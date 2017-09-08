Fort Valley State faces another tough test against Valdosta State

The Fort Valley State Wildcats’ season opener didn’t go the way they wanted.
But they get a chance to bounce right back Saturday.
The Wildcats lost their season opener 34-9 to West Georgia on Aug. 31. Fort Valley State faces Valdosta State on Saturday in Waycross.
“It’s another good game for us, playing a a really highly competitive team,” Fort Valley State head coach Kevin Porter said. “We’re learning every week, and our goal is to go out and play better this week than we did last week. Our kids played hard the entire game last week, but we’ve got to play smarter so we can get that accomplished.”
Valdosta State also lost its season opener — 29-12 to Albany State. Valdosta State beat Fort Valley State 36-21 in 2013 in Macon in the teams’ most recent meeting.
“Same as they’ve always been: a team that plays hard and is really disciplined,” Porter said of the Blazers. “They have the potential to be explosive offensive, and they play hard on defense. They will have some of the best personnel that we will see all season, so it will be a challenge for us.”
The other games in the state Saturday are Georgia Southern versus New Hampshire in Birmingham, Albany State versus Tuskegee in Phenix City, Alabama, Savannah State at Appalachian State, Miles at West Georgia, Shorter at Tusculum and Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw State.
Fort Valley State vs. Valdosta State
3 p.m., Saturday
in Waycross
Comments