Maten paces Georgia in rout over Charleston Southern

On one first-half possession, with the shot clock running down, Yante Maten pump-faked twice before putting up a shot behind the arc.
The ball swished through the net.
On another, he caught a pass near the free-throw line, turned and shot the ball through the hoop. On multiple occasions, Maten used his post skills to maneuver closer to the basket to score points. It was an all-around dominating effort from Maten, who scored 30 points in Georgia’s 84-64 win over Charleston Southern.
Georgia (7-3) relied on Maten early and often, as the junior from Pontiac, Michigan, who entered the day as the SEC’s leading scorer posted 19 of his points in the first half. Charleston Southern (4-6) had no answer for Maten, even when it tried to double team him.
The Bulldogs got out on the Buccaneers early and held a 46-30 lead at the half.
Three who mattered
Maten: Maten was once again too much for the opposition. The junior from Pontiac, Michigan, had his way down low against the Buccaneers by making 11-of-13 shots. He also contributed six rebounds and one assist.
Georgia guard J.J. Frazier: Georgia’s senior leader put up 14 points in the win and also contributed five assists. He made two of his nine 3-point attempts and sank all four of his free throws.
Georgia guard Juwan Parker: Parker proved scrappy once again by coming up with nine rebounds. He also added six points to the Bulldogs’ total.
Turning point
Georgia got out to an early lead and never budged. Charleston Southern was never able to make this a competitive game from the start.
Observations
Man among boys: Charleston Southern didn’t have anyone in the post who could handle Maten, who once again dominated down low. Maten is certainly on pace to be in consideration for SEC Player of the Year if he continues playing like this. In addition to having his way inside, he added two 3-pointers during the game. His inside-outside game will be something monitor further once Georgia gets into conference play.
Free-throw disparity: Georgia was too physical for Charleston Southern to handle down low, and it showed with how often the Bulldogs got to the foul line compared to the Buccaneers. By the end of the game, Georgia was 20-for-29 at the free-throw line compared to Charleston Southern going 10-of-16. The Buccaneers couldn’t find much success inside and relied on the outside shot throughout.
Worth mentioning
Harris starts again: Freshman Jordan Harris earned his second consecutive start and saw a lot more time on the floor. On Wednesday against Louisiana-Lafayette, Harris started but played eight minutes. That increased to 17 minutes against Charleston Southern. Harris scored five points, which included a breakaway dunk off of a steal in the second half.
Crump gets back on the floor: After sitting the past two games against Marquette and Louisiana-Lafayette, freshman guard Tyree Crump checked into the game at the 14:10 mark of the first half. Crump score two points following a rebound late in the game.
No. 500: Georgia recorded its 500th win at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Its all-time record at its home arena, which opened for the 1963-64 season, is now 500-299.
They said it
Fox on the win: “It is always good to win. I thought we were able to play a bunch of guys (Saturday). A lot of guys needed the experience, and Yante (Maten) had a big night. He was bigger than everybody on the court, so he took advantage of his size. But we got him the ball, and we played very unselfishly. It was a pretty complete game, for the most part.”
Maten on having a size advantage against Charleston Southern: “Regardless of who I play, I go in with the same mentality. Whether it’s 7-footers or 6-footers, it doesn’t matter, I’m going to come in and play how I’m going to play, and it usually works.”
Parker on Georgia’s improved defense: “I mean, after Marquette, we had 10 days off, so you can have harder practices, you can jell more, you can focus more on what you want to do, especially the fundamentals of defense. So its just a testament to our handwork, but there is always room to improve.”
What’s next?
Georgia’s next game will be against Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Comments