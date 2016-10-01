Rocky Topped: Improbable Hail Mary lifts Vols to win over Bulldogs

Two improbable plays. One winner.
With one play to go and four seconds on the clock, Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw a Hail Mary to the end zone. Jauan Jennings, all 6-foot-3 of him, jumped into the air and caught the ball, giving the Volunteers a 34-31 victory at Sanford Stadium.
This play followed a 47-yard touchdown just one play from scrimmage earlier from Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason to receiver Riley Ridley.
Georgia (3-2, 1-2 SEC) has now lost two consecutive games while Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) has rallied from behind in back-to-back games.
Four who mattered
Dobbs: Dobbs ripped the heart out of Georgia with his Hail Mary pass. He finished the day 16-of-26 passing for 230 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Georgia running back Sony Michel: Michel carried the load for Georgia with Nick Chubb missing all but one play of the game. Michel’s day ended with 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith: Smith came up with two of Georgia’s three turnovers. He forced and recovered a fumble in the first half and came up with an interception in the fourth quarter. Smith also totaled seven tackles.
Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara: In the second half, Tennessee turned to Kamara to handle the bulk of its running duties. Kamara ran for 62 yards and also caught three passes for 26 yards with a touchdown.
Turning point
The Hail Mary. What a finish.
Observations
Georgia’s running game gets going: Having struggled to consistently get the rushing attack moving, the Bulldogs were able to total 181 yards on the ground. The inside runs were there as Georgia’s offensive line was able to get a better push than it had in recent weeks. One area that helped Georgia was running more out of the shotgun, which appeared to allow the backs to see its blocks open up better.
Defense does its job, but Dobbs still makes plays: It’s hard to fault the defense too much, even though Tennessee was able to hit some big plays. The Bulldogs forced three turnovers and did a good job limiting the big play down the field to Tennessee’s big receivers. But even so, Dobbs was able to pick up chunk plays through the air and on the ground. But a lot of those passing yards came courtesy of his two running backs, Kamara and Jalen Hurd.
Worth mentioning
Carter records first sack: Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter picked up his first sack of the season against Tennessee. Carter corralled Dobbs near the end of the second quarter.
What’s next?
Georgia travels to South Carolina for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next week.
