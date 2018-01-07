For local UGA fans, it was a long road to another title game

As Georgia prepares to try and win its second national championship, and it’s the first since 1980, let’s see what 25 lifelong Georgia fans are feeling heading into the big game against Alabama.
JAY SANDERS, Macon - I saw UGA win the championship in 1980. It was a tremendous feeling of pride and joy. I saw UGA lose the championship to Penn State. It was a heartbreaking, empty feeling. The empty feeling has been there for 37 years. Now is the first real chance to fill that void in my heart.
TOM REID, Macon - It means the drought is over and our future looks even brighter. I’m so excited and happy for all Dawg fans. I believe win or lose, it puts Georgia back in the mix for top five teams in the country, year after year.
MARK DYE, Forsyth - When I walk into that stadium Monday night, it will be the culmination of 50 years of supporting Georgia football. I saw Stanfill, Scott, McClendon, Herschel, Stafford and Gurley. When I attend the game, I know my late father (’63 PhD) will be looking down on us and he will be smiling with us all. I will be with my 25-year- old son and he will be smiling. I will be teary-eyed. Go Dawgs!
NEIL SUGGS, Warner Robins - I watched the 1980 game on TV. After that, Georgia was in the hunt for the national championship in 1981 and 1982. I was at the Sugar Bowl and watched Todd Blackledge beat us in 1982 when he was with Penn State. My group was devastated. It killed us. This upcoming game will hopefully make up for that game. I’ve enjoyed followed the Dawgs all these years. The season has been pure excitement.
RON DOUTHIT, Macon - During the second overtime of the Rose Bowl, as Oklahoma was lining up for the field goal that Lorenzo (Carter) eventually blocked, I literally looked heavenward and said, “Oh, Lord, we have wandered in the desert for so long.” Redemption.
BILLY HESTER, Macon - It has been so hard for a lifelong Dawg fan to wait 37 years for another chance at a National Championship. I became a Dawg when Macon’s Theron Sapp scored the touchdown that broke the win streak to the North Avenue Trade School. Then a Middle Georgia player named Herschel Walker led them to our first championship. Now, Middle Georgia players, Jake Fromm and Roquan Smith are prepared to bring home our second one.
NATHAN TART, Perry - It’s amazing to think the last time we were in this position my dad could literally pick me up and jump with joy while Larry Munson painted the picture. Now after all these years, I just want to enjoy the moment. SEC Champs, the CFP and then beating Baker Mayfield and Boomer Sooner in the Rose Bowl. The seniors came back. We have atrue freshman quarterback, and we’re in the championship. Win or lose in the Benz, what an incredible year and a tremendous team. It’s great to be a Georgia Bulldog! Hunker Down you Silver Britches and Beat Bama!
DARRELL SHADBURN, Macon - It’s still hard to believe the team I loved and followed on the radio as a kid has become THE team to talk about. I’m super proud of them. My feelings about the game have become cautiously optimistic, but I would truly love to hear Munson “paint the picture” of our present Junkyard Dawgs as they hunker down one more time!
TIM PARHAM, Macon - Georgia being in this game means Kirby (Smart) and his staff are way ahead of the curve already. Glory! Glory! We should never forget the seniors on this team that came back for UGA in 2017. That’s the main reason we are in this game. Keep the main thing the main thing. Go Dawgs!!!!
JORDAN RED, Warner Robins - There’s a whole different feel to this team and the direction this program is going. I’ve been a Dawg fan all my life and it seemed like we never had that “it factor” to take it to the next level until now. Regardless of the outcome Monday, this program under Kirby Smart has that “it factor” and UGA fans everywhere are ecstatic about what has happened and what is to come for the program
MIKE KAPLAN, Macon - The first word I would use to describe this whole situation is unreal. It’s unreal 37 years to be here. It’s unreal that it only took Kirby Smart two years to do it. Actually, it seems surreal. This team seems to be a team of destiny. Let’s hope so!
KEVIN DAVIS, Bolingbroke - I was at the game the last time UGA played for a national championship. The 1983 Sugar Bowl. I never thought it would take 35 years to get back to the game. I have seen every big SEC rival win at least one national championship since then and some more than one. It just hasn’t sunk in that we are finally playing for it after so many years that were supposed to be “the year” but we would come up short.
KEITH SMALLWOOD, Macon - The last time we won the national title I was two years old. I will be 40 in a few months and my son is almost two now. I hope he doesn’t have to wait as long as I did to have this feeling.
LES JONES, Macon - I was a senior in high school when Georgia won in 1980 and it was great. But this one is even more special to me. My dad passed away when I was 6 so I never got to watch a game with him. Now, my wife Donna and I have ourown family and the Dawgs have been a special part of our lives. Being able to share this with my wife and kids is a great feeling.
TOBY REGISTER, Warner Robins - I have always been a Braves, Falcons and UGA fan. Through the years, there has been a lot of heartache. But this year’s Dawgs have made it all worthwhile. I have never been more proud of a team as I am for our Dawgs. Makes it even sweeter to have Jake representing us in Athens.
JEFF HARPER, Originally from Macon, member of 1980 national champion Georgia team - I am happy for the players, the program and the Bulldog nation. It’s been a long time coming! Way overdue! However, we still have to play and win the game! Finish the drill!!
FRANK HORNE, Macon - One of my very best friends since 1963, my freshman year at UGA, was the most loyal Georgia Bulldog player and fan that ever lived. His name was Bob Rushton. All he wanted since 1980 was another national championship for the Dawgs. I can’t recount the number of times he’s told me that through the years. Sadly, Bob passed away the day after Georgia’s victory over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. As we play Alabama, Bob will have the best seat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he will be looking down from heaven. Go Dawgs!
KEN MCCALL, Warner Robins - The state of Georgia produces some of the best football talent in the country and the NFL has reaped its benefit for years. Much of that talent has come through UGA. Even though UGA has had success within the SEC and has been ranked in the Top 10 since 1980, I don’t feel UGA has been looked upon as a premier program because we haven’t been competing for a national championship. My hope for the “Smart Era” is to solidify UGA as a premier program and battle each year for the top spot.
JOHNNY PETERSON, Macon - This game is validation for a team and a university whose program has been up and down for 37 years. Now it’s one victory away from completing a dream season. Typically, you only get a season like this every so often, but with what Kirby and his staff are building we are primed for opportunities to be back! Go Dawgs!
LUKE GODDARD, Warner Robins - My dad has always told me the story of his trip to New Orleans and being there to see the Dawgs beat Notre Dame on Jan. 1, 1981. Nothing has ever come close to topping the feeling of pride he experienced as a ’76 UGA grad being at that game. He has gone on to instill that same love for Georgia football in me. We’ve had some good teams over the past several decades, but this one is special. This head coach is special. Winning the title would mean for me decades of instilling the same pride in my boys on what it means to root for the Dawgs as my dad did in me.
HARRY BOWEN, Macon - It’s a great pleasure and a sense of pride that comes with watching our state college football team in the championship game! The change of culture and the quickness of the new coaching staff to get everyone on board has been phenomenal.
ROBBIE BURNS, Macon - It’s giving a young generation of Dawg fans the chance to experience what we did. I see and hear the passion from my students at Tattnall every day. It’s pure. I win Monday will turn that into a lifetime o joy. Those old enough understand what I mean.
CHRIS BATTLE, Macon - I’ve been a Georgia fan all my life. I’ve had some incredible memories between the hedges as a student and with my kids. But the goal is to be the best at what you do. For these young men to hopefully one day tell their kids and grandkids they were National Champions is tremendous. I’m thrilled with the success so far, but we have one more giant to face to hold that trophy.
PENN HURST, Athens - I was 8 years old when they won in 1980. I went to three games that year and thought winning championships is what we did. I remember it, but I don’t remember it well. This means so much to just be able to remember it, as I live and die with every play. Most of all, it has been incredible to share with my kids. Seeing them turn into massive Dawg fans. This means the sleeping giant is finally awake again.
CLAY POULNOT, Forsyth - I’m so excited for this game! I still don’t believe we’re playing in it. Doesn’t seem real yet. I was born in 1986, so I’ve never got to experience this before. During the Richt years, we were so close a number of times, but we all know how that ended… heartbreak.
