Hoops recruiting: Bulldogs stay persistent on four-star Drinnon

Georgia has its target set on top guard Drue Drinnon and is being persistent in its approach to land the Pebblebrook product.
Drinnon is a four-star guard in the 2018 recruiting class and has consistent conversation with Bulldogs’ assistant coach and lead recruiter Jonas Hayes. Georgia missed on 2017 five-star guard Collin Sexton to SEC foe Alabama and is making sure to give every effort to land Sexton’s younger teammate from the Atlanta-area powerhouse.
“Jonas and I talk about every three days,” Drinnon said. “He’s a special recruiter because he’s gotten so close to me and my family. Also, he talks about my personal life to make sure I’m OK and doing well.”
Drinnon wouldn’t have an opportunity to sign with a program until the first signing period in November, so there is a significant amount of time left for the rising senior to narrow down his list to make an ultimate decision. While not having a list of his top potential destinations, Drinnon said that Georgia Tech, Mississippi and Wake Forest have been recruiting him the hardest, along with the Bulldogs.
Consequently, those schools lead for Drinnon due to how often they communicate. Out-of-state programs Butler and Auburn have recently started recruiting the highly-regarded shooting guard prospect. Drinnon added that he will narrow his contenders down to five and take official visits to those schools after his AAU season concludes around August and September. He will then determine which program presents the best fit.
Georgia obviously is attractive as those trips from Mableton to Athens happen on a frequent basis.
“I can’t even keep count (on how many times I’ve visited), probably about 20 times or more,” Drinnon said. “I love the practice gyms, locker rooms and Stegeman Coliseum. It all looks beautiful and makes me feel comfortable.”
For the 2018 class, Drinnon joins Westlake’s Jamie Lewis, Westside’s Khavon Moore and Warner Robins’ Nelson Phillips as Georgia backcourt targets.
Drinnon attends the same high school that Georgia center Derek Ogbeide excelled at. While the two only spent one season together at the prep level, it’s something that the future prospect could potentially look forward to.
“I don’t have a close relationship with Derek, and I never really get the time to talk to him except when I’m up in Athens,” Drinnon said. “He’s a cool and funny dude. I would love to play along with him.”
Georgia head coach Mark Fox’s recruiting methodology is one that differs from many at the collegiate level. A great number of Bulldogs’ prospects have said that he doesn’t add any “fluff” and is realistic, and Drinnon can be added to that group who appreciates his style. Fox has shown improved recruiting success in the past few seasons, with Crump and Harris in 2016, as well as top-50 prospect Rayshaun Hammonds in the most recent signing period.
Despite that, a report was published late Monday night that Georgia was compiling a list of potential replacements for the long-tenured head coach. Early Tuesday, athletics director Greg McGarity issued a statement that the report was “unfounded.”
Drinnon displayed pleasure in the news as he praises Fox’s approach.
“I like the way he coaches as in how he gets on his players and pushes them to play up to their potential,” he said. “I like the offense he runs, it’s good for guards, along with his intensity with everything he does. He reminds me of my old coach, David Boyd (currently at Brunswick), and that has been my favorite coach thus far. Coach Fox is just a great coach.”
