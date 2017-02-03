Florida State lands another strong class

Boston College
Number of signees: 20
By position: ATH (1), CB (1), DL (2), LB (2), OL (3), QB (3), RB (2), S (1), TE (2), WR (3)
By state: New Hampshire (2), Connecticut (2), New Jersey (4), Alabama (1), Massachusetts (3), New York (3), California (2), Ohio (1), Indiana (1), Maryland (1)
Star of the class: C.J. Lewis, quarterback — Boston College’s class is full of three-star recruits, and Lewis leads the pack as a dual-threat option behind center
Clemson
Number of signees: 14
By position: CB (2), DL (2), OL (3), LB (2), QB (2), RB (1), WR (2)
By state: Georgia (4), South Carolina (1), Virginia (1), Florida (1), Ohio (1), Indiana (1), North Carolina (1), Tennessee (2), New Jersey (1), Louisiana (1)
Star of the class: Hunter Johnson, quarterback — The reigning national champions base their 2017 class on quality over quantity. Johnson represents that as one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects, and could replace Deshaun Watson.
Duke
Number of signees: 23
By position: ATH (3), DL (4), OL (5), LB (2), QB (1), RB (2), S (4), TE (1), WR (1)
By state: Florida (3), Massachusetts (1), Georgia (6), Ohio (2), Maryland (4), Alabama (2), Tennessee (2), Illinois (2), South Carolina (1)
Star of the class: Jake Marwede, tight end — Duke’s highest-rated prospect comes from a position in which top prospects aren’t normally seen. Marwede is a four-star out of Illinois.
Florida State
Number of signees: 22
By position: ATH (1), CB (2), DL (5), LB (3), OL (1), QB (2), RB (3), S (1), TE (2), WR (2)
By state: North Carolina (1), Georgia (6), Florida (10), South Carolina (1), Texas (1), Virginia (1), Mississippi (1), Massachusetts (1)
Star of the class: Cam Akers, running back — The Seminoles landed one of the nation’s most highly-regarded to cap off its 2017 class. Akers was pursued by many top-tier teams and could replace Dalvin Cook.
Louisville
Number of signees: 22
By position: ATH (2), CB (1), LS (1), LB (3), OL (5), RB (1), S (5), TE (1), WR (3)
By state: Alabama (2), Indiana (1), Florida (4), North Carolina (1), Kentucky (1), Georgia (7), West Virginia (1), California (1), Virginia (1), Tennessee (1), Ohio (1), Mississippi (1)
Star of the class: C.J. Avery, safety — The Cardinals added the seventh-overall safety to its 2017 class. The Mississippi native stands at 6-foot-1.
Miami
Number of signees: 24
By position: ATH (2), CB (2), DL (3), K (1), LB (3), OL (5), QB (2), RB (1), S (1), TE (1), WR (3)
By state: Florida (16), Georgia (2), California (1), New Jersey (2), Texas (1), Illinois (1), Iowa (1)
Star of the class: N’Kosi Perry, quarterback — Brad Kaaya departs, and the Hurricanes add Perry to try to replace him. Perry’s dual-threat capabilities present a different dimension — one that head coach Mark Richt hasn’t used frequently.
North Carolina
Number of signees: 20
By position: ATH (1), CB (1), DL (3), LB (2), K (1), OL (5) RB (3), S (1), WR (3)
By state: Tennessee (3), Texas (1), Georgia (4), North Carolina (5), Florida (3), Virginia (1), West Virginia (1), Alabama (1), South Carolina (1)
Star of the class: Jake Lawler, defensive end — The Tar Heels’ best prospect is a Charlotte native, and the four-star signee stands at 6-4.
North Carolina State
Number of signees: 22
By position: ATH (1), CB (1), DL (4), LB (3), OL (5), QB (1), RB (1), S (1), TE (2), WR (3)
By state: Florida (8), District of Columbia (1), Virginia (2), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (8)
Star of the class: Matt McKay, quarterback — The Wolfpack landed their signal-caller from within the state, as four-star McKay signed with N.C. State.
Notre Dame
Number of signees: 21
By position: ATH (3), DL (4), LB (2), K (1), OL (5), QB (1), S (1) TE (2), WR (2)
By state: Connecticut (1), Hawaii (1), Kansas (1), California (2), Florida (4), District of Columbia (1), Pennsylvania (3), Louisiana (1), North Carolina (1), Texas (2), Virginia (2), Illinois (2)
Star of the class: Robert Hainsey, offensive line — Notre Dame went down south to Florida, and landed one of the nation’s highest-rated guards from the powerhouse IMG Academy.
Pittsburgh
Number of signees: 26
By position: ATH (1), CB (2), DL (3), K (1), LS (1), OL (5), LB (1), QB (2), RB (2), S (2), TE (3), WR (3)
By state: Australia (1), Pennsylvania (6), Alabama (1), Washington (1), District of Columbia (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (7), Maryland (1), New Jersey (3), Ohio (4)
Star of the class: Paris Ford, athlete — The Panthers landed a versatile player from within the state. Ford stands at 6-1.
Virginia
Number of signees: 27
By position: ATH (2), CB (1), DL (4), LB (3), K (1), OL (6), QB (2), RB (3), S (2), TE (1), WR (2)
By state: Georgia (3), North Carolina (1), Delaware (1), Germany (1), District of Columbia (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (8), Florida (3), Maryland (1), Texas (1), Pennsylvania (1), Connecticut (1), Ohio (1), Indiana (1), California (1), Missouri (1)
Star of the class: Shawn Smith, athlete — Head coach Bronco Mendenhall is in the process of rebuilding his program by way of recruiting, and Smith could be his first piece. The athlete is one of three four-star prospects.
Virginia Tech
Number of signees: 26
By position: ATH (4), CB (1), DE (4), LB (5), K (1), OL (2), QB (3), RB (1), S (2), TE (2), WR (1)
By state: Colorado (1), District of Columbia (1), Michigan (2), Australia (1), New Jersey (1), Florida (3), Virginia (7), Maryland (3), Georgia (4), North Carolina (3)
Star of the class: Nathan Proctor, linebacker — Proctor is set to head to Virginia Tech out of the neighboring state of Maryland. The 6-3 four star could be an impactful player for the Hokies.
Wake Forest
Number of signees: 20
By position: CB (2), DL (2), LB (4), OL (5), QB (1), RB (1), S (1), WR (4)
By state: Georgia (6), District of Columbia (1), Florida (1), North Carolina (5), Texas (1), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Pennsylvania (1), New Jersey (1), Tennessee (1), Louisiana (1)
Star of the class: Michael Allen Jr., defensive end: Wake Forest landed its heaviest haul out of Georgia, and Allen leads that pack as a 6-5 three-star signee.
