowl games.
The Bulldogs have an all-time 3-0 series lead over TCU, with those years being 1942, 1980 and 1988.
