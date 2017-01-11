Georgia’s defense shuts down Ole Miss

4:14 Cop Shop Podcast: Man attacked with metal pole Pause

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

4:35 Houston County’s Von Lassiter must replace Kevin Smith, who is ready for the Perry job

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:51 Car dealership receives unexpected visitor when deer jumps through window

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:14 Police release video related to Warner Robins motel homicide

1:11 Homicide at Budget Inn in Warner Robins

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility