FVSU can’t match Kentucky State’s big plays

The statistics say that Fort Valley State and Kentucky State should have gone down to the wire.
The Thorobreds had only four more first downs and 1 more yard in total offense on one fewer play.
The scoreboard said otherwise.
Kentucky State took advantage of a blocked punt for a second-quarter touchdown and a long scoring drive to open the third quarter en route to a 26-10 win Saturday over FVSU in SIAC action.
Kentucky State improved to 2-4 and 2-1 in the SIAC while Fort Valley State fell to 1-5 and 1-3.
The Wildcats’ defense held the Thorobreds to two field goals in the first quarter and looked like they might be down only three at halftime.
But a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown with 2:51 left, giving Kentucky State momentum. The Thorobreds kept it, with a 14-play, 59-yard drive to open the third quarter, consuming more than six minutes.
The Wildcats kept battling and were held to only one three-and-out in the second half but couldn’t sustain anything offensively other than a perfect fade pass from Demontay Jones to Otis Brown for a 10-yard score at the 3:31 mark of the third quarter.
Kentucky State sealed it with a 75-yard pass-and-catch midway through the fourth quarter.
Four who mattered
Jamari Clark: The Wildcats’ freshman from Stockbridge had 129 yards on 18 carries, with no negative yards.
Jules St. Ge: Kentucky State’s freshman quarterback was a task, between running, reading the defense and passing. He rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries — with 14 negative yards — and passed for 194 on 10-of-17 passing.
Demonta Prather: Fort Valley’s senior defensive back was all over the place, with three solo tackles and 12 assists.
Brian Walker: Also a senior defensive back, Walker had six tackles but four for losses to go with a forced fumble.
They said it
FVSU head coach Kevin Porter on the closeness of the game: “That’s what it normally comes down to, four or five plays. If you happen to be on the opposite side of those four or five plays … we’re just searching for consistency.”
Porter on the positives: “The one thing I think we did do better is we ran the ball better. I thought we did a good job stopping the run. Again, whenever we need somebody to make a play, we’re just not getting it.”
Porter on the ongoing task: “We’re just trying to get consistency. We started a drive, can’t sustain it. There are places we’re playing well, places we’re not playing so well. Take the second half (Saturday). We’re playing fairly decent after the first drive, and then they get a big play on third down. Just mental mistakes.”
What’s next?
FVSU travels to Florida Tech before hosting Central State on Oct. 22 for homecoming.
