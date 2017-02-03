Florida State lands another strong class

1:00 FPD center McBride works for spot in Mercer signing class Pause

1:36 Mary Persons' Tay Jarrell will stay close to home

1:24 Caleb Kelly goes from one flock of Eagles at Northside to another

3:51 Signing with Georgia a 'dream come true' for Malik Herring

3:48 Jake Fromm's high school career came to an end Friday, and expected emotions followed

1:43 Houston County finally ran out of offensive answers

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools

1:46 State troopers chase Macon burglary suspect in stolen Lexus

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes