Georgia Tech gets scoring help, defeats Clemson

Georgia Tech finally got the supporting offensive help it needed Thursday, and the result was a 75-63 win over Clemson.
With dependable center Ben Lammers producing 23 points and 10 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season, and freshman Josh Okogie adding 13 points, the Yellow Jackets were able to get much-needed contributions from Quinton Stephens and Tadric Jackson.
Stephens wasn’t pretty from the field; he was only 5-for-15 from the floor, but he scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Jackson played only 23 minutes, but he scored 10 points. Each player knocked down a pair of important 3-pointers.
The win improves Georgia Tech to 10-6 and 2-2 in the ACC. Clemson falls to 11-5, 1-3. The Yellow Jackets head to N.C. State for a 6:30 p.m. contest Sunday that will be televised by ESPNU.
