Northside quarterback Tobias Oliver picks Georgia Tech

Northside quarterback Tobias Oliver announced Sunday that he will sign with Georgia Tech.
Oliver, a 6-foot-2, 178-pound senior, is listed by Scout as a three-star prospect. A quarterback who can run and throw, Oliver has 1,361 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 205 carries to go along with 1,535 passing yards and 16 scores through the air. He has completed 121-of-195 passes, getting intercepted five times.
“It was not an easy decision, however I feel it was the best decision,” Oliver posted on Twitter. “It feels great to be a Yellow Jacket!”
According to Scout, Oliver also had offers from Army and Troy. Recruiting sites also listed interest from Georgia and Georgia Southern.
Northside travels to Tucker on Friday for the GHSA Class 6A semifinals. Two years ago, Oliver helped the Eagles win the Class 5A championship.
Oliver became Northside's all-time leader in passing yardage on Friday. His 107 yards passing in the win over Glynn Academy put him at 3,716, topping the 3,698 yards of Marques Ivory (2004-07). He is two touchdown passes from tying Chansi Stuckey (1998-2001) for second on the all-time list.
Oliver had already set the program marks for passing attempts and completions, and he is now 267-for-477 for his career. He is four yards from taking over the No. 4 spot on the program’s rushing list, his 3,119 yards just behind Leonard Goolsby (1996-98). Oliver trails Goolsby by one for fourth place on the school's rushing touchdowns list.
Michael A. Lough contributed to this report.
