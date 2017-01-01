Mills’ strong season raises expectations

2:12 Eastman's tribute to Officer Tim Smith Pause

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

1:09 How the Chipleys wound up saving Macon's Bonniebrae-Bedgood house

1:18 Chief deputy coroner Lonnie Miley details decomposed body found

0:56 Women's center in Macon paved way for many

0:52 Tour the $4.3 million new downtown sheriff's annex

0:51 "We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says

1:28 Prosecutor: Gun recovered after Wings Cafe shootout used in 2012 gang shooting