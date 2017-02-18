Frazier scores 36 but Georgia falls to Kentucky in thriller

Once again, Georgia came incredibly close to beating Kentucky.
The Bulldogs lost yet another heartbreaker to the Wildcats, this time a 82-77 on Saturday thriller that went back and forth through the full 40 minutes. Georgia guard J.J. Frazier played a magnificent game, dropping 36 points and doing almost everything possible to give his team a win.
But in the end, it wouldn’t be enough.
With the game tied at 75, Georgia’s attempt at a shot was thwarted by a swarming defense that took possession. After two made free throws from Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox, Frazier put up a shot that didn’t fall and was rebounded by the Wildcats. Kentucky was able to secure the win from there.
Georgia had to play 38 minutes of its game without junior forward Yante Maten. Maten went down with a right knee injury in the game’s first two minutes after colliding with Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe. Maten had to be attended to by the Georgia training staff and looked at in the locker room. He was administered a knee brace and returned to the bench, but was unable to return to the game.
Without Maten, Georgia got solid production from both big men Mike Edwards and Derek Ogbeide. Edwards finished with 10 points and Ogbeide scored four. Ogbeide added 11 rebounds.
In Maten’s absence, Frazier carried a heavy load throughout the game. Kentucky’s star-studded lineup could not contain him from driving the lane and finishing at the rim. Frazier shot 11 of 22 from the field and made two 3-pointers, including one from long range that went through at the first-half buzzer.
This was the second close game Georgia had against Kentucky. The Bulldogs fell 90-81 in overtime previously this year.
